“I will give 100 percent to win,” Sergio Perez determined to put on a ‘stellar’ show in front of home fans

Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR’s Smallest Cup Series Team Scores a Big Win With a Driver Commitment
Xfinity Series standout Austin Hill will get his first extensive Cup Series experience thanks to NASCAR's tiniest team. The post NASCAR’s Smallest Cup Series Team Scores a Big Win With a Driver Commitment appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Hallie Deegan Decision News
Nearly two weeks ago, Hailie Deegan made her Xfinity Series debut. She finished in 13th place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With so much uncertainty surrounding Deegan's future in the Xfinity Series, it was announced on Thursday that she'll be with Ford next year. That being said, Deegan's status in...
NASCAR: Stewart-Haas Racing, Cole Custer Lose Race Manipulation Appeal
If Tony Stewart was “so mad” at NASCAR a few weeks ago over the Cole Custer situation, he’s not going to be much happier. The appeal Stewart-Haas Racing filed over an alleged attempt to manipulate the race at Charlotte was denied. On the final lap of the...
Road & Track
For One Andretti's Dream, A Price Tag: $200 Million
“He’s out of fuel!” the TV announcer screamed into his microphone. “[Michael Andretti] is out of fuel, dropping to the inside! And here comes the finish line! Who’s gonna win it?!”. This story originally appeared in Volume 13 of Road & Track. Michael Andretti was in...
Comments / 0