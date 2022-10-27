Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some EVs that were flooded during Hurricane Ian explodedVictorNaples, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNaples, FL
Florida is Back to Business as UsualToni KorazaFlorida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
Related
Cape Coral hosts inaugural Trunk-Or-Treat as families get in Halloween spirit
A night in Cape Coral to work to unroll candy wrappers and not roof tarps. Add in a movie night under the stars to help families ease the burden and the uncertainty of hurricane cleanup.
Trick-or-Treat events in Southwest Florida
List of family friendly Halloween Trick-or-Treat events happening in Southwest Florida this weekend.
Families in Cape Coral hope trick-or-treaters won't be scared away by damage
Families in Cape Coral hope trick-or-treaters won't be scared away by damage from Hurricane Ian this year
WINKNEWS.com
In Linda Loma, couple rides out Ian with dog in kayak
The Linda Loma community in south Fort Myers was devastated by Hurricane Ian. The low-lying areas in the community were hit hard by flooding. Chris Scott, who has lived in the area for 40 years, said it was frightening. “We all just kind of went into a survival mode,” Scott...
Red tide found in water samples from Southwest Florida
FWC said red tide has been found in water samples taken from Southwest Florida, including Charlotte, Collier and Lee Counties
travelawaits.com
Sanibel And Captiva Island Making Progress After Ian — Here’s What’s Open
Islanders rejoiced on October 19 — the Sanibel Causeway was opened!. After Hurricane Ian hit Sanibel and Captiva islands with category-four fierceness on September 28, some predicted it would be 6 months before the bridge to the islands from mainland Fort Myers, Florida, would be mended. The powers-that-be, however, understood the islands’ importance to the state and the completion date was moved to October 21. Then it opened days earlier for electric crews and finally residents, property and business owners, and service contractors. The causeway remains closed to all others. The most optimistic estimates see it opening to the general public within 6 months.
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide growing off Southwest Florida coast after Ian
Hurricane Ian left its mark on almost all of Southwest Florida. And a big part of that damage went to our water quality. Red tide started growing off the coast after the storm. FGCU Water School Professor Mike Parsons said the main concern about red tide is the toxins in...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Resident Reflects on Condo Damage in Fort Myers
It's been one month since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, killing more than 100 people and causing billions of dollars in damage. The hurricane significantly damaged the properties of many Erieites, some of whom have moved to Florida in retirement, others who own vacation properties there. Among them is Frank Mezler,...
WINKNEWS.com
Shelter Options Shoppe facing monetary obstacles while rebuilding
An organization that helps people rebuild their lives needs help itself after Hurricane Ian. The shelter, for abused women and children, had to close The Shelter Options Shoppe after the storm. It’s a boutique that offers clothing, accessories, furniture, and more to people who need it. Before they reopen...
businessobserverfl.com
Southwest Florida housing market is in a topsy-turvy spot post-Ian
Hurricane Ian, in addition to the loss of life and property damage, has also set up something of battle of words (and the use of data) over the status of the Southwest Florida housing market. One on side are reports that show the market in plunge-mode in pockets of Southwest...
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Twin Peaks, Mission BBQ still coming to Naples
Q: Twin Peaks at Coastland has not broken ground yet. Any update on when it’s opening? — Kathy Pope, Naples. A: Twin Peaks is still in the City of Naples’ permitting process for its location planned at Coastland Center Mall, but its regional franchise group expects to finally open the restaurant and sports bar there in 2023.
Bay News 9
One month after Ian, Southwest Florida residents adjusting to new reality
It’s been one month since Hurricane Ian hit and while Southwest Florida has made big strides towards recovery, there’s still a long way to go. Many residents of Southwest Florida are adjusting to their new reality, but some are in dire need of help. Crews are now focused...
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide map lighting up in SWFL
The Red Tide map’s lighting up on Friday, is not a good sign as our community works to recover from Hurricane Ian. Aboard the floating laboratory, the WT Hogarth Research Vessel, WINK News spotted the colors of the Gulf changing from brilliant blues to less-vibrant greens and murky browns.
Aerial view of the Sanibel Lighthouse, east end of island
Fox 4 captured drone footage of the Sanibel Lighthouse, still standing but missing one leg after Ian
WINKNEWS.com
Pastor holding service on church front porch after being damaged by Ian
The Cape Coral Community Church, gutted by Hurricane Ian, is doing its best to pick up the pieces and carry on despite not having a sanctuary they are still holding services every week. They’ve been forced to worship on the front porch because of the damage caused by Ian.
University of Florida
The State of Charlotte Harbor Estuary Following Hurricane Ian
It has been a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state of Florida and as some of the adrenaline starts to wear-off people have begun asking, “What impacts is the storm going to have on water quality going forward? Are we doomed for another red tide event like the one following Hurricane Irma in 2017?” The information presented here reflects the most recent information available on scientific sampling occurring in storm-impacted regions. It is subject to change. For the most recent information, explore the links at the end of article.
floridapolitics.com
Cape Coral refuses to be charmed, lands among Top 10 worst cities for witches
One Florida city did get a special mention, though. Cape Coral refuses to be charmed — at least according to a new report ranking the country’s best and worst cities for witches. The list, put out by Lawn Love, compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on access...
floridarambler.com
Five Florida islands to discover while Sanibel rebuilds
I have visited Sanibel dozens of times over 40 years, and I’ve never had a trip there that I didn’t love. So I am sad to know that Hurricane Ian has put this island paradise out of commission for a while. It will be back, and so will...
theonlinecurrent.com
Stories within the Storm: Floridians face hurricane of the century
A Port Charlotte local braves the flood waters with a small metal boat to check on neighbors across the street. Many residents left the relative safety of their homes to venture out and check on one another following the hurricane, sharing supplies and stories while trying to still comprehend what had occurred.
50-year-old Fort Myers fruit stand grows back stronger after Hurricane Ian
In three weeks, owner John Terlep said they were able to turn what looked like nothing into something.
Comments / 1