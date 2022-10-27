Read full article on original website
Related
KRQE News 13
PHOTOS: SpaceX rocket seen across New Mexico skies
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans all across the state saw a special light in the sky Thursday night. The light turned out to be SpaceX’s launching of Falcon 9 from Vanderberg Space Force Base on the central California coast. The Falcon 9 is the “world’s first orbital...
21 States Where Students Score The Worst on Reading Tests
Over two years have passed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its effects continue to extend far beyond public health. A recent report released by the National Assessment of Educational Progress reveals a staggering decline in math and reading skills among the nation’s fourth and eighth grade students. Specifically, the share of fourth-graders […]
Black church tradition survives Georgia’s voting changes
ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders in Georgia organized rallies Sunday in a push to get their congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections.
Comments / 0