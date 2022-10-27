ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Averill Park, NY

Averill Park prevails over Queensbury on penalty kicks to secure spot in Class A title match

By ​Tommy Valentine
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YDybR_0ioFQML800

GLOVERSVILLE, NY ( NEWS10 ) — The Averill Park and Queensbury boys soccer teams opened up their regular seasons against each other back on Sep. 2, playing to a 2-2 draw. The rematch Wednesday night proved to be another evenly played battle.

The two sides met in the Section II, Class A semi-finals at Gloversville High School, and the three seed, A-P, pulled out a 1-0 victory after besting the two-seeded Spartans 4-3 on penalty kicks.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

110 minutes of back-and-forth action wasn’t enough time to decide a winner, so a trip to the championship game came down to 12 penalty kicks.

After 11 were in the books, the score was unsurprisingly all square at three goals. The game-deciding shot came down to Averill Park’s senior midfielder Hayden Kiehl, who buried a shot top shelf, moving his team on to Tuesday’s title match.

Warriors head coach Gary Pascucci commended the will of his team, and their ability to eek out a win against a worthy opponent.

Top-seeded Columbia moves on to Class A championship game

“If you looked at our season, the regular season, we tied a few games that we were out-possessed, and it game down to heart,” said Pascucci. “And I think these guys are very athletic, and they play hard, and they played with their heart.”

When asked about the primary contributing factors to his squad’s victory, Pascucci gave a lot of the credit to his senior goalkeeper, Brady Mazzeo, who withstood a number of Queensbury shots on goal, and delivered with timely saves all night.

“Brady, we rely on him in goal sometimes, and tonight’s no different,” said Pascucci. “He made some great saves in regulation, and then he came through with the penalty kicks, so I think it started with him.”

Loudonville Christian wins in OT; heads to final

Mazzeo joked after the game about his saves during the penalty kicks, admitting he had a little luck on his side on a number of stops.

“To be honest, I just guessed,” said Mazzeo. “It’s really just lucky. At the end when (Queensbury’s) goalie decided to do a penalty kick…it got intense. It was good, though; it was fun.”

Averill Park now prepares for a date with top-seeded Columbia. That game will be played at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Colonie High School.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Shaker girls soccer crowned champion of Class AA

You couldn't have asked for a better matchup to decide the champion of the Section II, Class AA playoff tournament. Shaker and Shenendehowa, perhaps the most intense rivals in the Capital Region, rolled into Saturday's title clash as the one and two seeds, respectively, in the class, and the first and ninth-ranked teams in New York State, respectively.
LATHAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Waterford-Halfmoon girls soccer claims first-ever section title behind four-goal effort from seventh grader Payton Galuski

The name "Galuski" has haunted teams in the Section II, Class C girls soccer ranks this year. Addyson and Payton Galuski have paced the No. 1 team in the state, Waterford-Halfmoon, all season. It was Payton, a seventh-grade midfielder, delivering Saturday afternoon to help the top-seeded Fordians win their first-ever section title, blanking the six seed, Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville, 9-0.
WATERFORD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Stillwater stomps Broadalbin-Perth to move on to Class C semis

BROADALBIN, NY (NEWS10) — Section II, Class C football playoffs, loaded with state-ranked teams, kicked off Friday night with four quarterfinals matchups. One of those ranked squads, No. 22 Stillwater, entered the postseason as the three-seed in the north division, and traveled to Broadalbin-Perth to battle the two-seeded Patriots out of the south. Even without […]
STILLWATER, NY
NEWS10 ABC

One-seed Fonda-Fultonville forges ahead to Class C semi-finals, trouncing Hoosick Falls/Tamarac

Fonda-Fultonville entered the Section II, Class C playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the south division after a perfect, 8-0 regular season that landed the Braves the three-spot in the state rankings. But Mike Mancini's squad faced a difficult opening round test Friday night, welcoming in the four-seed out of the north, Hoosick Falls/Tamarac - a team ranked 16th in the state for Class C.
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

RPI takes game one of Capital Skates Series with Union

Kyle Hallbauer and John Evans scored and Jack Watson made 23 saves as the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's hockey team defeated Union College 2-1 in front of a sold out crowd of 4,700 at the Houston Field House. The game was the first of the ECAC Hockey slate for both teams and the first of a home-and-home series. RPI, which is now 5-1-0 overall, plays at 2-6-1 Union on Saturday at 7 p.m.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy