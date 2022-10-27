Richard Petty first took Dale Earnhardt Jr’s best driver and now the ‘King’ has signed his best crew chief

Read full article on original website
Magnum P.I.
3d ago
It’s a good idea to always try and keep the driver and his crew chief together when things have been working good
user 9855
3d ago
Richard is not taking anything. This team is using Petty's name. He has very little say in this organization. He probably only attends races close to his only North Carolina. He's 86 yrs old.
Ted W
3d ago
Jr Motorsports is the best XFINITY organization HANDS DOWN! Their development of drivers and staff is second to none.
Sporting News
What time does the NASCAR race start today? TV schedule, channel for 2022 Martinsville playoff race
With one race left before the final cut of the Cup Series postseason, Denny Hamlin finds himself on the outside looking in. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has put together one of the most sparkling careers in NASCAR history, winning 48 races on the circuit. He seems a certainty for the NASCAR Hall of Fame when all is said and done.
Road & Track
For One Andretti's Dream, A Price Tag: $200 Million
“He’s out of fuel!” the TV announcer screamed into his microphone. “[Michael Andretti] is out of fuel, dropping to the inside! And here comes the finish line! Who’s gonna win it?!”. This story originally appeared in Volume 13 of Road & Track. Michael Andretti was in...
FOX Sports
Ty Gibbs wrecks teammate to race into Xfinity championship
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Ty Gibbs wrecked teammate Brandon Jones out of the lead in the third overtime of Saturday's Xfinity Series in a controversial victory that had the Martinsville Speedway crowd booing Gibbs. When the 20-year-old grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs went to victory lane, fans chanted...
Ty Gibbs wrecks teammate Brandon Jones for Xfinity win at Martinsville
Ty Gibbs took no prisoners Saturday with a race-winning move that dramatically altered the composition of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 field. On the final lap of the third attempt at overtime, Gibbs rammed soon-to-be-ex-teammate Brandon Jones so hard the contact buckled the hood of Gibbs No. 54 Toyota.
NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Reveals He Had a ‘Great Conversation’ With Kyle Larson This Week After Altercation
Two weeks ago, NASCAR drivers Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson were competing in the South Point 400 Cup Series race when a heated altercation broke out. The first domino fell when Larson bumped Wallace into the wall on Turn 4. Wallace then deliberately spun Larson in a “dangerous act” of retaliation.
Yardbarker
Ty Gibbs claims controversial Xfinity victory at Martinsville; Championship 4 field set
With the championship finale looming over the NASCAR Xfinity Series competition and spots to battle for the title up for grabs, Ty Gibbs spoiled teammate Brandon Jones’ opportunity to compete for this year’s title by wrecking him on the final lap before proceeding to claim a controversial victory in the Dead on Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, October 29.
