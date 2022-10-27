This was one of the most bizarre games that I've ever witnessed as Virginia Tech had only 46 yards of offense and no points at halftime, 251 yards and 21 points in the third quarter taking a 21-3 lead at one point, and then a collapse after that giving up 19 unanswered points to lose to #24 N.C. State 22-21.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO