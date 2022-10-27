ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

TMGSports

College Football Plus: Week 9 Recap

Five Questions Q. What will the top four of the first College Football Playoff rankings look like Tuesday night? First, understand this: It really doesn't matter. Why not? Because the top four teams -- Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan (and that looks to be the most likely order) -- will ...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Kentucky football falls 7 spots in Week 10 Coaches Poll Top 25

At least for one more week, Kentucky football is a nationally-ranked program. On Sunday afternoon, the AFCA Coaches Poll unveiled its Week 10 Top 25 national rankings, which saw plenty of movement in the back half of the poll. Despite getting smacked by the Tennessee Volunteers 44-6 on Saturday night in Knoxville, Kentucky did not drop out of the Top 25, but did fall seven spots from No. 17 to No. 24.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

LOOK: Second video emerges of postgame 'assault' in Michigan Stadium tunnel

Saturday night’s 29-7 Michigan win over Michigan State was quickly overshadowed by a violent scene in the tunnel after the game. A pair of Michigan players – identified as graduate cornerback Gemon Green and sophomore corner Ja’Den McBurrows – were shown on video being beaten and pushed around on their way to the locker room after the game.
ANN ARBOR, MI

