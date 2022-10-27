ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Gatos, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

M2.8 Earthquake Shakes in Foothills East of San Jose: USGS

A preliminary 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday morning near San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:12 a.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of downtown San Jose, near Mount Hamilton, the USGS said. The epicenter for Wednesday's temblor is in the same...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Another Shark Encounter in Pacific Grove, Third Since June

Another shark was spotted in Pacific Grove Monday, the third since June. Police said a shark knocked a surfer off their board near Otter Point, about 100 yards off shore. That’s not far from Lover’s Point where two people were attacked this summer. In Monday’s encounter, the shark...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Resume Halloween Celebrations After COVID Pause

Some are calling it the resurrection of Halloween. After the pandemic put a damper on celebrations these past two years, some are making up for it by going big this year. When you visit the Albertson family's San Jose home, it feels like you are stepping into several Pixar films at once.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Roads Remain in Rough Shape, Report Finds

Although roads in some Bay Area communities have shown vast improvement, the region's roads remain in rough shape, according to a recent pavement quality report. The Bay Area's 44,000 lane miles of streets and roads received a pavement condition index (PCI) score of 67 out of 100 for the sixth consecutive year from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.
NBC Bay Area

Man Fatally Struck by Bus in South San Francisco

A man was fatally struck by a SamTrans bus in South San Francisco Monday night, the transportation agency said. The incident was reported on Mission Road and McLellan Drive around 8 p.m. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the collision. No additional information was immediately available.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Vehicle Hits and Kills Pedestrian in South San Jose: Police

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a busy roadway in South San Jose early Wednesday, according to police. The collision occurred at about 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Almaden Expressway and Cherry Avenue, police said. Preliminary investigation shows the man was outside of a...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Capitol Corridor Train Slams Into Tesla on Tracks in Santa Clara

A Capitol Corridor train slammed into a Tesla on the tracks Wednesday morning, injuring the driver in Santa Clara. The collision reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Martin Avenue in Santa Clara. Video from the scene shows a gray Tesla smashed and airbags deployed. The driver of the Tesla...
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man Beats 73-Year-Old Senior to Death in San Francisco

A 911 call from a 7 Eleven in San Francisco led police to a crime scene where detectives say a person was beaten to death with the suspect’s bare hands. The incident occurred at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday along Bayshore Avenue. The police department started getting frantic calls that a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Resident on What It's Like Living With Long COVID

There's a good chance you've had COVID and there's a good chance you were out of commission for a few days. But eventually, the fever, headache and chills go away. Well, that's not the case for everyone. Millions of Americans are suffering from lingering symptoms. Data from the U.S. Census...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

No Tsunami Warning After 6.0 Magnitude Quake in North Pacific Ocean

No tsunami warning was issued Tuesday night after a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Pacific Ocean, according to the National Weather Service. The quake hit around 10 p.m. and was centered 743.2 miles west-southwest of the city of Monterey, California, the USGS said. "Following official National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC)...
MONTEREY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Arrest Made in Feb. 24 Death of Woman at San Jose Home

A 39-year-old man suspected in the February death of a woman in West San Jose is in custody, police said Monday. Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, of San Jose, was arrested last week in connection with the death of 26-year-old Areli Trujillo, authorities said. Trujillo's body was found Feb. 24 in a home...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Pedestrian Safety a Halloween Concern on Dangerous San Jose Streets

A surge in pedestrian deaths on San Jose streets this year has some parents concerned as kids head out Monday night for Halloween trick-or-treating. Halloween might feel a little less festive in the Bay Area's largest city, and not just because the holiday falls on a Monday. San Jose has...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Suspect in Stabbing of Woman in San Jose Detained by Police

A suspect has been detained following a stabbing in San Jose, police confirmed Tuesday. The woman is hospitalized, but stable, with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident was reported at 11:28 a.m. on the 5400 block of Drysdale Drive, according to police. No further information has been released. This is a developing...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

No Injuries Reported in San Jose Structure Fire

Crews responded to a 2-alarm structure fire in San Jose Wednesday, the department confirmed. The fire began on the 800 block of Cape Diamond Drive when an fence caught on fire and extended to a 2-story, single-family home. Firefighters were able to control the flames and no injuries have been...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Family of Fremont Police Captain Files Suit Against the City for His Death

Family members of late Fremont Police Capt. Fred Bobbitt on Monday filed a wrongful death suit in the Alameda County Superior Court against the city of Fremont for allegedly contributing to Bobbitt's death, an attorney for the family said. The family alleges that retaliation and other actions or inaction by...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Suspect in Slaying of Oakland Dentist in Alleged Murder-for-Hire Due in Court

A suspected hitman in an alleged murder-for-hire plot with a $12 million motive in Oakland was expected in court Tuesday. On Aug. 21, 60-year-old Lili Xu was shot and killed while getting out of her car in the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood. Last week, police arrested her longtime boyfriend, Nelson Chia, and an alleged hitman in connection with the slaying.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy