mynews4.com
Washoe County services closed on October 28 to observe Nevada Day
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Many Washoe County offices will be closed Friday, October 28 to observe Nevada Day, the celebration of Nevada's statehood. The following offices and facilities will be closed:. Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno. All...
mynews4.com
Washoe County officials to host neighborhood meeting regarding odor at Swan Lake
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County officials are hosting a community meeting for North Valleys residents dealing with the odors coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley. County commissioner Jeanne Herman and county assessor Mike Clark met to discuss the issue of decreasing property value...
mynews4.com
Reno man insists if it weren't for persistency, his vote would've been suppressed
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — John Ramey says had he not been so persistent, he might not have been allowed to vote. He fears others' votes will be suppressed. Ramey checked the Nevada Secretary of State's Office before casting his ballot this week and noticed the address was incorrect. He since moved and bought a house since he first registered in 2020.
mynews4.com
Conservationists will sue officials again for failing to protect Nevada wildflower
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists who won a court order against U.S. wildlife officials say they’ll sue them again for failing to protect a Nevada wildflower whose last remaining habitat could be destroyed by a lithium mine. The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal 60-day notice this...
mynews4.com
Annual Nevada Day Parade returns to downtown Carson City Saturday
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11)' — The 84th annual Nevada Day Parade will take over the streets of Carson City starting Saturday morning. Starting at 10 a.m. sharply, the Star Spangled Banner will play as the US Navy flies overhead to kick off the Nevada Day festivities.
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: why are lights on at Peccole Park during off season?
Reno, NEV — One of our viewers, Eric Luhman says he recently moved close to the UNR campus and he wants to know why the lights are on at the baseball stadium in the evening when it's not baseball season for the Wolf Pack right now?. I checked with...
mynews4.com
Heavy police activity reported in Sun Valley Sunday morning
There is a heavy police presence in Sun Valley Sunday morning. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is urging people to stay out of the area of Pit Court and West 6th Avenue until further notice.
mynews4.com
Man sentenced to prison after attempted robbery lead to deadly shooting at Reno bank
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was sentenced to life in prison after a deadly attempted armed robbery at a Reno bank in 2020. Davion Simonton, 23, will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he shot and killed 78-year-old Douglas Morrin in the Wells Fargo parking off Neil Road on Nov. 12, 2020.
mynews4.com
Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe: Kaffe Crepe
It's week 4 of talking about Yelp's Top 25 Places to eat in the Reno Tahoe Area. Fox 11's Chris Murphy talks with Kaffe Crepe, who ranks #4 and is located in Reno. You can learn more about Kaffe Crepe here. You can learn more about Yelp's Top 25 places...
mynews4.com
Reno man sentenced to maximum term of 20 years in prison for DUI crash
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 28-year-old man was sentenced to a maximum term of 20 years in prison for a DUI crash last October. Austin Burkett of Reno pled guilty to one count of causing substantial bodily harm to another by driving under the influence.
mynews4.com
Police arrest man related to string of burglaries in Spanish Springs
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detective Unit has made an arrest after an 8-month long investigation involving a series of burglaries in Spanish Springs. Robert Earl Anderson was arrested this week for the following charges:. Residential burglary. Grand Larceny of...
mynews4.com
Video released of armed man shot, killed by officers outside Sparks police station
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — ***WARNING: The following video may be considered graphic for some audiences***. The Sparks Police Department (SPD) released body cam footage on Thursday of an armed man who was fatally shot by officers outside of their headquarters last week. An investigation found...
