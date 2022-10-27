Authorities are working to contain a chemical fire in San Jacinto. According to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department, the fire broke out a little before 2:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Shaver Street. Firefighters reported a "strong chemical smell in the area" before locating "pool chemicals leaking from a large shipping container."Hazardous materials crews were called to the scene to assist. At around 8 a.m., officials issued an evacuation order for homes east of Hewitt Street, South of 7th Avenue, North of Shaver Street and West of Camino Los Banos due to the chemical spill. In all, 272 homes and 951 total people were evacuated. 2,160 homes remain in the warning area. This is a developing story. Check back for details.

SAN JACINTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO