Bonita Springs, FL

WINKNEWS.com

In Linda Loma, couple rides out Ian with dog in kayak

The Linda Loma community in south Fort Myers was devastated by Hurricane Ian. The low-lying areas in the community were hit hard by flooding. Chris Scott, who has lived in the area for 40 years, said it was frightening. “We all just kind of went into a survival mode,” Scott...
FORT MYERS, FL
travelawaits.com

Sanibel And Captiva Island Making Progress After Ian — Here’s What’s Open

Islanders rejoiced on October 19 — the Sanibel Causeway was opened!. After Hurricane Ian hit Sanibel and Captiva islands with category-four fierceness on September 28, some predicted it would be 6 months before the bridge to the islands from mainland Fort Myers, Florida, would be mended. The powers-that-be, however, understood the islands’ importance to the state and the completion date was moved to October 21. Then it opened days earlier for electric crews and finally residents, property and business owners, and service contractors. The causeway remains closed to all others. The most optimistic estimates see it opening to the general public within 6 months.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Red tide growing off Southwest Florida coast after Ian

Hurricane Ian left its mark on almost all of Southwest Florida. And a big part of that damage went to our water quality. Red tide started growing off the coast after the storm. FGCU Water School Professor Mike Parsons said the main concern about red tide is the toxins in...
FORT MYERS, FL
erienewsnow.com

Erie Resident Reflects on Condo Damage in Fort Myers

It's been one month since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, killing more than 100 people and causing billions of dollars in damage. The hurricane significantly damaged the properties of many Erieites, some of whom have moved to Florida in retirement, others who own vacation properties there. Among them is Frank Mezler,...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Shelter Options Shoppe facing monetary obstacles while rebuilding

An organization that helps people rebuild their lives needs help itself after Hurricane Ian. The shelter, for abused women and children, had to close The Shelter Options Shoppe after the storm. It’s a boutique that offers clothing, accessories, furniture, and more to people who need it. Before they reopen...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tim Aten Knows: Twin Peaks, Mission BBQ still coming to Naples

Q: Twin Peaks at Coastland has not broken ground yet. Any update on when it’s opening? — Kathy Pope, Naples. A: Twin Peaks is still in the City of Naples’ permitting process for its location planned at Coastland Center Mall, but its regional franchise group expects to finally open the restaurant and sports bar there in 2023.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Red tide map lighting up in SWFL

The Red Tide map’s lighting up on Friday, is not a good sign as our community works to recover from Hurricane Ian. Aboard the floating laboratory, the WT Hogarth Research Vessel, WINK News spotted the colors of the Gulf changing from brilliant blues to less-vibrant greens and murky browns.
LEE COUNTY, FL
University of Florida

The State of Charlotte Harbor Estuary Following Hurricane Ian

It has been a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state of Florida and as some of the adrenaline starts to wear-off people have begun asking, “What impacts is the storm going to have on water quality going forward? Are we doomed for another red tide event like the one following Hurricane Irma in 2017?” The information presented here reflects the most recent information available on scientific sampling occurring in storm-impacted regions. It is subject to change. For the most recent information, explore the links at the end of article.
FLORIDA STATE
floridarambler.com

Five Florida islands to discover while Sanibel rebuilds

I have visited Sanibel dozens of times over 40 years, and I’ve never had a trip there that I didn’t love. So I am sad to know that Hurricane Ian has put this island paradise out of commission for a while. It will be back, and so will...
FLORIDA STATE
theonlinecurrent.com

Stories within the Storm: Floridians face hurricane of the century

A Port Charlotte local braves the flood waters with a small metal boat to check on neighbors across the street. Many residents left the relative safety of their homes to venture out and check on one another following the hurricane, sharing supplies and stories while trying to still comprehend what had occurred.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL

