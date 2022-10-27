Two in three Britons want a general election now, according to a new poll as pressure builds on new prime minister Rishi Sunak to call a snap vote and attempt to win his own mandate.Britain’s latest Conservatives PM – the third in three months – has he will not seek approval for his agenda, citing the Tories’ 2019 general election won under Boris Johnson.But a new survey has found that 64 per cent of voters – including half of 2019 Tory voters – say Mr Sunak should call a general election.The Redfield and Wilton Strategies poll carried out after Mr...

29 MINUTES AGO