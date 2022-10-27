Read full article on original website
Burnt Orange Nation
Game time, channel set for Texas vs. Kansas State
The Big 12 Conference on Saturday announced that kickoff for the Nov. 5 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the No. 22 Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium is set for 6:00 p.m. Central on FS1. In the all-time series between the Longhorns and the...
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places
Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
Yardbarker
Two Former Longhorns Set For Induction Into Texas Sports Hall of Fame
While it may not be as well-known as other sports hall of fames, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame is one of the most prestigious honors that Texas athletes can achieve in their careers. On Thursday it was announced that two former Texas Longhorns athletes will be inducted as members...
hookemheadlines.com
Texas basketball trending for 5-Star F Ron Holland
Less than two weeks from the start of the college hoops regular season, Texas basketball also looks to have something going for the 2023 recruiting class. Texas and head coach Chris Beard has yet to land a single commitment in the 2023 class. But that is probably going to change very soon.
bestofarkansassports.com
Jordan Walsh Gets a Chance to Fulfill Texas’ Recruiting Pitch After All
FAYETTEVILLE — It won’t be in a burnt orange uniform, but Jordan Walsh could fulfill a prophecy set forth by Chris Beard during the recruiting process. Although he finished his high school career a Link Academy in Missouri, the ultra-athletic five-star is originally from Desoto, Texas, so naturally the Longhorns came after him hard.
hellogeorgetown.com
Cen-Tex Mini Golf Celebrates 2nd Anniversary in Georgetown, TX
Cen-Tex Mini Golf is celebrating their 2nd anniversary in Georgetown, TX!. Owned and operated by Ted Hindes and Audrey Anderson, the business is Georgetown’s only miniature golf course and the only course of it’s kind in the world. “Cen-Tex Mini Golf is Georgetown’s biggest little secret,” Audrey Anderson,...
thetexastasty.com
The Best Boba Tea in Austin, Texas
If you’re a regular on the internet, you have probably heard of the drink Boba. The milky drink with tapioca balls at the bottom seems to be a new and emerging drink, as its sweet flavor is a new and fun beverage that lots of people can’t get enough of. If you are an Austin native and looking for places where you can try the infamous Boba Tea for yourself, here is a list of the best Boba in Austin to ensure the sweetest experience possible.
territorysupply.com
The 10 Best Hiking Trails in Austin, Texas
Austin is many things. It’s the bustling capital of Texas, it’s a college town, and a tech magnet. But it’s also one of the greenest and most outdoorsy cities in all of America. Rivers, creeks, natural springs, miles of hiking trails, and parks are loaded throughout the...
Leander, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Escaped bison captured by cowboys in Central Texas town
A bison was on the loose in the Belton area on Tuesday.
Austin falls to No. 13 on list of Top 25 best places to live in U.S.
It's no surprise, it's pretty darn expensive to live here.
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – Terlingua Chili Cook-off in Terlingua
Terlingua – Over the years, I’ve been blessed with bountiful bowls of chili at some incredible places like the Phoenix Saloon in New Braunfels, the Texas Chili Parlor in Austin, and of course, Tolbert’s in Grapevine. Tolbert is a name synonymous with Texas chili thanks to Frank X. Tolbert.
The 6 Most Haunted Places All Across Texas
Each October, cooler temperatures and falling leaves are met with the strange but accepted practice that, all over the country, people will dress up in costumes, watch horrifying movies and try to scare the bejesus out of each other. It’s a time-honored tradition magnified by tales of haunted locales — places with grisly histories, unexplained phenomena and just plain spooky occurrences reported by countless people over the decades.
ktswblog.net
South by San Marcos: Local Lineup at SMFest 2022
Since I moved to San Marcos in 2017 I have explored many local bands. The first show I remember was a house show for Christian Sparks & The Beatnik Bandits. (My friend interviewed the band here, check it out! https://ktswblog.net/2022/04/14/san-marcos-sounds-the-beatnik-bandits/). The Beatnik Bandits kickstarted my deep dive into local music, spanning the heart of Texas State University to Austin. Local music fans were in luck this weekend as featured a lineup of local acts and vendors across local venues throughout San Marcos. From Sewell Park to Zelick’s Icehouse, San Marcos was alive with the sound of local music.
Seafood restaurant Garbo's serves fresh Maine lobster rolls, twist on Texas tacos
Owner Heidi Garbo (left) gives credit to her sisters Hannah (right) and Samantha for helping her run Garbo’s seafood restaurant. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) When Heidi Garbo moved to Austin for her husband’s work in 2013, she had experience running her own seafood truck in Key West and a lifelong association with the lobster industry in Connecticut through her dad’s lobster business.
tribeza.com
Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima Blend California Components with Texas Roots in Barton Creek Home
With the help of Kelle Contine Interior Design, the couple personalized their space with a wine bar, custom cabinetry and local artwork. When Lauren Zima and Chris Harrison, two prominent figures in the entertainment industry, decided to move out of California last year, they wanted to make sure they chose a new city where neither of them had lived before, so it felt like a fresh start. A place where they could put down roots together. Chris is from Dallas, and his kids are attending TCU, so his Texan blood runs deep. He’d already fallen in love with Austin while visiting over the years. Lauren, on the other hand, came to Austin for the first time with Chris as they were exploring potential destinations to call home, and immediately understood the lure. Austin encapsulated their fun yet ambitious spirits, and they decided it would be their new home base.
fox7austin.com
12-foot stolen Halloween skeleton replaced by creator in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - You probably remember the story about giant skeleton that was stolen in broad daylight from a yard in Northwest Austin. Shortly after video of the theft went viral, FOX 7 was told the creator of the popular Halloween decoration heard about what happened and shipped a replacement.
Study: Millennials are moving to these Texas cities more than most in US
Every generation has had its time to shine or at least will in the soon-to-be future, all eyes are on Millennials in this day and age as the up-and-comers.
franchising.com
Pinch A Penny Store to Open First Store in Austin, TX
Air Force Veteran Will Own Swimming Pool Retail and Services Franchise. The Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa store will open on Friday, October 28 at 11521 N FM 620 in the HEB Shopping Center. The store will hold a grand opening the following day, featuring a magician, balloon artist, giveaways of pizza and other items, including a robotic pool cleaner.
Sugar Daddy's closes in Round Rock, will reopen as Legends in November
Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. The bar and lounge is set to reopen with a target date of Nov. 21, under the name Legends, and it will be oriented around the history of the murder of Deputy A.W. Grimes by Sam Bass and his gang, which happened inside the building. 512-520-4895 www.sugardaddysbar.com.
