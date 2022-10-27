Read full article on original website
yolotx.com
The Grandest International Mall of Texas | La Gran Plaza | Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth is known to attract visitors from around the world. Did you know that it’s one of the top shopping destinations? La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth is Texas’s largest super-regional mall! With over 300 stores including restaurants, mom-and-pop shops as well as events and entertainment, there really is something for everyone.
Alliance Aviation Expo Was Huge In Fort Worth, Texas – Just Plane Nuts
What a weekend, what an air show. This was my first time attending the show at the Alliance Airport in Fort Worth, Texas, and other than a little parking confusion, it was a great time for your "Just Plane Nuts" reporter. The full name is the AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented...
fox4news.com
Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering returns to Fort Worth Stockyards
A true Western experience returns to the Fort Worth Stockyards this weekend. The Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering starts Friday and runs through Sunday.
A Fort Worth, Texas Bookstore is One of the Most Haunted Places in the State
In the first Ghostbusters movie, the first encounter with a ghost by Egon, Peter and Ray was in the basement of a library. That ghost blew out a majority of the library card catalog and spread it's ectoplasm all over it. The three reluctant Ghostbusters then made contact with the ghost only to be shooshed by the ghost then scared out of the building by it. Upon seeing the story of this haunted bookstore in Fort Worth, Texas, that was the first thing that came to mind. Let's find out more about the very haunted Barber's Bookstore.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ranch Where ‘Dallas' Was Filmed Sold to North Texas Developer
The property made famous by the classic TV series "Dallas" has a new owner. Southfork Ranch in Parker just sold to Centurion American, one of the largest developers in North Texas. “We've got to preserve our history,” said Sean Terry, vice president of Centurion American. Southfork Ranch hosts hundreds...
whatnowdfw.com
Black Bear Diner Planning Another Fort Worth Spot
Black Bear Diner is growing its Texas presence. As several locations are set to open in the state in coming months, another Fort Worth diner is being planned. According to a state project filing, Black Bear Diner could open in the Southgate Marketplace at I-35 and FM 1187 in Fort Worth sometime in the summer of 2023. What Now Dallas earlier reported on the first Fort Worth location for the brand planned for 9501 N. Freeway in Fort Worth. That location has yet to open to the public.
keranews.org
Here's where to celebrate Día de los Muertos around North Texas
Artes de la Rosa Cultural Center for the Arts in Fort Worth is just one of many groups hosting a Día de los Muertos celebration this weekend. Artes de la Rosa Cultural Center for the Arts hosts its 19th annual celebration on Saturday. It's the only Latino cultural center...
fortworthreport.org
Woman-owned vintage store finds success filling niche in Fort Worth vintage community
Lauren Ballentine graduated in the top 5% of her class at Birdville High School in 2018. She felt pressured to go to college and enrolled at the University of Texas at Austin, but quickly realized it wasn’t the right fit. “I went down there and signed up for my...
Would You Dare Stay In The Murder Room Of The Most Haunted Hotel In Dallas On Halloween?
Look, first of all, the moment I hear 'haunted' anything, I'm out but not everyone is like me. Some people, in fact, many people are thrill-seekers and especially on Halloween love to ghost hunt. That is not my kind of hunting just saying. However, this TikToker feels differently and that is exactly why he chose to stay in the most haunted room of the most haunted hotel in Dallas.
luxury-houses.net
One of A Kind Modern Home with Resort Like Indoor Outdoor Living Areas Asks $6.5 Million in Dallas, Texas
17214 Club Hill Drive Home in Dallas, Texas for Sale. 17214 Club Hill Drive, Dallas, Texas is a modern masterpiece perfectly situated with pristine views of both the Bent Tree & Preston Trail Golf courses along with its picturesque view of White Rock Creek. This Home in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17214 Club Hill Drive, please contact Jennifer Orendain (Phone: 214-705-7827) at Monument Realty for full support and perfect service.
dallasexpress.com
Halloween Events in North Texas
With the Halloween holiday quickly approaching, there is still plenty for North Texans to take part in within the Dallas-Fort Worth region. These events include haunted houses in Plano, Midlothian, Garland, and Red Oak, pub crawls and happy hours in Dallas, and Halloween-themed family nights in Farmers Branch and Garland.
$92 million residential project in the works in south Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — A new residential development with an estimated price tag of about $92 million is inbound for south Fort Worth. Located along Brewer Boulevard, the project will contain multifamily buildings, single-family homes, duplex homes and an amenity center with an outdoor pool and courtyard. The development, dubbed “Primrose Hybrid South,” is expected to break ground early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
H-E-B's newest location in North Texas will be in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Grocery giant H-E-B has announced it will open another location in North Texas. H-E-B Alliance will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. The groundbreaking will take place on Nov. 16. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September and will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023.
CandysDirt.com
Trick or Treat Yourself to Listings in the Best D-FW Neighborhoods for Halloween Fun
Potential homebuyers looking to fill their pumpkins with goodies have a rare opportunity this weekend to check out some of the hottest listings in Dallas-Fort Worth — and scoop up a few bite-size Hershey bars along the way. The best neighborhoods for trick-or-treating include Deerfield in Plano, Dallas’s Swiss...
North Texas eatery has the feel & taste of Tulum with no travel
"Every area in Tulum is very greenish. They do everything outdoors. [They cook in a] kitchen outdoors. [They] sit outdoors. [They even] sleep outdoors actually," Hugo said.
Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
New Tarrant County H-E-B Store Announced
As we’ve said before in Local Profile, H-E-B wants to replicate its success formula in the DFW area and they are not kidding. After opening several stores in North Texas in rapid succession, today the company announced its plans to open a new location in Tarrant County. Right now...
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: October 28-30
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 05: Lizzo Performs Live At Saint Andrew's Hall For SiriusXM's Small Stage Series Presented By American Express on October 05, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Friday, October 28. Lizzo at the American Airlines Center. She's won a Grammy, an Emmy,...
WATCH: 100-Year-Old Pecan Tree Explodes After Being Struck by Lightning
A cold front sweeping through Texas earlier this week was responsible for causing a century-old pecan tree to explode as if someone had decorated it with multiple fireworks. Texans hold the pecan tree in great esteem. For the past 103 years, it’s been the state tree for the Lone Star State. So within months of Gov. James Hogg declaring the pecan as the state tree of Texas in 1919, someone planted this one outside Dallas. It was one of thousands in the state. But after getting through freezes, droughts, thunderstorms and other assorted weather events for decades, a lightning strike destroyed this mighty tree. Now it’s become a viral video.
idesignarch.com
Distinguished Suburban New Built Custom Dream Home in Dallas
Dallas, Texas – This exquisite 5-bedroom contemporary residence in Dallas has a very inviting architectural design. The luxury home by CJB Custom Homes features exterior Transitional Architecture. The 8′ custom glass front door opens to a 20′ entry foyer. The gorgeous clean lined kitchen features Ceasarstone countertops and full-slab...
