FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some EVs that were flooded during Hurricane Ian explodedVictorNaples, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNaples, FL
Florida is Back to Business as UsualToni KorazaFlorida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
Cape Coral hosts inaugural Trunk-Or-Treat as families get in Halloween spirit
A night in Cape Coral to work to unroll candy wrappers and not roof tarps. Add in a movie night under the stars to help families ease the burden and the uncertainty of hurricane cleanup.
WINKNEWS.com
Boo-Tacular Halloween event lifting morale in Collier County
Some are doing their best to get back to normal just four weeks after Ian, and Halloween is a great way to get their minds off of things. The Halloween event, Boo-Tacular, had an amazing turnout on Friday night with different activities for everyone in the family. The Halloween fun...
Trick-or-Treat events in Southwest Florida
List of family friendly Halloween Trick-or-Treat events happening in Southwest Florida this weekend.
floridaweekly.com
Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs reopens — with a little help from its friends
Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian devastated the landscaping and buildings at 86-year-old Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs prompting a massive volunteer cleanup and fundraising effort, the gardens reopened to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20. The Wonder Gardens will continue to be open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until at least Nov. 1, when regular hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. may resume.
WINKNEWS.com
In Linda Loma, couple rides out Ian with dog in kayak
The Linda Loma community in south Fort Myers was devastated by Hurricane Ian. The low-lying areas in the community were hit hard by flooding. Chris Scott, who has lived in the area for 40 years, said it was frightening. “We all just kind of went into a survival mode,” Scott...
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Twin Peaks, Mission BBQ still coming to Naples
Q: Twin Peaks at Coastland has not broken ground yet. Any update on when it’s opening? — Kathy Pope, Naples. A: Twin Peaks is still in the City of Naples’ permitting process for its location planned at Coastland Center Mall, but its regional franchise group expects to finally open the restaurant and sports bar there in 2023.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Resident Reflects on Condo Damage in Fort Myers
It's been one month since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, killing more than 100 people and causing billions of dollars in damage. The hurricane significantly damaged the properties of many Erieites, some of whom have moved to Florida in retirement, others who own vacation properties there. Among them is Frank Mezler,...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cameron Mitchell unveils Prime Social rooftop restaurant concept in Naples
A rooftop restaurant with outdoor dining proposed for Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples has a name and a face. Prime Social, a public restaurant and private membership club under development by Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, is targeted to open in early 2024 on the rooftop of the buildings already housing Chops City Grill steakhouse, Emillions Art gallery and Engel & Völkers real estate firm on the north side of Fifth Avenue South just west of the Four Corners intersection.
travelawaits.com
Sanibel And Captiva Island Making Progress After Ian — Here’s What’s Open
Islanders rejoiced on October 19 — the Sanibel Causeway was opened!. After Hurricane Ian hit Sanibel and Captiva islands with category-four fierceness on September 28, some predicted it would be 6 months before the bridge to the islands from mainland Fort Myers, Florida, would be mended. The powers-that-be, however, understood the islands’ importance to the state and the completion date was moved to October 21. Then it opened days earlier for electric crews and finally residents, property and business owners, and service contractors. The causeway remains closed to all others. The most optimistic estimates see it opening to the general public within 6 months.
floridaweekly.com
Artis—Naples announces free Artis—Uplifting as recovery continues
As Southwest Florida contends with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Artis—Naples announced the Artis—Uplifting program, aiming to provide healing, comfort and hope to the community through access to the visual and performing arts. Artis—Naples is offering the following programs:. Free admission to The Baker Museum through Dec....
gulfshorebusiness.com
Owners of SWFL Edible Arrangements reflect, reassess role after Hurricane Ian
Almost 20 years ago, local business owner Jennifer Palma received an arrangement of fresh fruit at her late husband’s funeral service. The edible, floral-like arrangement stuck out to her among other flowers and offerings of condolences. “It was something that she had never seen before,” said Matthew Palma, Jennifer’s...
luxury-houses.net
An Awe Inspiring Luxury Estate in Naples with High End Finishes Perfect for Entertaining Hits The Market for $8.8 Million
81 North Street, Naples, Florida is a fully furnished single-story residence with open floor plan allows for seamless integration of the indoor and outdoor living space, perfect for entertaining. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 81 North Street, please contact Mike Pagliccia (Phone: 239-250-3556) at William Raveis Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
Marconews.com
‘Watts for Dinner:’ Goodland, Crabby Lady remain a top spot to dine
Our next dining destination marked my first visit to Goodland post Hurricane Ian. I read the area was hit fairly hard, but this community has made some quick work in reestablishing a sense of normality. It was a nice 72 degrees the day we pulled into The Crabby Lady parking...
floridapolitics.com
Cape Coral refuses to be charmed, lands among Top 10 worst cities for witches
One Florida city did get a special mention, though. Cape Coral refuses to be charmed — at least according to a new report ranking the country’s best and worst cities for witches. The list, put out by Lawn Love, compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on access...
The Weather Channel
One Month After Hurricane Ian, Residents Wonder What's Next
Thousands of residents are still trying to come to grips with what happened. Recovery is expected to take years. Progress has been made in many areas. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. One month after Hurricane Ian,...
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide growing off Southwest Florida coast after Ian
Hurricane Ian left its mark on almost all of Southwest Florida. And a big part of that damage went to our water quality. Red tide started growing off the coast after the storm. FGCU Water School Professor Mike Parsons said the main concern about red tide is the toxins in...
Red tide found in water samples from Southwest Florida
FWC said red tide has been found in water samples taken from Southwest Florida, including Charlotte, Collier and Lee Counties
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide map lighting up in SWFL
The Red Tide map’s lighting up on Friday, is not a good sign as our community works to recover from Hurricane Ian. Aboard the floating laboratory, the WT Hogarth Research Vessel, WINK News spotted the colors of the Gulf changing from brilliant blues to less-vibrant greens and murky browns.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Couple changes course following Hurricane Ian tearing through wedding venue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Less than a month ago, Hurricane Ian forced evacuations, especially in the hardest-hit area of Fort Myers. The storm caused one local family to change course for a special day. Hurricane Ian knocked out power, damaged homes, and washed away roads. Fort...
Five animals rescued from apartment fire in Fort Myers
Three dogs and two cats were rescued from an apartment complex in Fort Myers today after a unit caught fire
