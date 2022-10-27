ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US105

Killeen Texas Armed Services YMCA Opens Five Star Food Market

As we begin to approach the season of thanks and giving, one organization in Killeen, Texas is putting food on the table and bringing the village people back into the (sing it with me) A-S-Y-M-C-A . The Harker Heights Wellness Center opened their Five Star Food Market today and it is one of a kind. Scroll down so I can give you the deets.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Farm-to-table dinner benefits World Hunger Relief

November's science, technology, engineering, arts and math program at the Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will focus on slime of all kinds, including magnetic, glow-in-the-dark and more. Registration ends Tuesday for ages 6-12, who will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7. Registration ends Nov. 7 for ages...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Holt Cat shows off Waco operations

Holt Cat threw a shindig Thursday afternoon, offering refreshments, valet parking, barbecue, heavy equipment displays and a live band to guests in Waco. Highlighting the event was something more down-to-earth: media tours of what the sprawling complex at 2000 Texas Central Parkway has become since Holt Cat opened in 2020.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Armed Services YMCA opens new food pantry in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Armed Services YMCA of Killeen is opening up a new service to members of the armed forces, a food pantry. The food pantry will be a permanent addition to the YMCA, and opened a year after the ASYMCA began its food distribution events for the area.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco housing took a beating in September, but spending still robust

Spending remained strong in the Waco area, helping fuel continued economic expansion through last month despite high inflation numbers. An Amarillo economist in his September report said shelling out $115 million to build a new Waco High School also made a difference. Bucking the overall trend, the housing market took...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.27.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Yoshi’s at 2201 Southwest HK Dodgen Loop in Temple got a 94 on its pre-opening inspection. According to the food safety worker, the permit will be issued if the violations are corrected. There were rat droppings...
TEMPLE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled

I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Criminal case hangs over Precinct 5 JP race, candidates focus on backgrounds

Neither candidate in the race to replace retiring Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Fernando Villarreal is making much of the pending misdemeanor charge against one of them. The matchup between the two Latinas with roots in South Waco is the first contested election for the seat in decades. Villarreal, a Democrat who has maintained a law practice during his 30 years on the bench, never drew a challenger.
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Temple, Texas RSV Cases Rising: What You Need To Know for Your Child’s Safety

One of your biggest worries as a parent is keeping your child safe and healthy. That's why it's important to know that cases of RSV, flu, and other respiratory illnesses are rising across the country. In Temple, Texas, McLane Children's Hospital is reporting a 10 to 15 percent increase in respiratory syncytial virus and a 50 percent increase in flu cases, according to KCEN.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Car crashes into Waco home early Sunday morning

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A car crashed into a Waco home early Sunday morning at the intersection of N. 26th Street / Gorman Avenue. Waco Fire Department responded to the car with entrapment at 2:53 a.m. Waco Police say the vehicle lost control and ran into the house. The driver...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor Lawyer of the Year recognized

The executive committee of the Baylor Law Alumni Association selected Michael P. Heiskell (J.D. ‘74) as the 2022 Baylor Lawyer of the Year. Cynthia Clack (J.D. ‘78), president of the Baylor Law Alumni Association, presented Heiskell with the award during a recognition luncheon at the Fort Worth Club Sept. 15.
FORT WORTH, TX
KWTX

Groundbreaking Ceremony for Apple Sport Park Marlin

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Marlin held a groundbreaking ceremony of the public – private joint revitalization venture between the City of Marlin and the executives of Apple-Sport Auto Group. They welcomed a new children, family, and community friendly venue located within Central Texas to be known...
MARLIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

West Feeds relies on Its employees, faith

The sign behind Donna Charanza’s desk at West Feeds perfectly encapsulates her role as company president and co-owner with husband Jerry. “I’ve learned to trust God in both in business and my personal life, dealing with the daily stress from running everything, taking care of our employees, trying to stay competitive and making the company work,” she says. “I pray when our five delivery trucks leave every morning because the highways are dangerous, but God knows our fears, and He knows His plans for us, so we give it all to Him that everything will be okay.”
WEST, TX
WacoTrib.com

Big Boys' Wrecker Service handles all jobs

“Nothing is too big or too small; we do it all,” is the mantra for Big Boys’ Wrecker Service, which transports everything from oversize loads down to go-karts and bicycles. Founded by former McLennan County Sheriff Billy Simons Sr. in September 1984, Big Boys’ Wrecker Service is the...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy