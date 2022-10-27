Pickup Truck Hauling A Truck On The Trailer Had Overturned On Southbound I-15 At Ranchero Rd Wednesday Afternoon

Read full article on original website
An overturned big rig on I-10 slows traffic
UPDATE: The scene has been cleared and traffic is moving again. A big rig overturned just before 3 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Banning near 8th Street. There were no reports of any injuries. If you planning on traveling west on I-10 west toward Riverside and Los Angeles, be prepared The post An overturned big rig on I-10 slows traffic appeared first on KESQ.
paininthepass.info
Work Truck Fire Sparks Small Brush Fire In The Cajon Pass Friday Afternoon
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A sliver Ford F450 work pick-up truck caught fire on Friday afternoon in the Cajon Pass spark a small brush fire. California Highway Patrol, CAL FIRE, San Bernardino County Fire Department, and San Bernardino National Forest firefighters were getting calls of a work truck on fire. The vehicle was located northbound Interstate 15 about a mile before the Oak Hill Road off ramp in the right shoulder. The truck fire happened on Friday about 3:32pm October 28, 2022. California Highway Patrol and firefighters were on the scene and had to temporarily shut down the slow lane while they worked on getting the vehicle fire put out and nearby brush.
San Jacinto neighborhood forced to evacuate due to hazmat incident
Residents in a Riverside County neighborhood were forced to leave their homes Saturday morning as hazmat crews responded for a chemical spill that caused extreme odor throughout the area. The spill was reported some time around 2:15 a.m. on the 800 block of Shaver Street in San Jacinto. According to Cal Fire, responding firefighters located […]
2urbangirls.com
Toddler on scooter hit, killed by vehicle in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl...
L.A. Weekly
Danelle Aguirre Dead, Robert Chico Griffin Arrested after Rear-End Crash on Highway 71 [Corona, CA]
Man Arrested after Fatal Hit-and-Run on Corona Expressway. The Mexican State Police officials overturned the suspect, 46-year-old Griffin, to the California Highway Patrol investigators following the initial incident that occurred on August 15th, around 2:25 a.m. along the northbound Corona Expressway, north of Riverside (91) Freeway. Furthermore, according to the...
Nine arrested following a parole check
Nine people were arrested during a parole check within the areas of Calimesa, Beaumont, Banning and Cabazon according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. On Oct. 27 at 9 a.m., the Riverside County Region Gang Task Force – Region 2 conducted a parole and probation compliance operation consisting of compliance checks at various locations within The post Nine arrested following a parole check appeared first on KESQ.
L.A. Weekly
Michael Wilson Pronounced Dead after Two-Vehicle Crash on Reche Vista Drive [Moreno Valley, CA]
62-Year-Old Victim Killed in Two-Car Collision near Hill Court. The fatal accident happened around 6:50 p.m., near Hill Court in Moreno Valley. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that responding officers located a blue Honda and a red Toyota Camry at the scene.
SigAlert: I-10 backed up 6 miles through Banning & Beaumont following wreck involving 3 big rigs
A SigAlert was issued for Interstate-10 through Banning and Beaumont Wednesday morning due to a collision that closed 3 traffic lanes. The traffic backup from the collisions stretched up to 6 miles past the Highway 60 interchange. Three big rig trucks collided in the eastbound freeway lanes near Highland Springs Avenue at 4:21 a.m., according to The post SigAlert: I-10 backed up 6 miles through Banning & Beaumont following wreck involving 3 big rigs appeared first on KESQ.
Man arrested in kidnapping of a juvenile in Cathedral City
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man on Saturday they believe was involved with the kidnapping of a juvenile. Authorities indicated they had a visual of a vehicle in the area of Da Vall Drive and Frank Sinatra Drive in Rancho Mirage that may have been involved in a kidnapping at 5:43 p.m. Deputies followed The post Man arrested in kidnapping of a juvenile in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Off-duty California police officer dies following accidental shooting
COLTON, Calif. - The Colton Police Department in mourning one of their own, after an off-duty officer died in an accidental shooting. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday afternoon on National Trails Highway in Oro Grande. Once on scene, deputies located Lorenzo Morgan, inside his car with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
KTLA.com
Man’s body found inside electrical vault at abandoned Carousel Mall in San Bernardino
The body of a man was found inside an underground electrical vault at the shuttered Carousel Mall in San Bernardino. Security video from the area showed the man wearing a backpack walking outside the mall at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Hours later, just after 7 a.m., a fire was reported...
Family of 4 kidnaped at gunpoint in Orange County, safely return home
A family of four that was kidnapped early Thursday morning after two suspects broke into their Westminster home and forced the family to leave at gunpoint returned home safely.
foxla.com
Apple Valley father, woman arrested in homicide investigation of 4-year-old girl
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. - An Apple Valley man and woman have been arrested in the homicide investigation of a 4-year-old girl, officials said. Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home on Oct. 25 after 9:30 p.m. regarding a child who was not breathing. The little girl was taken to a local hospital where she died.
KTLA.com
Sheriff’s Department asks public for information to help determine if Moreno Valley death was homicide or traffic accident
A 28-year-old man was found dead in a Moreno Valley roadway on Sunday morning, and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to come forward with any information that could help investigators determine if the death was accidental or intentional. Juan Franco, a Moreno Valley resident, was...
2 confirmed dead after deputies respond to report of double stabbing at Palmdale shopping center
Two people were confirmed dead after deputies responded to a report of a double-stabbing in Palmdale, authorities said.
Fontana Herald News
Men are arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel in Fontana
Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. On Oct. 26, officers responded to a local gas station regarding two subjects possibly stealing diesel fuel, the P.D. said in a Facebook post. When officers arrived, they...
Masked men rob Halloween pop-up shop in Riverside County
It was more trick than treat when employees of a Spirit Halloween pop-up store in Jurupa Valley were robbed at gunpoint late Friday night. Two masked men wearing dark-colored hoodies and carrying handguns walked into the store on the 6300 block of Pats Ranch Road around 11:00 p.m. and demanded money, according to the Riverside […]
Fontana Herald News
Two Fontana men are arrested on drug and weapons charges during traffic stop
Two Fontana men were arrested on drug and weapons charges during a traffic stop, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 27, Deputy Angelini was assigned to proactive patrol in Grand Terrace, and at about 11 p.m., he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for having expired registration.
Fontana Herald News
More than 30 weapons are seized by Fontana Police Department
More than 30 weapons were seized by the Fontana Police Department on Oct. 28, according to a Facebook post by the P.D. on Oct. 29. The Rapid Response Team served a search at a residence in Fontana for the sales and manufacturing of “ghost” guns. One male subject...
Man dies after fire breaks out in Beaumont home
A man has died after a fire broke out at his home in Beaumont Wednesday morning. The fire was reported at approximately 8:07 a.m. on the 1200 block of Beaumont Avenue. A caller told first responders that smoke coming from a dwelling unit behind a residence. Beaumont police and Cal Fire units arrived and found The post Man dies after fire breaks out in Beaumont home appeared first on KESQ.
