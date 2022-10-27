ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Richard Petty first took Dale Earnhardt Jr’s best driver and now the ‘King’ has signed his best crew chief

By Justin P Joy
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 20

Magnum P.I.
3d ago

It’s a good idea to always try and keep the driver and his crew chief together when things have been working good

Reply
10
user 9855
3d ago

Richard is not taking anything. This team is using Petty's name. He has very little say in this organization. He probably only attends races close to his only North Carolina. He's 86 yrs old.

Reply
2
Ted W
3d ago

Jr Motorsports is the best XFINITY organization HANDS DOWN! Their development of drivers and staff is second to none.

Reply
5
Related
FanBuzz

Joey Logano's Crew Member Threw Denny Hamlin to the Ground During This Heated Martinsville Fight

When things escalate during a NASCAR race and intense racing devolves into pit road fighting, NASCAR drivers (most of the time) prefer to fight their own battles. But, every now and then, a couple crew members get involved, and that's when things tend to get even dicier. A situation like that happened a couple years back during a post-race scuffle between Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin, forcing NASCAR to take disciplinary action.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Speedway Digest

Jeb Burton Leaving Our Motorsports at End of Season

Jeb Burton will be leaving Our Motorsports at the conclusion of the 2022 Nascar Xfinity Series season. Burton will finish the current season in the No. 27 for thefinal two races of the year. Burton is currently working on his racing plans for 2023 and looks forward to making an...
People

NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Is Married!: All the Details from His South Carolina Ceremony

The pro stock car racing driver said 'I do' to Madyson Joye Goodfleisch on Oct. 26 in Charleston Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is married! The pro stock car racing driver said 'I do' to Madyson Joye Goodfleisch on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Charleston, South Carolina. More than 200 friends and family members were in attendance as the pair exchanged vows at Runnymede, a private property which is situated along the scenic banks of the Ashley River. "I grew up going to Lake Cumberland in Kentucky, so the water is very...
CHARLESTON, SC
Sportscasting

Bubba Wallace Breaks Silence and Speaks for First Time Publicly After Suspension, Accepts Being Example, and Ready to Move Forward

Bubba Wallace broke his silence and met with reporters on Saturday to talk about the Kyle Larson incident. He said he accepts the penalty and being made an example and is ready to move forward. The post Bubba Wallace Breaks Silence and Speaks for First Time Publicly After Suspension, Accepts Being Example, and Ready to Move Forward appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Road & Track

For One Andretti's Dream, A Price Tag: $200 Million

“He’s out of fuel!” the TV announcer screamed into his microphone. “[Michael Andretti] is out of fuel, dropping to the inside! And here comes the finish line! Who’s gonna win it?!”. This story originally appeared in Volume 13 of Road & Track. Michael Andretti was in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Ty Gibbs wrecks teammate to race into Xfinity championship

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Ty Gibbs wrecked teammate Brandon Jones out of the lead in the third overtime of Saturday's Xfinity Series in a controversial victory that had the Martinsville Speedway crowd booing Gibbs. When the 20-year-old grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs went to victory lane, fans chanted...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Yardbarker

Ty Gibbs claims controversial Xfinity victory at Martinsville; Championship 4 field set

With the championship finale looming over the NASCAR Xfinity Series competition and spots to battle for the title up for grabs, Ty Gibbs spoiled teammate Brandon Jones’ opportunity to compete for this year’s title by wrecking him on the final lap before proceeding to claim a controversial victory in the Dead on Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, October 29.
MARTINSVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy