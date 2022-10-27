At least for one more week, Kentucky football is a nationally-ranked program. On Sunday afternoon, the AFCA Coaches Poll unveiled its Week 10 Top 25 national rankings, which saw plenty of movement in the back half of the poll. Despite getting smacked by the Tennessee Volunteers 44-6 on Saturday night in Knoxville, Kentucky did not drop out of the Top 25, but did fall seven spots from No. 17 to No. 24.

