Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
wgnradio.com
Graceland Cemetery: Chicago stories, symbols and secrets with Adam Selzer
One of Chicago’s landmark attractions, Graceland Cemetery chronicles the city’s sprawling history through the stories of its people. Local historian and Graceland tour guide Adam Selzer talks to WGN Radio’s Dave Plier and Lauren Lapka about his walking tours that cover almost the entirety of the cemetery grounds. While nodding to famous Graceland figures from Marshall Field to Ernie Banks to Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Selzer also leads readers past the vaults, obelisks, and other markers that call attention to less recognized Chicagoans.
wgnradio.com
Exploring Haunted Chicago with Ghostlorist Ursula Bielski: ‘Resurrection Mary’, Bachelor’s Grove Cemetery, The Congress Hotel and more!
A longstanding WGN Radio Halloween tradition is to explore the Chicagoland hauntings of Bachelor’s Grove Cemetery, Archer Avenue, Resurrection Mary, The Willowbrook Ballroom, The Congress Hotel and more. To share the lore and paranormal happenings, Dave Plier welcomes author and ghostlorist Ursula Bielski. Chicagoghosts.org, You Tube: Ursula Bielski’s World of the Supernatural.
wgnradio.com
Dr. Michael Bauer on the nationwide amoxicillin shortage
Dr. Michael Bauer, the medical director at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital joins Jon Hansen (filling-in for Lisa Dent) to explain why three of the top four makers of the antibiotic, amoxicillin, are reporting supply constraints across the country, and whether it will have an impact on local hospitals. “Better...
wgnradio.com
From the archives: Three conversations with Chicago Ghost Hunter Richard Crowe
Over the years, Richard Crowe was a frequent guest on WGN Radio, especially around Halloween, telling stories of his explorations of ghosts and haunted locations in the Chicago area. Richard died 10 years ago, in 2012, at age 64. But, here are three of his visits to WGN spanning nearly 30 years:
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s Guide to airport hot dogs and really big donuts
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews AV Anthony’s. Located at 4720 W. 63rd St. in Chicago, they are known for serving hot dogs, sea food, and shish kabobs. Lt. Haynes also reviews Huck Finn Restaurant, which has multiple locations. They are known for their Alaska donuts, biscuits and gravy, and hot sandwiches.
wgnradio.com
Builder Supply Outlet is your place for vanities!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/15/2022: President of Builder Supply Outlet Tom Jahnke joins the program to talk about all vanities that they have in stock. To learn more about Builder Supply Outlet and what types of products they have go to buildersupplyoutlet.com or call 1-708-343-3900.
wgnradio.com
Pastor Corey Brooks to break ground on new community center this weekend
Corey Brooks, Founder and Senior Pastor at New Beginnings Church of Chicago and the Founder and CEO of Project H.O.O.D, joins John Williams to talk about his mission to build a new opportunity center on the South Side and how it’s going to enhance the lives of those living in the neighborhood. Pastor Brooks is breaking ground on the new community center this Saturday! You can RSVP to the event here.
wgnradio.com
Can you pay off student loans with HELOC money?
Mortgage and real estate expert David Hochberg joins Jon Hansen (filling-in for Lisa Dent) to answer all mortgage questions from WGN Radio listeners. David Hochberg hosts Home Sweet Home Chicago, heard Saturdays 10am-1pm on WGN Radio.
wgnradio.com
New vanities and LED mirrors from Builder Supply Outlet
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/15/2022: President of Builder Supply Outlet Tom Jahnke joins the program to talk about their new vanities and mirror they have in stock. To learn more about Builder Supply Outlet and what types of products they have go to buildersupplyoutlet.com or call 1-708-343-3900.
wgnradio.com
We could see a rise in COVID cases
Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most talks about the rise of COVID cases in Europe and when we could see it here. Then Dr. Most talks about the low vaccine numbers and why it is important to go get the shot. To wrap up Dr. Most and Dean spend some time talking about breast cancer in honor of breast cancer awareness month. And of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.
Comments / 0