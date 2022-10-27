Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pop Star Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Related
Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing behind Las Vegas indoor swap meet
Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing behind Las Vegas indoor swap meet
Police: Money dispute leads to deadly shooting in east Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting that stemmed from a money dispute late Friday night, according to LVMPD.
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of missing Arizona man; 2nd suspect connected to Las Vegas woman’s murder
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Detectives have charged a man in the death of an Arizona man who was reported missing by his family in August. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detectives said they charged Michael Blaine Turner Jr., 31, of Golden Valley, Arizona with homicide in connection with the death of Joshua William-James Blake, 42. Detectives […]
Thousands flood Lotto Store in Primm to try luck for $825 Million
Thousands of Nevadans flood Primm's Lotto Store in hopes to win $825 million in the lottery. This is the second largest amount in Powerball history.
Welfare check leads to discovery of body in north Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas police are investigating the discovery of a dead body that was found by a property maintenance worker who was conducting a welfare check.
8newsnow.com
2-car collision leaves 1 dead in southwest Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A vehicle crash has left one person dead in the southwest valley. Police said the collision occurred Saturday, around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Windmill Lane. According to officers, two vehicles were involved in the crash. Arriving medical personnel took one person...
Police: Missing man last seen in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a missing man last seen in the central valley. Donald Phelps was last seen on Friday, Oct. 28 in the 6200 block of west Oakey in the Spring Valley area. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, white pants, shoes, and a black shoulder […]
kyma.com
Las Vegas woman invents “date rape” lipstick
(CNN) - In Las Vegas, a woman has created a new cosmetic she hopes will help women in a domestic violence situation, or save them from being victims of a date rape drug. “Abusers are smart, and a lot of them are career criminals. They literally are in relationships in order to control and violate," said Joy Hoover, creator of the "date rape" lipstick.
Investigating the paranormal side of Las Vegas
Las Vegas is filled with millions of people with stories to tell, but it would seem there might also be some lost souls who once called Las Vegas home before death -- and they have some stories to tell, too.
Horror movies set in (or near) Las Vegas
The silver screen has been home to many horror films over the years, a few were set here in Las Vegas. Below is a collection of some of them.
Fox5 KVVU
Funeral procession winds through Las Vegas valley for LVMPD officer killed in the line of duty
It is an institution that is uniquely Vegas working to preserve the city’s history by saving its neon sign. The last weekend of October, the Neon Museum celebrates a milestone: its 10th birthday!. North Las Vegas police vow to make streets safer after deadly year on roadways. Updated: 12...
‘It’s just gone,’ Woman remembers boyfriend who was shot, killed over parking argument in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The victim of a deadly shooting over a parking spot last week is being remembered by his loved ones while his killer remains at large. Christopher Allen, 34, was working on his Dodge Challenger right before he was shot and killed on Oct. 18 around 12:30 p.m. near Nellis Boulevard and […]
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The crash happened near Flamingo and Decatur at around 1:48 a.m. According to the authorities, a two-door vehicle and a four-door vehicle were involved in the collision. The officials stated that the driver...
42-Year-Old Circo Corona Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday night. The officials stated that the crash happened on South Eastern Avenue. The officials reported that a 2002 Nissan X-Terra and a blue Toyota Matrix collided with each other and caused the accident. The driver of the Nissan...
Las Vegas food truck plans for restaurant thanks to social media popularity
A North Las Vegas food truck, parked behind a chicken wing restaurant, is gaining serious traction online. Thanks to social media, it’s soon getting even bigger.
news3lv.com
Particle Ink: Speed of Dark
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Particle Ink: Speed of Dark. On Halloween, it's taking things up a notch with 'light-mare.'. Joining us now with more is performer and dance captain Dani Malloney.
‘I think I killed my mommy,’ Las Vegas woman accused of stabbing mother to death with shards of glass
A woman accused of killing her mother Wednesday morning reportedly called police to confess before officers found her on a freeway covered in blood, documents the 8 News Now Investigators first obtained Thursday said.
daytrippen.com
Free Things to do in Las Vegas During The Day
There is plenty of fun, free things to do in Las Vegas during the day. Sure, you can spend hundreds of dollars on shows and fancy restaurants. But armed with some knowledge, you can enjoy quite a few Las Vegas attractions and not spend a penny. Fabulous Las Vegas Sign.
DNA ties Las Vegas man to mother’s 1980 cold case rape, murder
A Las Vegas man faces charges connected to a mother's cold case rape and murder from 1980, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
news3lv.com
New video shows moments leading up to shooting that killed 22-year-old Nevada soldier
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Almost one year after a 22-year-old Nevada National Guard soldier was killed while attending a Halloween party, police are releasing surveillance video showing the deadly drive-by shooting. The shooting occurred outside a residence near Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane back on October 31, 2021. Three...
Comments / 0