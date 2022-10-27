Read full article on original website
Report: Sabres put F Riley Sheahan on waivers
The Buffalo Sabres placed forward Riley Sheahan on waivers Sunday, Sportsnet reported. Sheahan, 31, signed with Buffalo on Aug. 10
Olofsson scores in OT as Sabres rally past Blackhawks 4-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored twice, including in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3. Olofsson got his sixth of the season 36 seconds into overtime. He converted a slap shot from the right circle off a pass from Tage Thompson. Buffalo had dropped two in a row. The Sabres trailed 3-1 after two periods, but Thompson scored twice in the third. Craig Anderson made 23 saves. Jason Dickinson, Sam Lafferty and Taylor Raddysh scored for Chicago.
Montour scores late in 3rd, Panthers beat Senators 5-3
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsberg stopped 53 shots.
Burns’ OT goal leads Hurricanes to 4-3 win over Flyers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brent Burns scored on a one-timer 4:06 into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3. Martin Necas and Jordan Staal each had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Martinook also scored for Carolina. Antti Raanta stopped 26 shots. Nick Deslauriers had a goal and an assist and Wade Allison and Owen Tippett also scored for Philadelphia. Carter Hart finished with 34 saves. Necas tied the score with 2:05 left in the third period and Burns won it in the extra period with a slap shot that went over Hart’s left shoulder.
Kuemper’s shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening period. A minute and a half into the third, he made a sweeping glove save on a one-timer off the stick of Predators captain Roman Josi. It was the 26th career shutout for Kuemper, who had five last season with Colorado.
Rangers score 3 in 3rd as Stars lose Oettinger in 6-3 defeat
DALLAS (AP) — Zac Jones and Julien Gauthier scored 19 seconds apart in the third period after Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger exited with an injury, and the New York Rangers beat the Stars 6-3. Vincent Trocheck had two goals, including the last in a three-goal third period for New York. It was the fourth against Scott Wedgewood, who replaced Oettinger in the second. The Stars were already without standout defenseman Miro Heiskanen with an upper-body injury when Oettinger was sidelined by a lower-body injury. Mika Zibanenad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider also scored for the Rangers.
Islanders score 4 in third, rally to beat Avalanche 5-4
NEW YORK (AP) — Scott Mayfield and Anthony Beauvillier scored 17 seconds apart midway through the third period and the New York Islanders rallied from three goals down and beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4. Brock Nelson, Zach Parise and Noah Dobson also scored for the Islanders, who scored five straight goals after falling behind 3-0 midway through the second period. Semyon Varlamov finished with 33 saves to help New York win its third straight. Evan Rodrigues had two goals and an assist, Mikko Rantanen added a goal and an assist, and Alex Newhook also scored for the defending champion Avalanche. Alexandar Georgiev had 39 saves.
