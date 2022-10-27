Pickup Truck Hauling A Truck On The Trailer Had Overturned On Southbound I-15 At Ranchero Rd Wednesday Afternoon

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A sliver Ford F450 work pick-up truck caught fire on Friday afternoon in the Cajon Pass spark a small brush fire. California Highway Patrol, CAL FIRE, San Bernardino County Fire Department, and San Bernardino National Forest firefighters were getting calls of a work truck on fire. The vehicle was located northbound Interstate 15 about a mile before the Oak Hill Road off ramp in the right shoulder. The truck fire happened on Friday about 3:32pm October 28, 2022. California Highway Patrol and firefighters were on the scene and had to temporarily shut down the slow lane while they worked on getting the vehicle fire put out and nearby brush.

