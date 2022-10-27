Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Sisecam Resources LP Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE: SIRE) (“we,” “us, “our,” or the “Partnership”) today reported its financial and operating results for third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Net sales of $190.5 million increased 40.5% from the prior-year third quarter; year-to-date net sales of $543.0 million...
Bakersfield Californian
Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights (Denominator) following Conversion Notice from ...
Negma Group hasconverted580convertible bonds in Oxurion resulting in a EUR1,450,000capital increase. This is part of Negma Group’s EUR 30 million Capital Commitment 1 that will allow Oxurion to focus on progressing its novel and differentiated back of the eye drugcandidate targeting potential market opportunities of over USD5billion. Leuven, BELGIUM,...
From farming to fermentation: how New Zealand could 'brew up' new foods to reduce agricultural emissions
New Zealand agriculture contributed 50% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2020, an unusually high proportion by world standards. Dairy farming was responsible for about half of the 39.1 megatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO₂-eq) emitted, or 25% of all emissions. Addressing the problem of New Zealand’s agricultural emissions has mainly focused on technical fixes aimed at reducing methane and nitrous oxide produced by livestock and fertiliser and relying on voluntary agreements with the industry. But these measures may not result in substantial emissions reductions any time soon. Reductions of less than 1% are predicted according to one analysis...
Bakersfield Californian
Iveco Group N.V. announces successful signing of a euro 400 million syndicated term facility
Turin,28October,2022. Today Iveco Group (MI: IVG) (the “Company”) has signed a euro 400 million syndicated term facility with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Banco Santander, Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca – Banca di Credito Finanziario, Mizuho Bank, Rabobank, Société Générale and Unicredit as Bookrunners and Mandated Lead Arrangers.
‘Most important election in our lives’: Millions in Brazil go to polls in high-stakes presidential vote
Millions of Brazilians are voting in the most momentous election in the country’s recent history amid great uncertainty over the outcome and deep trepidation about what will unfold in the aftermath.The latest opinion polls gave Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the left-wing former leader widely known as Lula, a lead of between 4 and 8 per cent over the hard-right president Jair Bolsonaro. This should, in theory, point towards a slender victory for Lula following a bitter election race filled with accusations and recriminations. The polls, however, played a part in inaccurate predictions that the 77-year old would...
Brazil election: Lula’s challenge hangs in balance in final hours of voting
The future of one of the world’s largest democracies and the Amazon rainforest was on a knife edge as Brazil held its most important election in decades and its far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, battled to cling to power. Polls on the eve of the election had showed Bolsonaro trailing...
Bakersfield Californian
Artificial Intelligence in Performance Marketing: UCLIQ Believes Its AI-Based Traffic Delivery and Multi-Layer Fraud Prevention That Can Reshape the Industry
PRAGUE, Czech Republic, Oct. 28, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — UCLIQ is set to change the future of Performance Marketing with its AI Traffic Delivery and Fraud Prevention. The developers claim their platform can help other businesses instantly target only relevant audiences and detect 53% more fraud. Artificial Intelligence has...
Bakersfield Californian
AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea mourned the deaths of at least 151 people, mostly in their teens and 20s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul.
