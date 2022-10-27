ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The latest Aussie town to enter the cancel culture debate as it decides whether to remove statue of a prime minister because of his racist beliefs over 100 years ago

By Peter Vincent
 3 days ago

An indigenous marriage celebrant wants a 'racist' statue of Australia's first prime minister removed from a regional town's waterfront because it is 'offensive'.

Arlene Mehan is behind a push to have Sir Edmund Barton's statue uninstalled from Port Macquarie's waterfront Town Green Park.

Although Ms Mehan has pushed to have it taken down for several years, not everyone agrees and the statue's exit isn't assured.

Arlene Mehan is behind a push to have Sir Edmund Barton's statue uninstalled from Port Macquarie's waterfront Town Green Park
The statue was only erected in 2001 as the focus of a local project about Australia's first prime minister, Edmund Barton

It was only put up in 2001 as the focus of a local project about Barton.

His statue is the latest monument to a significant historical figure to be earmarked for removal in recent years because of past 'racist' actions.

Barton, prime minister from 1901 to 1903, is widely accepted to have been a key architect of the White Australia policy.

Barton, prime minister from 1901 to 1903, is widely accepted to have been a key architect of the White Australia policy

He also said publicly that he believed white people were superior and there was no such thing as 'racial equality'.

'[Other] races are, in comparison with white races – I think no-one wants convincing of this fact – unequal and inferior,' Barton once famously said.

Ms Mehan claims the presence of the monument in the park is confronting for local indigenous people.

'It is offensive to glorify this man who represents racist ideologies on this sacred site.

'Edmund Barton was explicitly racist,' she said.

Town Green was a burial ground for the local Birpai Indigenous people before colonisation.

Other options aside from removal have been proposed to the local Port Macquarie-Hastings council, including placing an educational signage explaining more about Barton's views.

If the statue is removed it could be placed outside the Port Macquarie Local Court as Barton became a High Court judge after his term as prime minister.

The statue of William Crowther, who removed the skull of Aboriginal man William Lanne in 1869 and sent it to London nine years before he became Tasmania's premier, is set to be torn down
Indigenous journalist Narelda Jacobs has weighed in on the debate about the removal of 'racist' historical statues 

Ms Mehan gathered 4,383 signatures in a petition to have Barton's statue removed in 2020 and presented it to the Port Macquarie-Hastings council.

She also campaigned against a statue of the fifth governor of NSW, Lachlan Macquarie, whom the town is named after.

Macquarie is believed to have issued orders that led to the massacre of 14 Aboriginal people at Appin in 1816.

In August the statue of former Tasmanian premier William Crowther was set to be torn down.

Crowther removed the skull of Aboriginal man William Lanne in 1869 and sent it to London nine years before he became premier.

The removal of the sculpture from Franklin Square, in Hobart's CBD, will cost around $20,000 but there are also plans to move it somewhere else.

Crowther is also is believed to have exhumed the remains of other Aboriginal Tasmanians including a seven-year-old girl named Mathinna.

In August Indigenous journalist Narelda Jacobs weighed in on the debate about the removal of 'racist' historical statues on The Project.

'Who is that person and who is more worthy of being there?' she said about Crowther.

The Project co-host Steve Price argued everyday Aussies are happy to have historical figures honoured with statues and do not want to see history 'erased'.

There has also been interest from indigenous groups to remove status of Captain James Cook, the first European to map New Zealand and to encounter Australia's east coast.

Another that has come in focus is the statue of British businessman Robert Towns, whom Townsville is named after.

Towns is believed to have been involved in the exploitation of Pacific Island labourers in the 19th Century which some believe included kidnappings and forced labour.

A counter view has been that colonial statues should remain - no matter how the subject is viewed now - so they can lead to debates about history and reminders of atrocities.

Daily Mail Australia approached Port Macquarie-Hastings council for comment.

Comments / 38

Camie Daigle
2d ago

Morons ! To think they can change a statue bc of personal beliefs! Your beliefs are no better bc your forcing it on others

Reply
12
Paula Ross
2d ago

OMG STOPBIT ALREADY! Getting rid of something doesn't mean it didn't happen. It's history, teach what NOT to do!

Reply(13)
14
D Tops
2d ago

I see the Australians have got to deal with political correctness too ? It's insanity.. history is history, teach both sides of it and leave the statues and monuments alone... that last sentence applies to you American liberals?

Reply(2)
4
