Person trapped in a vehicle off HWY 74 crash
UPDATE: Riverside County Fire now says the crash was east of Pinyon on Palms to Pines Highway. A person was trapped inside a vehicle Saturday night after a crash in the unincorporated Palm Springs area. The accident was reported at 6:56 p.m. in the 71000 block of Highway 74 near milepost 85, just below Vista The post Person trapped in a vehicle off HWY 74 crash appeared first on KESQ.
A motorist killed in a rollover accident on HWY 74 east of Anza is identified
UPDATE: The motorist killed in a rollerover crash on a hillside along Highway 74 just east of Anza has been identified. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the motorist was 30-year-old Heather Wilson of Aguanga. The fatal wreck occurred about 12:10 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway, near Palm Canyon Drive, according to The post A motorist killed in a rollover accident on HWY 74 east of Anza is identified appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Rollover Crash on Hillside East of Anza
A motorist was killed Friday, and a possible second victim was the focus of a search, following a rollover crash on a hillside along Highway 74 just east of Anza. The fatal wreck occurred about 12:10 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway, near Palm Canyon Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.
An overturned big rig on I-10 slows traffic
UPDATE: The scene has been cleared and traffic is moving again. A big rig overturned just before 3 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Banning near 8th Street. There were no reports of any injuries. If you planning on traveling west on I-10 west toward Riverside and Los Angeles, be prepared The post An overturned big rig on I-10 slows traffic appeared first on KESQ.
paininthepass.info
Work Truck Fire Sparks Small Brush Fire In The Cajon Pass Friday Afternoon
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A sliver Ford F450 work pick-up truck caught fire on Friday afternoon in the Cajon Pass spark a small brush fire. California Highway Patrol, CAL FIRE, San Bernardino County Fire Department, and San Bernardino National Forest firefighters were getting calls of a work truck on fire. The vehicle was located northbound Interstate 15 about a mile before the Oak Hill Road off ramp in the right shoulder. The truck fire happened on Friday about 3:32pm October 28, 2022. California Highway Patrol and firefighters were on the scene and had to temporarily shut down the slow lane while they worked on getting the vehicle fire put out and nearby brush.
San Jacinto neighborhood forced to evacuate due to hazmat incident
Residents in a Riverside County neighborhood were forced to leave their homes Saturday morning as hazmat crews responded for a chemical spill that caused extreme odor throughout the area. The spill was reported some time around 2:15 a.m. on the 800 block of Shaver Street in San Jacinto. According to Cal Fire, responding firefighters located […]
Evacuations continue in San Jacinto from strong pool chemical smell
A leak of pool chemicals from a shipping container emitted a strong smell in a San Jacinto residential neighborhood Saturday, forcing the evacuation of some homes.
L.A. Weekly
Danelle Aguirre Dead, Robert Chico Griffin Arrested after Rear-End Crash on Highway 71 [Corona, CA]
Man Arrested after Fatal Hit-and-Run on Corona Expressway. The Mexican State Police officials overturned the suspect, 46-year-old Griffin, to the California Highway Patrol investigators following the initial incident that occurred on August 15th, around 2:25 a.m. along the northbound Corona Expressway, north of Riverside (91) Freeway. Furthermore, according to the...
2urbangirls.com
Toddler on scooter hit, killed by vehicle in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl...
onscene.tv
3 Killed in Horrific Wrong Way Crash | Fontana
10.24.2022 | 11:40 PM | FONTANA – On October 24th, 2022, at about 11:40 PM CHP received reports of a wrong-way driver going Northbound In Southbound Lanes. The driver was reportedly intentionally swerving at oncoming vehicles. Moments later, a crash was reported at the same location. CHP, County Fire, and AMR arrived at the scene and located two vehicles, one on fire. A total of 3 parties were declared deceased at the scene. Multiple lanes are closed while CHP investigates the crash. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
vvng.com
Overturned truck with trailer in Hesperia resulted in major traffic on the SB I-15
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An overturned truck with a trailer in Hesperia resulted in major traffic delays for motorists traveling on the I-15 freeway Wednesday. The accident was reported at 2:55 pm, on October 26, 2022, almost directly underneath the Ranchero Road overpass and near the freeway on-ramp. A...
