The sign behind Donna Charanza’s desk at West Feeds perfectly encapsulates her role as company president and co-owner with husband Jerry. “I’ve learned to trust God in both in business and my personal life, dealing with the daily stress from running everything, taking care of our employees, trying to stay competitive and making the company work,” she says. “I pray when our five delivery trucks leave every morning because the highways are dangerous, but God knows our fears, and He knows His plans for us, so we give it all to Him that everything will be okay.”

WEST, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO