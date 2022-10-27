Read full article on original website
My Friend Never Cleans Her House And She Was Insulted When I Offered To HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensAlvin, TX
Houston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Houston's Best RestaurantsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
realtynewsreport.com
Chicago Firm Starts Building in Houston
MISSOURI CITY – (Realty News Report) – Logistics Property Co., a Chicago-based firm, is constructing a 151,200-SF warehouse in the 98-acre CityPark Logistics Center where a significant amount of future development is in the pipeline. In addition, Logistics Property Co., is currently in the design phase of a...
houstononthecheap.com
32nd Annual Native American Championship Pow Wow 2022 at Traders Village Houston
The 32nd Annual Native American Pow Wow is back at Traders Village this November! There will be authentic Indian food, teepees, a crafts show, and vibrant tribal dance competitions that everyone can enjoy. Native American Championship Pow Wow 2022 at Traders Village Houston – What to Expect?. Dance Competitions.
Houston Press
Lizzo Returns Home For The Special Tour
Is Elsik in the building? I heard Elsik High School was in the building!” yelled Lizzo over the roar of the audience at the Toyota Center. A section of the stadium began loudly cheering as the students, wearing jeans and their band shirts, rose to their feet and basked in the applause.
Texas pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pizza can do many things for people, fill their hunger, and tickle their taste buds, but something more important than that is it can bring people together. When you think of the best pizza in the country some key spots come to mind like New York, Chicago, and Detroit, but who knew a restaurant in the state of Texas could be so highly-regarded in the world if pizza?
Houston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Houston, Texas, is home to various neighborhoods with unique characteristics. Unfortunately, some of these neighborhoods are also notorious for high crime levels. Houston, Texas, downtown skyline at night.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
fox26houston.com
Barstool Sports reviews Houston pizza joints, gives one business stellar reviews
Barstool Sports reviews Houston pizza joints, gives one business stellar reviews. Barstool Sports ‘El Presidente’ Dave Portnoy was in Houston last week inking some deals and chowing down on two local pizza joints. It was part of Dave’s famous "One Bite Review Series" of businesses across the country. FOX 26's Natalie Hee checked out those pizza joints to see for herself.
foodcontessa.com
City of Houston Will Get a World-class Surf Park
A brand-new surf park is coming to Houston. HTX Surf will start building in the first half of 2023. It will be a world-class surf resort and destination. A press release says that the new surf resort will be in Generation Park, which is just ten minutes from Bush Intercontinental Airport and an hour from the busy city of Houston.
What to know about the Montrose Tex-Mex restaurant loved by Lizzo
The singer gave a shoutout to Chapultepec Lupita, a 45-year-old Houston staple.
blavity.com
A 'Sale Of Negroes' Flyer Disrupts A Historically Black Houston Neighborhood
A mysterious flyer stopped a Houston couple in their tracks during their morning stroll in Sunnyside Park. The flyer wasn’t announcing a yard sale or a search for a lost dog — it was advertising the “Sale of Negroes.”. Living in a historically Black neighborhood on Houston’s...
Texas brunch spot ranked one of the best in America in 2022
Being known as one of the best restaurants in the country is important, but these days being specific about your category can bring your diners from all over, especially when it has to do with America's favorite, brunch.
Remembering the Migration of Freed Slaves on the Emancipation Trail
The Benson cabin is showing its age. Thought to be one of Galveston County’s oldest existing structures at over 170 years old, the dogtrot cabin’s wood is peeling off in places, and unruly green shrubbery is overtaking its base. Inside, a decrepit stovetop lies on the floor near a brick fireplace.
'Wings Over Houston' takes flight this weekend
Great aerial demonstrations, including the Blue Angels, fill the sky above Houston during 'Wings Over Houston.'
fox26houston.com
3 people arrested in northwest Houston, one jumped off bridge to avoid arrest
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people involved in two separate aggravated robberies have been arrested in Harris County. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at the Walmart located at 13003 Tomball Parkway in northwest Houston. While in the area, Gonzalez says another aggravated robbery occurred and the person was arrested.
seniorresource.com
Top 99 Best Retirement and Senior Living Resources Near Houston
Are you retired and looking for a new home? Not sure where to find community support? We can help! At SeniorResource.com, we believe in the empowerment of older adults and their caregivers through knowledge. But, we also understand that at this juncture of life, time is your most valuable asset. So, why waste it doing another internet search? If you’re a senior or a caregiver living near Houston then we have you covered. Whether you’re looking for housing, support, or other services, you can find them all here! Continue on for our comprehensive list of the best retirement and senior living resources near Houston.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
2 new H-E-B stores are in the works
Texas grocer H-E-B is plotting two new stores, one in northwest Houston and another on the northern edge of Fort Worth. Developer The Howard Hughes Corporation on Thursday announced plans for a mixed-use development in Houston called Village Green at Bridgeland Central. The development will be anchored by a more-than...
The Reason Behind Mysterious Power Outages In Texas
Residents have been complaining about a series of power outages in recent weeks.
Click2Houston.com
‘15 minutes of fun is not worth $15,000′: Houston area attorneys send warning to pranksters ahead of Halloween
HOUSTON – It’s almost time for Halloween, and with that comes the annual Halloween pranksters. But these pranks are no laughing matter. Attorneys want to remind you that some of these “pranks” can land you behind bars. “Fifteen minutes of fun is not worth $15,000, and...
iheart.com
Houston Area Snags 4 Of 10 Spots On World's Best Chicken Fried Steaks List
Taste Atlas recently compiled a list of the best restaurants in the world for chicken fried steak. Naturally, Texas dominates the list completely. Bubba's Cooks Country in Dallas took the top spot, but Houston-area restaurants got 4 of the top 10. And if you want to stretch the definition to include Livingston (it's only like an hour's drive), we've got half of the world's best chicken fried steaks nailed down. Check out the full top ten below, and start making plans to hit any of these you haven't already tried.
cw39.com
How you can win a Lexus LX 600 from the Astros
HOUSTON (KIAH) The Astros Foundation is selling raffle tickets now for one lucky fan to win a 2022 Lexus LX 600, donated by Houston Area Lexus Dealers. Raffle tickets are 1 ticket for $40, 3 tickets for $100 and 8 tickets for $250, with all the proceeds benefitting the Astros Foundation.
houstoniamag.com
8 Must-Visit Shopping Areas in Houston
From boutiques to strip malls, Houston is a shopper's dream come true. Houston has a lot to offer when it comes to dining, fashion, and home decor. Small local businesses, giant brand names, and everything in between have found a welcome home here in H-town, all ensuring that your shopping itch can be scratched. Whether you’re looking for a handmade artisan piece or something a little more mainstream, Houston retail has you covered all year round.
