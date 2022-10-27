Read full article on original website
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
It’s a Big Dill: Hudson Valley Pickle Fest is Moving
Every year we get excited to spread the word about one of the Hudson Valley's Dilliest Festivals, the Rosendale International Pickle Festival. Earlier this year we let you know it was back and hopefully you got to enjoy the festival when it happened in Rosendale back on October 16th, 2022.
Parallel Parking Capital of New York is This Hudson Valley Town
There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!. You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.
Spectacular Rhinebeck Restaurant Reveals New Outdoor Dining Plan
We can't always find something good that came out of the pandemic but one thing I believe that changed for the better was people's willingness to enjoy a meal outdoors and our favorite Hudson Valley restaurants being able to make that happen. I think that a lot of people thought...
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
newyorkupstate.com
4 Upstate NY cities named among the best places to live in U.S.
Upstate New York is one of the best places to live, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
Upstate Butcher Boasts World's Best Beef! Will it Break the Bank?
I've been fascinated by the recent Japanese Wagyu beef craze even though I've never actually splurged for the super-expensive, highly sought-after cut of meat said to be so rich, marbly, and prized for its flavor profile that people are willing to pay 100s a pound of dollars for a relatively tiny, albeit tasty morsel.
This Former Upstate New York Asylum Is Considered One of the Scariest Places in the World
It has been called the most haunted place in the entire state of New York as well as one of the scariest places in the world, and if you dare, you can be placed on a three-hour psych hold within its walls. Opened on January 1, 1827, the Rolling Hills...
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
In January New Yorkers will be able to recycle electronics for free
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Sunnking, a company that collects and recycles electronics, will have its final drive-thru free recycling event on Saturday and the company says they may be cutting back on this popular event. Robert Burns, the Marketing Director, says these events in the Syracuse area bring in about 2,000 people. “They love it, we’ve […]
New York Trains Now Have Ability To Fire ‘Industry-leading’ Lasers
Metro-North is now using "industry-leading laser trains." For a good reason. Metro-North confirmed officials will be using new laser technology to help keep tracks clear this fall and help cut down on delays. Metro-North To Use Lasers To Clean Tracks In New York. Metro-North is using laser trains to help...
New York Holiday Tradition Makes Ultimate Return Following 2 Year Hiatus
With Halloween almost upon us, it is almost time to start thinking about holiday plans and activities. So many of us have our annual traditions this time of year as we head into the thick of the holiday season, and lucky for us here in the Hudson Valley, we are so close to so many great holiday activities, including one New York tradition that is making a big comeback after being on hiatus for the past two years.
Three Places to go Treasure Hunting this Weekend
Just in case you thought that the flea market season and outdoor antique fairs had ended let me remind you of the places you can visit this weekend. There are plenty of deals and treasures left to be found in the Fall of 2022. Just because the temperatures have fallen...
Lost dog in Ulster County
The Ulster County SPCA is calling attention to a lost dog. The dog was adopted on October 28 and slipped his collar near Washington Avenue and Main Street in uptown Kingston.
Winner! $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold at This Hudson Valley Store
If you haven't been following the rising Powerball jackpot over the last few weeks, the jackpot has gotten into the range where everyone is talking about it. I'm one of those "jackpot chaser" players that really only plays when the jackpot gets over $500 million, I'm not sure why, it's not like I couldn't use ANY amount of lottery winnings but that really is the only time I ever go and buy a ticket.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 28-30
The weekend is almost here! From performances to a pub crawl to Albany Comic Con, there are quite a few things happening on October 28, 29, and 30.
Deer Falls Into A Sinkhole In Albany! How Did They Save It?
One thing that never gets old for me is seeing deer. I have been fortunate to open my blinds in the early morning hours and have 2 beauties grazing on my lawn just 20 feet away. Recently it seems like I am seeing more and more in fields near the street and occasionally crossing the road I am on.
This Iconic Albany Venue Wasn’t Always Known As The Egg! What Was It?
We have some one of the most unique performance theatres in the entire country, the Egg! Over the years the likes of Gregg Allman, Brandi Carlile, Chris Cornell and Cheap Trick have performed at this classic venue. No yoke!. Whether it's the 400-seater or the 1,000 capacity Hart Theatre, we...
Missing Upstate New York Man Found Stealing Plant ‘Creating Wild West’
A missing New York State man likely didn't want to be found. That's because he was allegedly illegally harvesting a plant that's creating a new "wild west." On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a missing New York man who " may not have wanted to be found."
Where to get German food in the Capital Region
German food is made up of many different local and regional cuisines around Germany. Popular dishes include Schnitzel, a thin slice of breaded meat, and Sauerbraten, a roast of heavily marinated meat.
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19
Tatiana Cunningham is the founder of the Capital of New York State (CNYS) Black Expo, whose mission is to promote economic growth and business opportunities across New York State.
