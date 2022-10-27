NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening period. A minute and a half into the third, he made a sweeping glove save on a one-timer off the stick of Predators captain Roman Josi. It was the 26th career shutout for Kuemper, who had five last season with Colorado.

