Humane Society of Central Texas, Waco Animal Shelter closed
The Humane Society of Central Texas and The City of Waco Animal Shelter will be closed for two weeks due to an outbreak of Distemper, which can be deadly.
Killeen Texas Armed Services YMCA Opens Five Star Food Market
As we begin to approach the season of thanks and giving, one organization in Killeen, Texas is putting food on the table and bringing the village people back into the (sing it with me) A-S-Y-M-C-A . The Harker Heights Wellness Center opened their Five Star Food Market today and it is one of a kind. Scroll down so I can give you the deets.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Farm-to-table dinner benefits World Hunger Relief
November's science, technology, engineering, arts and math program at the Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will focus on slime of all kinds, including magnetic, glow-in-the-dark and more. Registration ends Tuesday for ages 6-12, who will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7. Registration ends Nov. 7 for ages...
WacoTrib.com
Holt Cat shows off Waco operations
Holt Cat threw a shindig Thursday afternoon, offering refreshments, valet parking, barbecue, heavy equipment displays and a live band to guests in Waco. Highlighting the event was something more down-to-earth: media tours of what the sprawling complex at 2000 Texas Central Parkway has become since Holt Cat opened in 2020.
Armed Services YMCA opens new food pantry in Harker Heights
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Armed Services YMCA of Killeen is opening up a new service to members of the armed forces, a food pantry. The food pantry will be a permanent addition to the YMCA, and opened a year after the ASYMCA began its food distribution events for the area.
KWTX
McLane Stadium welcomes bands from across Texas for marching band competition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bands from Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin and South Texas all made the trek to Central Texas for the Bands of America (BOA) – Waco Regional Championship. In total, 28 bands took to McLane Stadium to take part in the marching competition. “They’re all from...
WacoTrib.com
Waco housing took a beating in September, but spending still robust
Spending remained strong in the Waco area, helping fuel continued economic expansion through last month despite high inflation numbers. An Amarillo economist in his September report said shelling out $115 million to build a new Waco High School also made a difference. Bucking the overall trend, the housing market took...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.27.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Yoshi’s at 2201 Southwest HK Dodgen Loop in Temple got a 94 on its pre-opening inspection. According to the food safety worker, the permit will be issued if the violations are corrected. There were rat droppings...
Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled
I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
WacoTrib.com
Criminal case hangs over Precinct 5 JP race, candidates focus on backgrounds
Neither candidate in the race to replace retiring Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Fernando Villarreal is making much of the pending misdemeanor charge against one of them. The matchup between the two Latinas with roots in South Waco is the first contested election for the seat in decades. Villarreal, a Democrat who has maintained a law practice during his 30 years on the bench, never drew a challenger.
Temple, Texas RSV Cases Rising: What You Need To Know for Your Child’s Safety
One of your biggest worries as a parent is keeping your child safe and healthy. That's why it's important to know that cases of RSV, flu, and other respiratory illnesses are rising across the country. In Temple, Texas, McLane Children's Hospital is reporting a 10 to 15 percent increase in respiratory syncytial virus and a 50 percent increase in flu cases, according to KCEN.
KWTX
Car crashes into Waco home early Sunday morning
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A car crashed into a Waco home early Sunday morning at the intersection of N. 26th Street / Gorman Avenue. Waco Fire Department responded to the car with entrapment at 2:53 a.m. Waco Police say the vehicle lost control and ran into the house. The driver...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor Lawyer of the Year recognized
The executive committee of the Baylor Law Alumni Association selected Michael P. Heiskell (J.D. ‘74) as the 2022 Baylor Lawyer of the Year. Cynthia Clack (J.D. ‘78), president of the Baylor Law Alumni Association, presented Heiskell with the award during a recognition luncheon at the Fort Worth Club Sept. 15.
Delayed Gambit Social House Finally Set to Open in Harker Heights, Texas
People always say there’s nothing really happening in Harker Heights, Texas but I’m so excited now that I can say you might be wrong about that. A couple of months back I did an article on restaurants that we need here in Central Texas and Dave & Buster’s was one of them.
Grow Waco, Texas, Grow: More Businesses Coming to Cottonwood Market
Central Texas just keeps growing and growing doesn't it? It seems like we say that all the time, but as it turns out, most of us are noticing more and more construction going on. Even driving around the area some of us have noticed road work, or a "coming soon" sign for business.
KWTX
‘I’m still in disbelief’: Families lose business supplies, livelihoods in Robinson Family Farm fire
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - It’s been 12 days since a massive fire at the Robinson Family Farm torched more than 70 vehicles in a parking lot, and for some families, the fire took more than just a form of transportation. Christina Rivera Johns is one of those people. “It’s...
KWTX
Groundbreaking Ceremony for Apple Sport Park Marlin
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Marlin held a groundbreaking ceremony of the public – private joint revitalization venture between the City of Marlin and the executives of Apple-Sport Auto Group. They welcomed a new children, family, and community friendly venue located within Central Texas to be known...
WacoTrib.com
West Feeds relies on Its employees, faith
The sign behind Donna Charanza’s desk at West Feeds perfectly encapsulates her role as company president and co-owner with husband Jerry. “I’ve learned to trust God in both in business and my personal life, dealing with the daily stress from running everything, taking care of our employees, trying to stay competitive and making the company work,” she says. “I pray when our five delivery trucks leave every morning because the highways are dangerous, but God knows our fears, and He knows His plans for us, so we give it all to Him that everything will be okay.”
Local farmers emphasize the importance of safety following death on Co-op in Rosebud
TEMPLE, Texas — A death on a co-op due to a problem with a machine is sparking conversation about farmer safety in Central Texas. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a rate of 23 work-related deaths per 100,000 workers in the agricultural industry. That's seven times higher than the national average.
WacoTrib.com
Big Boys' Wrecker Service handles all jobs
“Nothing is too big or too small; we do it all,” is the mantra for Big Boys’ Wrecker Service, which transports everything from oversize loads down to go-karts and bicycles. Founded by former McLennan County Sheriff Billy Simons Sr. in September 1984, Big Boys’ Wrecker Service is the...
