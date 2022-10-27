ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James Has Gone 0-4 To Start The Season For The First Time Since His Rookie Season

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
 3 days ago

Year 20 LeBron James is having the same experience as Year 1 LeBron James, as the team he is on has started the season 0-4.

LeBron James has had the worst start to his career since he was an 18-year-old trying to figure the NBA out 19 years ago in 2003. LeBron's Cleveland Cavaliers started the NBA season 0-4 in 2003. LeBron managed to avoid an opening record like that for the rest of his career, including last season with LA.

After 19 long years in the NBA, LeBron has finally come full circle in the worst way possible. He is on a team that everyone can take one look at and knows that he won't be making the playoffs. This must be sad for many LeBron fans, as there is a standard of greatness that the league has gotten accustomed to after watching LeBron make 9 consecutive NBA Finals from 2011 to 2018.

The playoffs seem like a distant hope for the LA Lakers, as the only thing to look forward to this season for the team is when LeBron crosses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the all-time leading scorer in NBA history. It's not a team accomplishment, but maybe that's the best way to honor LeBron after 20 years in the NBA.

Should The Lakers Give Up On The Season?

It's extremely sad that the Lakers don't control their own first-round pick, as they could have just kept the roster as it is and tanked for Victor Wembanyama . However, the New Orleans Pelicans may get to draft the league-breaking big man come next summer if the Lakers end up being one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Everyone will hope that the talent of LeBron and Anthony Davis will be enough to at least help the Lakers reach a good record or the play-in tournament. With every game the Lakers play, that seems less likely.

The question for them is whether they want to give up all their long-term flexibility to make marginal improvements for this season or bite the bullet next season and replenish assets next offseason with the Russ contract gone and another first-round pick to offer.