Nine arrested following a parole check
Nine people were arrested during a parole check within the areas of Calimesa, Beaumont, Banning and Cabazon according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. On Oct. 27 at 9 a.m., the Riverside County Region Gang Task Force – Region 2 conducted a parole and probation compliance operation consisting of compliance checks at various locations within The post Nine arrested following a parole check appeared first on KESQ.
onscene.tv
Semi Hauling Hay Crashes On Freeway | Fontana
10.24.2022 | 11:20 PM | DEVORE – On October 24th at about 11:20 PM, CHP responded to a crash on the Northbound 215, South of Devore Rd. Units arrived on the scene and located a pickup truck and a trailer loaded with about 45,000 Lbs of Hay. A SigAlert was issued while crews cleaned up the hay. Only one person was transported with minor injuries. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
nbcpalmsprings.com
Three Semis Collide in Banning Injuring Two
(CNS) – One person was seriously injured after a collision involving three semi-trucks Wednesday in Banning. Firefighters responded at 4:30 a.m. to Highland Springs Avenue and the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway where they found the collision had trapped two people and were able to extricate both, said the Riverside County Authority.
Evacuation orders issued due to chemical spill in San Jacinto
Authorities are working to contain a chemical fire in San Jacinto. According to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department, the fire broke out a little before 2:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Shaver Street. Firefighters reported a "strong chemical smell in the area" before locating "pool chemicals leaking from a large shipping container."Hazardous materials crews were called to the scene to assist. At around 8 a.m., officials issued an evacuation order for homes east of Hewitt Street, South of 7th Avenue, North of Shaver Street and West of Camino Los Banos due to the chemical spill. In all, 272 homes and 951 total people were evacuated. 2,160 homes remain in the warning area. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
L.A. Weekly
Michael Wilson Pronounced Dead after Two-Vehicle Crash on Reche Vista Drive [Moreno Valley, CA]
62-Year-Old Victim Killed in Two-Car Collision near Hill Court. The fatal accident happened around 6:50 p.m., near Hill Court in Moreno Valley. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that responding officers located a blue Honda and a red Toyota Camry at the scene.
foxla.com
Off-duty California police officer dies following accidental shooting
COLTON, Calif. - The Colton Police Department in mourning one of their own, after an off-duty officer died in an accidental shooting. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday afternoon on National Trails Highway in Oro Grande. Once on scene, deputies located Lorenzo Morgan, inside his car with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Man arrested in kidnapping of a juvenile in Cathedral City
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man on Saturday they believe was involved with the kidnapping of a juvenile. Authorities indicated they had a visual of a vehicle in the area of Da Vall Drive and Frank Sinatra Drive in Rancho Mirage that may have been involved in a kidnapping at 5:43 p.m. Deputies followed The post Man arrested in kidnapping of a juvenile in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
SigAlert: I-10 backed up 6 miles through Banning & Beaumont following wreck involving 3 big rigs
A SigAlert was issued for Interstate-10 through Banning and Beaumont Wednesday morning due to a collision that closed 3 traffic lanes. The traffic backup from the collisions stretched up to 6 miles past the Highway 60 interchange. Three big rig trucks collided in the eastbound freeway lanes near Highland Springs Avenue at 4:21 a.m., according to The post SigAlert: I-10 backed up 6 miles through Banning & Beaumont following wreck involving 3 big rigs appeared first on KESQ.
Police: Man shot in face while sitting at bus stop in Westlake District
A man died early Saturday morning after he was shot at point blank range while sitting at a bus stop in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the bus stop at the intersection of West 8th Street and South Union Avenue around midnight. There they found a man […]
