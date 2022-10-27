Read full article on original website
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram recommends readers vote for AbbottAsh JurbergTexas State
A Fun-Filled Colorful Kaleidoscope On Pinocchio Drive
The mid-century of mid-centuries just hit the market. Shock of shocks, it’s not actually owned by artists or designers. Just a couple who loves MCM design and are clearly not afraid of color. Coldwell Banker’s Ed Murchison said the mid-century era was a colorful time filled with optimism about...
North Texas eatery has the feel & taste of Tulum with no travel
"Every area in Tulum is very greenish. They do everything outdoors. [They cook in a] kitchen outdoors. [They] sit outdoors. [They even] sleep outdoors actually," Hugo said.
Dallas Observer
World Food Championships Returns to Fair Park in November
More than 1,500 top chefs and home cooks will compete Nov. 9–13 for over $300,000 in prizes when the World Food Championships returns for its 10th year of competition. This event is the biggest of its kind, and it’s happening in Fair Park. Fans of shows like Chopped...
CW33 NewsFix
Need something sweet? These restaurants have the best chocolate desserts in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone needs something sweet in their life and chocolate is one of those things that can just make everything and everyone feel better. It’s a great time to highlight some dessert spots around Dallas as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate day!. “One study showed...
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near Dallas
If you’re a supernatural thrill-seeker, the third-largest city in Texas is the place to be! Dallas not only offers abundant dining and shopping experiences, but it also has a haunting reputation. Visitors to the city stand poised to encounter stories about everything from ghostly cyclists to spectral hitchhikers to rock-hurling phantoms. Read on to discover the seven most haunted places near Dallas!
yolotx.com
The Grandest International Mall of Texas | La Gran Plaza | Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth is known to attract visitors from around the world. Did you know that it’s one of the top shopping destinations? La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth is Texas’s largest super-regional mall! With over 300 stores including restaurants, mom-and-pop shops as well as events and entertainment, there really is something for everyone.
Where to Find Beautiful Fall Colors in Texas
One of the things we look forward to most this time of year is the beautiful fall colors in Texas. Sure, autumn also brings pumpkin-spiced everything, fall festivals, Thanksgiving gatherings and other seasonal activities, but the explosion of vibrant oranges, reds and yellows is quintessentially fall. Plus, these colors make for some fantastic backgrounds for adorable posts of your kids on Instagram.
idesignarch.com
Distinguished Suburban New Built Custom Dream Home in Dallas
Dallas, Texas – This exquisite 5-bedroom contemporary residence in Dallas has a very inviting architectural design. The luxury home by CJB Custom Homes features exterior Transitional Architecture. The 8′ custom glass front door opens to a 20′ entry foyer. The gorgeous clean lined kitchen features Ceasarstone countertops and full-slab...
Dallas 9-year-old’s jewelry company selling hand-made earring sets
Do you remember what you were doing at nine years old? Maybe you were playing with Care Bears, Barbies or Power Rangers?
Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
CW33 NewsFix
Puppies available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of puppies available for adoption near Dallas, Texas on Petfinder. You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor. – Breed: Hound, Mixed Breed (mixed) – 2 / 50Petfinder. Harris. – Gender: Male. – Breed: Hound, Mixed Breed (mixed) – 3 / 50Petfinder. Jasper. – Gender:...
dallasexpress.com
Halloween Events in North Texas
With the Halloween holiday quickly approaching, there is still plenty for North Texans to take part in within the Dallas-Fort Worth region. These events include haunted houses in Plano, Midlothian, Garland, and Red Oak, pub crawls and happy hours in Dallas, and Halloween-themed family nights in Farmers Branch and Garland.
dallasexpress.com
Margaritaville Resort Communities Coming to Texas
The plans to open Margaritaville-themed communities across the state of Texas have sped up with the announcement of a Margaritaville resort opening in South Padre in the spring of 2023. Highline Hospitality Partners will convert the newly acquired Pearl South Padre Beach Resort into a vacation experience inspired by the...
Colleyville’s The Cajun Market & Cafe closing its doors
Phil and Deborah Tullis opened The Cajun Market in June 2020. (Community Impact staff) The Cajun Market & Cafe announced on Facebook that Oct. 29 would be its last day of operations before officially closing its doors Oct. 31. The restaurant and market is located at 5409 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville.
Ryan Place Candlelight Christmas Tour of Homes is Back And Features a Gorgeous Renovated Prairie-Style
It’s been two years since there has been a Ryan Place Candlelight Christmas Tour of Homes, and a great deal has happened at 1112 Elizabeth Boulevard since we covered it in 2018. The unique property languished on the market for two years before finally finding a buyer. And not just any buyer, but the right buyer willing to take on its quirks and give it the considered renovation it merited.
Dallas Observer
First Look: Big Foot Burgers and Brisket Queso at LSA Burger Grandscape
We've been ogling the new LSA Burger building for a while, whether it was while we caught a show at Lava Cantina, as we barreled north on Highway 121 or we spent an afternoon wandering through the Grandscape development in The Colony, which includes Nebraska Furniture Mart and a litany of restaurant choices.
A Fort Worth, Texas Bookstore is One of the Most Haunted Places in the State
In the first Ghostbusters movie, the first encounter with a ghost by Egon, Peter and Ray was in the basement of a library. That ghost blew out a majority of the library card catalog and spread it's ectoplasm all over it. The three reluctant Ghostbusters then made contact with the ghost only to be shooshed by the ghost then scared out of the building by it. Upon seeing the story of this haunted bookstore in Fort Worth, Texas, that was the first thing that came to mind. Let's find out more about the very haunted Barber's Bookstore.
Multiacre waterpark, hotel will add 'jewel in Grapevine’s crown’
Signs will be located at the Grapevine Mills Boulevard entrance, along SH 121 and at the Kubota Drive entrance. (Illustration courtesy city of Grapevine) Grapevine City Council approved zoning for an entertainment and attraction area for the Stand Rock Resort and Water Park at its Oct. 18 meeting. The Grapevine Water Park Resort will be located at 3509 N. Grapevine Mills Blvd., next to Kubota Drive and along SH 121.
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks Ignored
Beto O'Rourke and T.D. Jakes at the Potter's houseScreenshot from Twitter. Last Sunday, Beto O’Rourke was in Dallas and invited to a church that supported former President Donald Trump’s religious leader, Paula White. Local Dallas news didn’t mention O’Rourke’s recent visit. Even Dallas Morning News didn’t bother to cover this event.
What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
