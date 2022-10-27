Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Indonesia plans to set Nov 1-15 palm oil reference price at $770.88/t -official
JAKARTA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to set its crude palm oil reference price at $770.88 per tonne for Nov. 1-15, deputy minister for economic affairs, Musdhalifah Machmud said on Friday, up from the current reference price of $713.89 per tonne. The planned reference price would put the export...
Agriculture Online
EU warns against unilateral actions that would endanger Ukraine grain deal
BRUSSELS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The European Union supports U.N.-led efforts to keep the Ukraine grain deal alive, a spokesperson said on Saturday, after Moscow announced it was pulling out of the agreement. "We ... stress that all parties must refrain from any unilateral action that would imperil the Black...
Agriculture Online
Poland says it, EU ready to help Ukraine with goods transportation
WARSAW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Poland and its European Union partners stand ready to provide Ukraine with further help in the transportation of essential goods after Russia pulled out of a grain deal, the foreign ministry in Warsaw said on Sunday. Russia's decision to exit the U.N.-brokered deal that enabled...
Agriculture Online
U.N. in touch with Russia about Ukraine grain deal suspension
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The United Nations is in contact with Russian authorities following reports Moscow has suspended participation in a deal that resumed Ukrainian Black Sea grain and fertilizer exports, a U.N. spokesman said on Saturday. "It is vital that all parties refrain from any action that...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine says Russia grain move requires strong international response
Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia's suspension of a Black Sea grain export deal requires a strong international response from the United Nations and the Group of 20 major economies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. In a video address, he accused Russia of trying to create an artificial famine...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Nov 2 - Nov 8
MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Nov. 2-8 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Nov 2-Nov 8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )
Agriculture Online
Ukraine: Russia grain deal move shows talks with Moscow are useless
Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia's decision to suspend participation in a U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal "proves once again that negotiations with the Russian Federation are a waste of time", a top Ukrainian official said on Saturday. "(Russian President Vladimir) Putin has turned food, the cold and prices into weapons...
Agriculture Online
Italy hopes deal to export grain from Ukrainian ports will be renewed
ROME, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that she hoped the agreement on grain exports from Ukrainian ports would be renewed, a Rome government's statement said on Friday. "The deal is crucial to avert a possible food crisis," the government said. In...
Ukraine says Russian blockade is preventing export of grain; U.S. says Russia is ‘weaponizing’ food
Russian is blocking ships loaded with grain from Ukraine after pulling out of a deal brokered by the United Nations, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Sunday.
Agriculture Online
Indonesia targets 1.2 mln tonnes of rice reserves by year-end
JAKARTA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia aims to secure 1.2 million tonnes of rice reserves by year-end, or enough to meet 3.9% of national demand, preferably sourced from domestic production, a government official said on Friday. Authorities have been seeking to build up adequate reserves of various staple foods to...
Agriculture Online
Russian halt to grain deal with Ukraine is outrageous, Biden says
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia's decision to suspend its participation in a U.N.-brokered grain agreement with Ukraine is outrageous, U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters on Saturday. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Chris Reese) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -...
Agriculture Online
Yemeni farmers turn to planting wheat as prices bite
SANAA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Some Yemeni farmers have turned to planting their own wheat as global disruptions dent imports and send prices soaring in Yemen where a seven-year conflict has pushed people deeper into poverty and left millions hungry. Farmer Khaled Maasar said most Yemenis cannot afford foreign wheat...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Oct. 24
PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on soft wheat, winter barley and durum wheat sowing, along with harvest progress and crop conditions for grain maize, covering week 42 ending Oct. 24. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT SOWING Week 42 average in France 63 Week 41 2022 46 Week 42 2021 58 WINTER BARLEY SOWING Week 42 average in France 80 Week 41 2022 67 Week 42 2021 76 DURUM WHEAT SOWING Week 42 average in France 7 Week 41 2022 1 Week 42 2021 6 GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTING Week 42 average in France 96 Week 41 2022 92 Week 42 2021 51 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 42 average in France 10 21 27 38 4 Week 41 2022 10 21 28 37 4 Week 42 2021 0 1 10 76 13 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Agriculture Online
Ukraine says Moscow is using 'false pretext' to block grain corridor
KYIV, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister accused Moscow of using a "false pretext" to suspend its participation in the Black Sea grain corridor on Saturday. "I call on all states to demand Russia to stop its hunger games and recommit to its obligations," Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain exports deal
(Adds detail, Russian agriculture minister comments) Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia has suspended participation in a U.N.-brokered deal to export agricultural produce from Ukrainian ports after attacks on ships in Crimea, Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday, dealing a blow to a three-month agreement aimed at easing a global squeeze on grain supplies.
Agriculture Online
White House says wants to see Black Sea grain deal renewed
WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The United States strongly supports the efforts of United Nations to ensure the Black Sea grain deal is renewed, White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday, saying that would help bring food prices down. Speaking to reporters in a call, Kirby said any talk...
Agriculture Online
Brazil to buy U.S., Canada and Russia wheat as Argentine supplies dwindle
SAO PAULO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazil will need to seek alternative wheat sellers because Argentina's crop failure has curtailed production and compromised its ability to export, analysts said, pointing to the United States, Canada and even Russia as possible suppliers. Brazil is a net wheat importer and neighboring Argentina,...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 3-Russia halts Ukraine Black Sea grain exports, citing attack on Crimea
(Recasts headline and lead) Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia on Saturday suspended participation in a U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal after what it said was a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet in Crimea, dealing a blow to attempts to ease the global food crisis. Russia's defence ministry said...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 1-Russia halts Ukraine Black Sea grain exports, prompting food crisis concerns
Biden says "outrageous" move will increase starvation. Russia says move a response to Ukraine attack on ships. Oct 30 (Reuters) - Russia pulled out of a key United Nations-brokered grain deal, provoking international outrage and dealing a blow to attempts to ease a global food crisis triggered by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
