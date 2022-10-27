Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Danny Castledine: Family of student killed in Amsterdam left devastated
The family of a student who was stabbed to death abroad say they have been left devastated by his death. Danny Castledine, 22, from Nottinghamshire, was killed while on holiday in Amsterdam in June. His mother Alison said her son had become a victim out of nowhere after he was...
BBC
Abandoned and distressed dog tied to lamp-post near Derby RSPCA centre
RSPCA staff are caring for a dog dumped on the doorstep of one of the charity's rehoming centres. CCTV footage shows a young woman tying the German Shepherd to a lamp-post then leaving as the distressed dog tries to follow her. RSPCA inspectors are now trying to establish why the...
BBC
Family welcome report after girl fatally choked by hijab on go-kart
A family have welcomed a coroner's report about safety concerns, after a girl died when her hijab became caught in a go-kart due to a lack of checks. Ruwaida Adan was go-karting in Barking, east London, when her headscarf caught in the moving parts of the vehicle and pulled tight round her neck in 2021.
BBC
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
BBC
Jacqueline Kirk who was set alight by ex 'got on with life'
She suffered chronic burns when her violent ex-partner set her alight but incredibly Jacqueline Kirk was not bitter and "got on with life", a friend said. Ms Kirk was left severely disfigured in the attack by Steven Craig in 1998. Craig, a violent fantasist, had acted out a torture scene...
BBC
Headless body trial: Woman to be sentenced on TV for murder
A self-styled healer will be the first murderer to be sentenced in England and Wales on television after being found guilty of murdering her friend, whose headless body was dumped in Devon. Jemma Mitchell, 38, faces life behind bars for killing Mee Kuen Chong, 67, at the older woman's home...
BBC
North Somerset 'gimp' sightings: Teen describes freaky encounter
A teenager has described a "freaky" late-night encounter with a man wearing a "gimp suit". The 19-year-old said he was approached by the man in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00:25 BST on Tuesday. He said the man was "unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting". A man in...
BBC
Investigation into Leicester City helicopter crash concludes
An investigation into a helicopter crash that killed five people, including Leicester City's chairman, has ended more than four years later. Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, two members of his staff - Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare - and pilots Eric Swaffer and Izabela Roza Lechowicz were killed in the crash on 27 October 2018.
BBC
Wild boar stabbed by man who let dogs attack it
A man who stabbed a wild boar then filmed a pair of dogs attacking and tormenting it has been jailed. Luke Rix was jailed for 18 weeks after an RSPCA inquiry that led to a raid on a property in Gloucestershire. The charity was contacted after videos and pictures of...
BBC
No one chooses to become an addict, says Catherine
The Princess of Wales has given her personal support to people struggling with addictions, telling them shame should not stop them getting help. "No one chooses to become an addict," said Catherine, Princess of Wales. Launching the Taking Action on Addiction campaign, the princess called for a more compassionate public...
BBC
Tomasz Waga murder: Gang intended to teach him a lesson - court
Five gang members who allegedly murdered a 23-year-old man in Cardiff intended to "teach him a lesson" rather than kill him, a court has heard. Tomasz Waga's body was found with multiple injuries in the Penylan area of the city in January 2021. A jury heard he was caught by...
BBC
Steam train and car crash at Snowdonia level crossing
A steam train and a car have crashed at a level crossing in Snowdonia, with emergency services at the scene. It happened near Cwmcloch Isaf on Caernarfon Road, Beddgelert, Gwynedd, on Friday at about 11:30 BST. North Wales Police officers are at the scene as well as other emergency services...
BBC
Channel migrants: Nearly 1,000 people cross in single day
Almost 1,000 migrants crossed the English Channel in 24 small boats on Saturday, the Ministry of Defence says. It brings the total number of migrants making the journey from France so far this month to 6,395. Government figures collated by the BBC show 39,430 people have crossed on small boats...
BBC
Drug dealer absconds from Sudbury open prison
Police are searching for a convicted drug dealer who absconded from an open prison in Derbyshire. Adnan Raja Khan was found to be missing during the lunchtime roll call at HMP Sudbury on Thursday. The 36-year-old is currently serving a 10-year prison term for possession with intent to supply class...
BBC
Wembley Point Woman pictured 18 years after death
An image of what an unidentified woman is thought to have looked like has been released - 18 years after her death. Known as the Wembley Point Woman, she was found dead in a river at the foot of the London building - now called the WEM Tower London - on 29 October 2004.
BBC
Fresh fish conman: Durham-based salesman jailed for ripping off vulnerable
A door-to-door fish salesman has been jailed after ripping off scores of vulnerable customers, one aged 105. Craig Henderson admitted fraudulent trading, which netted him more than £250,000 in three-and-a-half years. Investigators heard from 110 victims from across the UK who were intimidated into buying poor quality fish at...
BBC
Dying dad's Scunthorpe Utd gift to daughter given to charity in error
A football jersey gifted to a girl by her father before he died from brain cancer has mistakenly been donated to charity. Sydney, 10, received the Scunthorpe United top for her eighth birthday. Married father-of-three Dave died on 6 November last year, aged 46. The family believe the shirt, which...
BBC
Organ donor, 27, saves six people leaving 'incredible legacy'
This year a 16-year-old girl was able to celebrate her GCSE results and a little boy was able to cuddle his mum, thanks to Alex Newlove. The 27-year-old died suddenly from a brain haemorrhage in Manchester in 2020 and as an organ donor he helped save the lives of six people.
BBC
Birmingham police find drugs stashed in Kinder Surprise capsule
Police said they had a surprise of a different kind when opening the plastic capsule from a Kinder egg. Normally the small yellow tubs - from within the continental confectionery's chocolate shell - contain a tiny toy, from which Kinder Surprise draws its name. But rather than a boat or...
BBC
Newport: Three sentenced for enslaving vulnerable man
Two men have been jailed and a woman has received a suspended sentence for enslaving a vulnerable man. Latvian Rolands Kazoks, 31, was stripped of his bank cards and denied showers and clean clothes. Jokubas Stankevicius, 59, his wife Ruta Stankeviciene, 57, both of Capel Close, and Normunds Freibergs, 41,...
Comments / 0