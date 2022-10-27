ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

94.3 Lite FM

It’s a Big Dill: Hudson Valley Pickle Fest is Moving

Every year we get excited to spread the word about one of the Hudson Valley's Dilliest Festivals, the Rosendale International Pickle Festival. Earlier this year we let you know it was back and hopefully you got to enjoy the festival when it happened in Rosendale back on October 16th, 2022.
ROSENDALE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Parallel Parking Capital of New York is This Hudson Valley Town

There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!. You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.
BEACON, NY
newyorkupstate.com

4 Upstate NY cities named among the best places to live in U.S.

Upstate New York is one of the best places to live, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Upstate Butcher Boasts World's Best Beef! Will it Break the Bank?

I've been fascinated by the recent Japanese Wagyu beef craze even though I've never actually splurged for the super-expensive, highly sought-after cut of meat said to be so rich, marbly, and prized for its flavor profile that people are willing to pay 100s a pound of dollars for a relatively tiny, albeit tasty morsel.
COLONIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York Holiday Tradition Makes Ultimate Return Following 2 Year Hiatus

With Halloween almost upon us, it is almost time to start thinking about holiday plans and activities. So many of us have our annual traditions this time of year as we head into the thick of the holiday season, and lucky for us here in the Hudson Valley, we are so close to so many great holiday activities, including one New York tradition that is making a big comeback after being on hiatus for the past two years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Three Places to go Treasure Hunting this Weekend

Just in case you thought that the flea market season and outdoor antique fairs had ended let me remind you of the places you can visit this weekend. There are plenty of deals and treasures left to be found in the Fall of 2022. Just because the temperatures have fallen...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Winner! $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold at This Hudson Valley Store

If you haven't been following the rising Powerball jackpot over the last few weeks, the jackpot has gotten into the range where everyone is talking about it. I'm one of those "jackpot chaser" players that really only plays when the jackpot gets over $500 million, I'm not sure why, it's not like I couldn't use ANY amount of lottery winnings but that really is the only time I ever go and buy a ticket.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

Deer Falls Into A Sinkhole In Albany! How Did They Save It?

One thing that never gets old for me is seeing deer. I have been fortunate to open my blinds in the early morning hours and have 2 beauties grazing on my lawn just 20 feet away. Recently it seems like I am seeing more and more in fields near the street and occasionally crossing the road I am on.
ALBANY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Missing Upstate New York Man Found Stealing Plant ‘Creating Wild West’

A missing New York State man likely didn't want to be found. That's because he was allegedly illegally harvesting a plant that's creating a new "wild west." On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a missing New York man who " may not have wanted to be found."
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

