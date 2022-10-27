Read full article on original website
Adam Dahlberg
3d ago
This is the most confusing news story ever 🤷♂️🤷♂️So this lady is lucky she didn’t get an infection, didn’t get pain meds, but the dea raided the place for drugs? This makes me feel like I’m on drugs. Lol 😝
Reply
9
HACKER'S/TROLL'S SUK
3d ago
how is the patients procedure related to drug charges against Diamond Medical??? the article makes no sense....
Reply
12
Barbi Rakes
2d ago
Part of this does not make sense. now I got a surf the net and find out what's completely the whole story.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Expect Closures This Weekend Around Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Highway I-10Mark HakePhoenix, AZ
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
Related
MCSO discovers bunker with illegal drugs, weapons in Waddell
A woman and her adult son are facing charges after authorities found a large bunker with weapons, drugs and other items on their property.
fox10phoenix.com
Undercover bunker containing guns, illegal drugs found in Maricopa County storage facility
WADDELL, Ariz. - Authorities investigating the alleged theft of utilities at an RV storage facility in the west Valley discovered an underground bunker containing guns, illegal drugs, and cash. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says detectives served a search warrant on Oct. 25 at the Hole in One RV, Boat...
Mother, son arrested after underground bunker filled with illegal drugs, weapons found in Arizona
WADDELL, Ariz. — A mother and her adult son were arrested after deputies discovered an underground bunker filled with illegal drugs, weapons and more at an RV storage facility in Waddell, Arizona. According to a news release from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the fraud unit on Tuesday served...
KTAR.com
Circle K employee shot by woman accused of shoplifting in Surprise
PHOENIX — El Mirage police arrested a 23-year-old woman for shooting a Circle K employee on Friday. According to a release, 23-year-old Kiana Viola of El Mirage was located at a nearby trailer park where a 30-year-old employee of the Circle K was found shot in the chest. Viola...
Man arrested for allegedly shooting at Phoenix police officers
PHOENIX — Authorities say a 38-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly shooting at two Phoenix police officers Thursday night. Phoenix police say the officers were leaving a business near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road just before midnight when an adult male, identified as Harry Denman, began to talk to them.
Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting death of driver at Casino Arizona
A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 shooting death of a taxi driver outside of Casino Arizona.
ABC 15 News
MCSO jail attacks cost lives, millions in settlements
PHOENIX — The warnings were explicit and clear. Days before murdering another inmate, Maricopa County jail detainee Michael Schroeder told detention officers and mental health professionals he planned to kill someone. He also demonstrated how he would do it. “When we arrived at his cell, I was present the...
Woman arrested, juvenile hospitalized after drugs found in Surprise hotel room
SURPRISE, Ariz. — A juvenile boy was rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive in a hotel room Wednesday, according to the Surprise Police Department. Authorities said when officers responded to the hotel near Bell Road and Grand Avenue, they found illegal drugs and apparent drug use in the boy's room.
Scottsdale man facing two life sentences for murder, carjacking
A man from Scottsdale was sentenced to life for a carjacking which led to a death, according to the United States Attorney's Office.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona gym member accused of stealing credit cards out of locker rooms
MESA, Ariz. - A gym member is accused of stealing credit cards from locker rooms at different fitness club locations in Arizona, the Mesa Police Department said. Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 28, 39-year-old Gregory Freeman reportedly burglarized two EōS Fitness locations in Mesa. He reportedly stole credit cards from lockers and then used them at businesses in Mesa and Tempe.
12news.com
Undercover child crimes bust leads to the arrest of Mesa pediatrician
MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa pediatrician has been identified as one of the 16 people arrested in an undercover operation related to crimes against children across Arizona. Dr. Bryce Olsen, a pediatrician in Mesa previously affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, was arrested on suspicion of multiple illicit acts directed toward minors.
fox10phoenix.com
Police: Boy found unresponsive in Surprise hotel room; mom arrested for drug possession
SURPRISE, Ariz. - Police in Surprise say they have arrested a woman after her son was found unresponsive on Oct. 26. Officers, were reportedly sent to the area of a motel near Bell and El Mirage Roads, following a 911 call. When officers arrived, police say they found the unresponsive boy inside a room at the motel.
KTAR.com
Scottsdale man gets 2 life sentences for killing cab driver at casino
PHOENIX – A Scottsdale man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for killing a cab driver during a carjacking outside a local casino, authorities said. Gabriel Milford Kavoka, 39, previously pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and carjacking resulting in death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 395,000 fentanyl pills by Buckeye police
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A coordinated traffic stop led to the seizure of almost 400,000 fentanyl pills over the weekend, the Buckeye Police Department announced on Facebook. Officers with the department worked with the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force to conduct a traffic stop near SR 85 and Hazen road on Sunday.
Man arrested after stealing, using credit cards he stole from gym lockers in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A man was arrested on Friday after being connected to a series of gym locker burglaries in Mesa over the past month. Gregory Freeman, 39, is accused of breaking into at least 6 gym lockers at two EōS Fitness locations in Mesa and stealing credit cards between September 28 and October 28, the Mesa Police Department said.
AZFamily
El Mirage woman accused of shooting Circle K employee after shoplifting from store
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is in custody after El Mirage police say she shot a Circle K employee for catching her shoplifting early Friday morning. Officers say they arrested 23-year-old Kiana Viola after an officer recognized her. Just before 5:30 a.m., El Mirage and Surprise police...
Arizona police seize 395,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop, suspect arrested
An Arizona police department found roughly 395,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Sunday.
Phoenix police investigating the death of a pedestrian who appears to have been hit by the light rail
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who appears to have been struck by the city's light rail, authorities said. Just before 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers responded to a call for "unknown trouble" near 34th Street and East Washington Street. When they arrived, they found a person injured near the light rail tracks.
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting breaks out during party at Tempe Airbnb, police say
TEMPE, Ariz. - Two people were arrested after a shooting reportedly broke out during a party at a Tempe Airbnb early Saturday morning, and police say the shooters have not been caught. Officers received 911 calls about shots fired at a home near University and Hardy Drive at around 3:30...
AZFamily
Domestic violence suspect killed in shootout with Tempe officers in Mesa neighborhood
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a domestic violence suspect is dead after Tempe officers shot him in a Mesa neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Police say that just before 1 p.m., Tempe officers were called out near Rural and Guadalupe roads for reports of an aggravated assault. Officers arrived and found a 40-year-old woman with “significant injuries,” investigators said. The woman told police her boyfriend, 41-year-old Breen Reiss, got into a fight while he and another person were driving around the area for their pool cleaning business.
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 24