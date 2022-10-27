ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews4.com

One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was hospitalized after a rollover crash in a ditch Wednesday morning. Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) firefighters and the Sparks Fire Department responded to single vehicle rollover crash at La Posada Dr near Cordoba Blvd. on Nov. 2.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Eastbound I-80 closed near Gold Ranch by crashes involving 6 semis

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 7:50 A.M. UPDATE: Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue says delays are expected to last throughout the morning as crews work to clear the scene. TMFPD says there are two injuries. ORGINAL STORY: Eastbound Interstate 80 was closed Wednesday morning by crashes involving 6 semi trucks and...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Heavy police presence on north Reno street

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police responded to an incident on Shale Court late Monday night. A large number of officers was seen along the street off Talus Way. Crime scene investigators were seen loading bags into a van. No information has been released about the incident, but officers said they expected to be at the scene all night.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fire destroys Palomino Valley home

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is investigating a fire that burned a Palomino Valley home Monday night. It was reported around 8:30 p.m. Monday night on Ernie Lane. The home was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Two people were displaced by the fire, but no injuries...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Man Arrested After Hours-Long Standoff in Sun Valley

A man is facing kidnapping, assault, battery and burglary charges after an alleged hours-long standoff with deputies in Sun Valley. Deputies say they were originally called to Renown Regional Medical Center on the report of a battery. Deputies say they later found the suspect's car in the 5600 block of...
SUN VALLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Two hurt in Lyon County plane crash

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people were injured when a plane crashed in Lyon County Monday. It happened near the Silver Springs airport along U.S. 50. Investigators say the plane was damaged, but the the people on board suffered only minor injuries. No further details about the crash, including...
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

RPD says human remains found near Lower Evans Canyon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department says human remains were found in the area of Lower Evans Canyon Monday night. They say around 5:00 p.m., someone called in and said they had found human remains in the dirt area east of there. Detectives from the Robbery/Homicide unit are investigating.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Nov. 2, 2022, R-C Storming Report

Genoa, Nev. — Chain controls are in effect over Kingsbury, on Highway 50 and on Highway 395 from Gardnerville south to the state line, according to nvroads.com. The traffic cameras show there’s snow falling in the Sierra and the Pine Nuts. There doesn’t look like a significant accumulation of snow on the roads, but it could well be icy going.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Sierra Sun

Road conditions deteriorating, chains required on I-80 west of Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Road conditions are deteriorating fast in the Truckee-Tahoe region. The wintry storm has reached the region and is dumping snow leading to several crashes on area highways. Since just after 1:30 p.m. the California Highway Patrol has responded to a handful of separate incidents on Interstate...
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Police Investigate Suspicious Death Near Shale Court in Reno

Police say they're investigating a suspicious death near Shale Court and Talus Way in north Reno. Scene photos show several officers and forensic officials walking on a hillside near a home. Police say they called out to Lower Evans Canyon where someone found human remains. Due to darkness, Washoe County...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Fire destroys Fernley Carpet King shed

FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A shed was destroyed in a fire behind a Fernley business on Sunday night. Crews responded to a structure fire behind the Carpet King on 95-A late around 8 p.m. on Oct. 30. Arriving on scene we found that there was a shed on the back of the property that was fully engulfed.
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

NTSB Investigating Lyon County Plane Crash

Two people had minor injuries after a crash during a training flight in Lyon County Monday. According to the Silver Springs Airport, the small plane crashed at 3:30 p.m. but at a slow speed so the impact was minor. Both the instructor and student were hospitalized but later released. The...
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Pyramid Way lane closures begin today

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Lane closures on Pyramid Way in Sparks are slated to begin today for the repaving of a section of roadway. Starting Nov. 1 and lasting through Nov. 11, daytime single lane closures will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on southbound Pyramid Way from Greenbrae Drive to Prater Way.
mynews4.com

Reno woman found dead in Plumas County Jail cell

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman from Reno who was incarcerated at the Plumas County Correctional Facility died Sunday night. Leana Conrady, a 32-year-old woman from Reno, was found unresponsive in her cell on Oct. 30 around 7:15 p.m. Authorities say Conrady used a bed sheet to hang herself.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man sentenced to maximum of 20 years in DUI crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison for causing substantial bodily harm by driving under the influence. 28-year-old Austin Burkett will be parole eligible after a minimum of eight years served. He plead guilty to the charge and will also face a fine $5,000.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Local Law Enforcement Conducts Sideshow Operation

Reno Police, Nevada State Police, and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office conducted an operation to crack down on sideshow activity in Reno, on the nights of October 28 and 29, 2022. On October 28, additional officers were patrolling when a sideshow occurred in the 1100 block of Trademark. When they...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy