Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
MyWabashValley.com
GDL on location at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center for a barn raising
(Good Day Live) The big weekend is here. A two-day public Barn Raising is scheduled for Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29 from 9 am – 5 pm. One of the biggest attractions is the rare opportunity for attendees to witness a partial hand-raising of the Herschberger-Miller barn,
nowdecatur.com
Northeast Community Fund looking for donations for Thanksgiving Food Baskets
October 27, 2022 – This year, the Northeast Community Fund will hold its annual Thanksgiving Basket Distribution from November 14 through November 22. Donations will be collected at their facility located at 839 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Decatur. NECF released a list of items they especially need:
Herald & Review
Decatur says goodbye to Fire House 3
DECATUR — Keith Wilson and his siblings were a few of the young family members allowed to roam through Decatur’s Fire Station 3 near Fairview Park nearly 30 years ago. “We were here quite often, since we lived on this side of town,” he said. The Wilson...
chambanamoms.com
Champaign-Urbana Weekend Planner – Happy Halloween
It is really here – Halloween is happening soon and will be celebrated all throughout Champaign-Urbana and beyond. Families can choose from a myriad of events and activities this weekend in Champaign-Urbana. Halloween weekend is HERE at last and we cannot remember the last time there were SO many...
St. Joseph-Ogden to hold parent-teacher conferences, parents encouraged to make appoints
ST. JOSEPH -- St. Joseph-Ogden High School will host Parent-Teacher Conferences next week on Thursday, November 3, from 3:00 – 5:00 pm and 6:00 – 9:00 pm. Parents with children attending the high school should have received a mailing via the post office or email announcement. The parent-teacher...
Decatur woman turns 100 years old, ‘living one day at a time’
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Halloween may be a scary time of year, but for one Decatur woman, she isn’t scared at all. Instead, she is preparing to celebrate a huge milestone on the holiday. Kathlyn Carroll will turn 100 years old on Halloween. “The Lord has blessed me with me with good health, a wonderful […]
Expecting a newborn soon? Be flexible with your birth plan
URBANA -- "If you’re ever gonna find a silver lining, it’s gotta be a cloudy day.”. No one may epitomize that song lyric more than Erin Purcell. In July 2020, the Bement, Illinois, woman gave birth to her first child, Adalyn, via Cesarean section (commonly known as C-Section). Long story short, it did not go well.
‘Keep your dogs secured;’ Coles Co. shelter’s request and warning
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Animal Shelter has a simple request for dog owners, but also warned of the consequences of failing to heed their request. On Facebook, the shelter requested that people secure their dogs ahead of the arrival of delivery workers. This comes after staff said two postal workers were either […]
Detention Center brings inmates back after increased staffing
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — The Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center in Urbana can once again house more inmates. It comes after staffing shortages caused them to send minors to other locations throughout the state for three months. Some were housed in Lake and Will counties in Northern Illinois, others in McLean county. Mike Williams, the […]
WAND TV
Musician Lee Greenwood to stop at newly improved Lincoln Square Theater on farewell tour
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The historic Lincoln Square Theater announced that singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood will be coming to Decatur on his farewell tour. Greenwood is best known for writing and recording "God Bless the U.S.A." also known as "Proud to Be an American." His farewell tour caps off a 40 year career in music. The Decatur stop will happen at the Lincoln Square Theater on December 8 and tickets will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. at lincolnsquaretheater.com.
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
WAND TV
Family of 5 escapes Charleston mobile home fire, 1 injured
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A family of five escaped a mobile home fire in Charleston early Friday morning. The Charleston Fire Department was called to the 500 block of Reynolds Lot 60 around 1:30 a.m. Crews found fire coming from a small shed and had spread into the mobile home.
Clinic to help those with utility bills
Citizens Utility Board wants to help educate and provide people with resources to lower costs, especially in the winter. The Department of Energy expects heating bills to rise 28% or $200 this winter.
U of I testing company prepares for “tripledemic”
CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — One pandemic is bad enough, but health experts and companies are bracing themselves for a possible “tripledemic.” The New York Times reported over the weekend that the annual winter rise in COVID-19 cases could coincide with flu season to create a “twindemic” or even a “tripledemic” when adding RSV to the […]
videtteonline.com
Five spooky things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for Hallo-weekend plans? Here are five things going on this weekend in Bloomington-Normal. The Normal Theater will have showings of the 1975 cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 7 and 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Fans of the film often attend showings dressed as...
Champaign man saves neighbor from house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is credited with saving his neighbor from his home on Tuesday after the home caught fire. The fire happened at 1002 North Third Street near the intersection of Third and Beardsley Avenue. Champaign Fire officials said that when they arrived, they saw flames and smoke coming from the home. […]
Options beyond Carle ‘very limited’ for 11,000 state retirees uncertain of continued access to doctors
Annuitants Association questions Carle’s ‘expansion’; Carle calls blame a ‘deflection’ URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An annual meeting of public employees and retirees was repurposed to air concerns about one topic: state-sponsored retirement health benefits. The meeting, hosted by the University of Illinois chapter of the State Universities Annuitants Association (SUAA-UIUC), is typically attended by about […]
America’s First Official Witch School is in Illinois
A witch school in Illinois claims nearly 200,000 people have registered for classes. If you're interested in learning spells, Witchcraft, and Paganism, an institution of higher learning does exist in real life. 194,189 people from 193 countries have shown their interest in Wicca and registered for classes with Witch School...
wglt.org
McLean County and Illinois see weekly rise in COVID cases
COVID-related hospitalizations are at a near two-month high in McLean County. New cases also are up in the county and statewide. The McLean County Health Department (MCHD) on Friday reported the death of a man in his 70s. He is the county's 403rd COVID-related death since the start of the pandemic.
Police respond to Champaign crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a crash Friday at the intersection of State and John Street. The Champaign Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred around noon and involved two vehicles. The first vehicle was driving westbound on John Street failed to yield to a stop sign. It entered the intersection and struck […]
