Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

2-car collision leaves 1 dead in southwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A vehicle crash has left one person dead in the southwest valley. Police said the collision occurred Saturday, around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Windmill Lane. According to officers, two vehicles were involved in the crash. Arriving medical personnel took one person...
kyma.com

Las Vegas woman invents “date rape” lipstick

(CNN) - In Las Vegas, a woman has created a new cosmetic she hopes will help women in a domestic violence situation, or save them from being victims of a date rape drug. “Abusers are smart, and a lot of them are career criminals. They literally are in relationships in order to control and violate," said Joy Hoover, creator of the "date rape" lipstick.
news3lv.com

Particle Ink: Speed of Dark

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Particle Ink: Speed of Dark. On Halloween, it's taking things up a notch with 'light-mare.'. Joining us now with more is performer and dance captain Dani Malloney.
daytrippen.com

Free Things to do in Las Vegas During The Day

There is plenty of fun, free things to do in Las Vegas during the day. Sure, you can spend hundreds of dollars on shows and fancy restaurants. But armed with some knowledge, you can enjoy quite a few Las Vegas attractions and not spend a penny. Fabulous Las Vegas Sign.
