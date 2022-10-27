ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia fire crews respond to residential structure fire early Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo. Saturday around 5:25 a.m, the Columbia Fire Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of South Eastwood Circle and Business Loop 70 for a reported residential structure fire. Columbia Fire said they got multiple reports and calls from drivers traveling along I-70 saying they could see the flames from the highway. Firefighters told The post Columbia fire crews respond to residential structure fire early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEVERAL HALLOWEEN EVENTS ARE SCHEDULED IN SEDALIA

Several Halloween events are scheduled in the city of Sedalia on Friday, October 28. The Downtown Sedalia Trick-or-Treat event is scheduled to be held from 3 to 5 p.m. More than 20 businesses and organizations are handing out candy, including the Municipal Building at 200 South Osage Avenue and the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department at 319 South Lamine Avenue.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two dead after crash in Moniteau County

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were killed in a crash in Moniteau County Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 6:58 p.m. Troopers said a grain truck was making a left turn onto Cross Lane Road from Route 50 when it was hit from behind by a minivan The post Two dead after crash in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Two Injured In US 50 Rollover

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2013 Dodge Avenger, driven by 19-year-old George W. Howard of Sedalia, passed an eastbound 2018 Jeep, driven by 57-year-old Laura A. Monsees of Raymore, on US 50, east of Route P around 8 p.m., when the vehicles struck each other near the center line. The Dodge began to slide, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and overturned.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Three children, one woman hurt in Pettis County wreck

SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Three children younger than 10 years old and one woman were hurt in a one-vehicle wreck on Highway TT near Lamm Ford Road on Friday. Jennifer Jones, 39, lost control of the vehicle while it was going fast.. The Dodge traveled off the roadway, and then went airborne when it went over and off Lamms Road before stopping.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks

Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KOMU

The District brings back horse-drawn carriage rides this winter

COLUMBIA - The District is preparing for the holiday season by offering free horse-drawn carriage rides around downtown Columbia. The horses and carriages are being funded by The District, as one of its ways to attract visitors to the downtown area. The horses and carriages will be provided by a...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMZU

Lexington, Richmond PD involved in vehicle pursuit

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. - Lexington police said a driver fled from an attempted traffic stop last night. The pursuit of the suspect vehicle was joined by Richmond Police, and ended in Clay County where deputies deployed spike strips, deflating the tires. The driver and a passenger, both of whom had suspended licenses, were the subjects of warrants out of Independence and Kansas City.
LEXINGTON, MO
KIX 105.7

Warsaw Woman Crashes BMW In Benton County

A Warsaw woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2001 BMW Z3, driven by 61-year-old Christine Y. Talley of Warsaw, was on Route BB, east of Hidden Valley Avenue just before 6 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, and struck a fence and an embankment.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Boonville man arrested for punching woman who's seven-months pregnant

A Cooper County man is arrested for assaulting a pregnant woman. Brice Key, 21, of Boonville, was taken into custody Monday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree domestic assault. He’s being held on a $15,000 bond. According to court records, officers were called to...
BOONVILLE, MO
KIX 105.7

KIX 105.7

