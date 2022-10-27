Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Related
mynews4.com
One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was hospitalized after a rollover crash in a ditch Wednesday morning. Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) firefighters and the Sparks Fire Department responded to single vehicle rollover crash at La Posada Dr near Cordoba Blvd. on Nov. 2.
KOLO TV Reno
Eastbound I-80 closed near Gold Ranch by crashes involving 6 semis
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 7:50 A.M. UPDATE: Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue says delays are expected to last throughout the morning as crews work to clear the scene. TMFPD says there are two injuries. ORGINAL STORY: Eastbound Interstate 80 was closed Wednesday morning by crashes involving 6 semi trucks and...
mynews4.com
No one seriously hurt after crash involving 6 semi trucks shuts down I-80 near Gold Ranch
VERDI, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — No one was seriously hurt after a crash involving six semi-trucks and two passenger cars shut down traffic for several hours on I-80 near Gold Ranch Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. on eastbound I-80 not far from...
1 Man Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Reno on Saturday. The crash happened near Lemmon Valley Drive at around 2:43 a.m. According to the Police, the vehicle went off the left side of U.S. 395, struck a guardrail and overturned, and came to rest. The passenger...
KOLO TV Reno
Heavy police presence on north Reno street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police responded to an incident on Shale Court late Monday night. A large number of officers was seen along the street off Talus Way. Crime scene investigators were seen loading bags into a van. No information has been released about the incident, but officers said they expected to be at the scene all night.
KOLO TV Reno
Fire destroys Palomino Valley home
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is investigating a fire that burned a Palomino Valley home Monday night. It was reported around 8:30 p.m. Monday night on Ernie Lane. The home was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Two people were displaced by the fire, but no injuries...
2news.com
Man Arrested After Hours-Long Standoff in Sun Valley
A man is facing kidnapping, assault, battery and burglary charges after an alleged hours-long standoff with deputies in Sun Valley. Deputies say they were originally called to Renown Regional Medical Center on the report of a battery. Deputies say they later found the suspect's car in the 5600 block of...
KOLO TV Reno
Two hurt in Lyon County plane crash
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people were injured when a plane crashed in Lyon County Monday. It happened near the Silver Springs airport along U.S. 50. Investigators say the plane was damaged, but the the people on board suffered only minor injuries. No further details about the crash, including...
KOLO TV Reno
RPD says human remains found near Lower Evans Canyon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department says human remains were found in the area of Lower Evans Canyon Monday night. They say around 5:00 p.m., someone called in and said they had found human remains in the dirt area east of there. Detectives from the Robbery/Homicide unit are investigating.
Record-Courier
The Nov. 2, 2022, R-C Storming Report
Genoa, Nev. — Chain controls are in effect over Kingsbury, on Highway 50 and on Highway 395 from Gardnerville south to the state line, according to nvroads.com. The traffic cameras show there’s snow falling in the Sierra and the Pine Nuts. There doesn’t look like a significant accumulation of snow on the roads, but it could well be icy going.
Sierra Sun
Road conditions deteriorating, chains required on I-80 west of Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Road conditions are deteriorating fast in the Truckee-Tahoe region. The wintry storm has reached the region and is dumping snow leading to several crashes on area highways. Since just after 1:30 p.m. the California Highway Patrol has responded to a handful of separate incidents on Interstate...
2news.com
Police Investigate Suspicious Death Near Shale Court in Reno
Police say they're investigating a suspicious death near Shale Court and Talus Way in north Reno. Scene photos show several officers and forensic officials walking on a hillside near a home. Police say they called out to Lower Evans Canyon where someone found human remains. Due to darkness, Washoe County...
2news.com
NTSB Investigating Plane Crash That Injured Two At Silver Springs Airport
Two people had minor injuries after a crash during a training flight. Both the instructor and student were hospitalized but later released.
mynews4.com
Fire destroys Fernley Carpet King shed
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A shed was destroyed in a fire behind a Fernley business on Sunday night. Crews responded to a structure fire behind the Carpet King on 95-A late around 8 p.m. on Oct. 30. Arriving on scene we found that there was a shed on the back of the property that was fully engulfed.
2news.com
NTSB Investigating Lyon County Plane Crash
Two people had minor injuries after a crash during a training flight in Lyon County Monday. According to the Silver Springs Airport, the small plane crashed at 3:30 p.m. but at a slow speed so the impact was minor. Both the instructor and student were hospitalized but later released. The...
KOLO TV Reno
Pyramid Way lane closures begin today
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Lane closures on Pyramid Way in Sparks are slated to begin today for the repaving of a section of roadway. Starting Nov. 1 and lasting through Nov. 11, daytime single lane closures will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on southbound Pyramid Way from Greenbrae Drive to Prater Way.
mynews4.com
Carson City Sheriff's Office asking for help in locating runaway teen
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO) Investigations Division is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old runaway last seen the night of October 31 in Carson City. According to CCSO, Kaci Furtado was last seen in the area of Sherman and Bel Aire...
mynews4.com
Reno woman found dead in Plumas County Jail cell
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman from Reno who was incarcerated at the Plumas County Correctional Facility died Sunday night. Leana Conrady, a 32-year-old woman from Reno, was found unresponsive in her cell on Oct. 30 around 7:15 p.m. Authorities say Conrady used a bed sheet to hang herself.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man sentenced to maximum of 20 years in DUI crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison for causing substantial bodily harm by driving under the influence. 28-year-old Austin Burkett will be parole eligible after a minimum of eight years served. He plead guilty to the charge and will also face a fine $5,000.
2news.com
Local Law Enforcement Conducts Sideshow Operation
Reno Police, Nevada State Police, and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office conducted an operation to crack down on sideshow activity in Reno, on the nights of October 28 and 29, 2022. On October 28, additional officers were patrolling when a sideshow occurred in the 1100 block of Trademark. When they...
Comments / 0