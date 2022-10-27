ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnt Orange Nation

Game time, channel set for Texas vs. Kansas State

The Big 12 Conference on Saturday announced that kickoff for the Nov. 5 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the No. 22 Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium is set for 6:00 p.m. Central on FS1. In the all-time series between the Longhorns and the...
AUSTIN, TX
B93

Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places

Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
AUSTIN, TX
Yardbarker

Two Former Longhorns Set For Induction Into Texas Sports Hall of Fame

While it may not be as well-known as other sports hall of fames, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame is one of the most prestigious honors that Texas athletes can achieve in their careers. On Thursday it was announced that two former Texas Longhorns athletes will be inducted as members...
AUSTIN, TX
hookemheadlines.com

Texas basketball trending for 5-Star F Ron Holland

Less than two weeks from the start of the college hoops regular season, Texas basketball also looks to have something going for the 2023 recruiting class. Texas and head coach Chris Beard has yet to land a single commitment in the 2023 class. But that is probably going to change very soon.
AUSTIN, TX
bestofarkansassports.com

Jordan Walsh Gets a Chance to Fulfill Texas’ Recruiting Pitch After All

FAYETTEVILLE — It won’t be in a burnt orange uniform, but Jordan Walsh could fulfill a prophecy set forth by Chris Beard during the recruiting process. Although he finished his high school career a Link Academy in Missouri, the ultra-athletic five-star is originally from Desoto, Texas, so naturally the Longhorns came after him hard.
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Cen-Tex Mini Golf Celebrates 2nd Anniversary in Georgetown, TX

Cen-Tex Mini Golf is celebrating their 2nd anniversary in Georgetown, TX!. Owned and operated by Ted Hindes and Audrey Anderson, the business is Georgetown’s only miniature golf course and the only course of it’s kind in the world. “Cen-Tex Mini Golf is Georgetown’s biggest little secret,” Audrey Anderson,...
GEORGETOWN, TX
thetexastasty.com

The Best Boba Tea in Austin, Texas

If you’re a regular on the internet, you have probably heard of the drink Boba. The milky drink with tapioca balls at the bottom seems to be a new and emerging drink, as its sweet flavor is a new and fun beverage that lots of people can’t get enough of. If you are an Austin native and looking for places where you can try the infamous Boba Tea for yourself, here is a list of the best Boba in Austin to ensure the sweetest experience possible.
AUSTIN, TX
territorysupply.com

The 10 Best Hiking Trails in Austin, Texas

Austin is many things. It’s the bustling capital of Texas, it’s a college town, and a tech magnet. But it’s also one of the greenest and most outdoorsy cities in all of America. Rivers, creeks, natural springs, miles of hiking trails, and parks are loaded throughout the...
AUSTIN, TX
High School Football PRO

Leander, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Wimberley High School football team will have a game with Lago Vista High School on October 28, 2022, 17:30:00.
WIMBERLEY, TX
thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – Terlingua Chili Cook-off in Terlingua

Terlingua – Over the years, I’ve been blessed with bountiful bowls of chili at some incredible places like the Phoenix Saloon in New Braunfels, the Texas Chili Parlor in Austin, and of course, Tolbert’s in Grapevine. Tolbert is a name synonymous with Texas chili thanks to Frank X. Tolbert.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
InsideHook

The 6 Most Haunted Places All Across Texas

Each October, cooler temperatures and falling leaves are met with the strange but accepted practice that, all over the country, people will dress up in costumes, watch horrifying movies and try to scare the bejesus out of each other. It’s a time-honored tradition magnified by tales of haunted locales — places with grisly histories, unexplained phenomena and just plain spooky occurrences reported by countless people over the decades.
TEXAS STATE
ktswblog.net

South by San Marcos: Local Lineup at SMFest 2022

Since I moved to San Marcos in 2017 I have explored many local bands. The first show I remember was a house show for Christian Sparks & The Beatnik Bandits. (My friend interviewed the band here, check it out! https://ktswblog.net/2022/04/14/san-marcos-sounds-the-beatnik-bandits/). The Beatnik Bandits kickstarted my deep dive into local music, spanning the heart of Texas State University to Austin. Local music fans were in luck this weekend as featured a lineup of local acts and vendors across local venues throughout San Marcos. From Sewell Park to Zelick’s Icehouse, San Marcos was alive with the sound of local music.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Seafood restaurant Garbo's serves fresh Maine lobster rolls, twist on Texas tacos

Owner Heidi Garbo (left) gives credit to her sisters Hannah (right) and Samantha for helping her run Garbo’s seafood restaurant. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) When Heidi Garbo moved to Austin for her husband’s work in 2013, she had experience running her own seafood truck in Key West and a lifelong association with the lobster industry in Connecticut through her dad’s lobster business.
AUSTIN, TX
tribeza.com

Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima Blend California Components with Texas Roots in Barton Creek Home

With the help of Kelle Contine Interior Design, the couple personalized their space with a wine bar, custom cabinetry and local artwork. When Lauren Zima and Chris Harrison, two prominent figures in the entertainment industry, decided to move out of California last year, they wanted to make sure they chose a new city where neither of them had lived before, so it felt like a fresh start. A place where they could put down roots together. Chris is from Dallas, and his kids are attending TCU, so his Texan blood runs deep. He’d already fallen in love with Austin while visiting over the years. Lauren, on the other hand, came to Austin for the first time with Chris as they were exploring potential destinations to call home, and immediately understood the lure. Austin encapsulated their fun yet ambitious spirits, and they decided it would be their new home base.
AUSTIN, TX
franchising.com

Pinch A Penny Store to Open First Store in Austin, TX

Air Force Veteran Will Own Swimming Pool Retail and Services Franchise. The Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa store will open on Friday, October 28 at 11521 N FM 620 in the HEB Shopping Center. The store will hold a grand opening the following day, featuring a magician, balloon artist, giveaways of pizza and other items, including a robotic pool cleaner.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Sugar Daddy's closes in Round Rock, will reopen as Legends in November

Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. The bar and lounge is set to reopen with a target date of Nov. 21, under the name Legends, and it will be oriented around the history of the murder of Deputy A.W. Grimes by Sam Bass and his gang, which happened inside the building. 512-520-4895 www.sugardaddysbar.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX

