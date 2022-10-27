Read full article on original website
Library book in UK returned 84 years late by grandson of man who borrowed it
COVENTRY, England — Better late than never. Even after 84 years. A British man returned a library book checked out in 1938 by his grandfather and even donated some cash to cover any fines. After all, the book was 4,385 weeks late, according to the BBC. Paddy Riordan returned...
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Josephine Melville: EastEnders actor dies backstage at Nottingham Playhouse after performance
Josephine Melville, the actor best known for her work on EastEnders, has died backstage at a theatre following a performance.The actor had been appearing as Maggie in a production of Natasha Gordon’s play Nine Night at Nottingham Playhouse.Melville died after Thursday (20 October) night’s performance, the theatre announced on Friday (21 October).In a statement, the venue said that she received immediate assistance from house first-aiders and a medically qualified member of the audience before paramedics arrived.However, she died at the scene. No cause of death was given.Nottingham Playhouse said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that last night the actor...
Inside Liz Truss’ family life: Private marriage to husband, affair with Tory MP and kids
Liz Truss announced her resignation as the United Kingdom’s prime minister after 44 days in office. She stood outside Downing Street with her husband Hugh O’Leary when making the news. The couple have been married for 22 years after first meeting due to their political party. How old...
Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat
A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
Family welcome report after girl fatally choked by hijab on go-kart
A family have welcomed a coroner's report about safety concerns, after a girl died when her hijab became caught in a go-kart due to a lack of checks. Ruwaida Adan was go-karting in Barking, east London, when her headscarf caught in the moving parts of the vehicle and pulled tight round her neck in 2021.
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
Beloved Radio Host Gordon Sparks Dead at 61
BBC radio presenter Gordon Sparks has died following a battle with cancer. Sparks, who presented BBC Radio Devon's breakfast show and was better known as "Sparksy," was being treated for cancer at St Luke's Hospice in Plymouth, with Stephanie Marshall, head of BBC South and South West, sharing on Sunday, Oct.16 that the beloved radio host passed away. Sparks was 61.
North Somerset 'gimp' sightings: Teen describes freaky encounter
A teenager has described a "freaky" late-night encounter with a man wearing a "gimp suit". The 19-year-old said he was approached by the man in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00:25 BST on Tuesday. He said the man was "unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting". A man in...
No one chooses to become an addict, says Catherine
The Princess of Wales has given her personal support to people struggling with addictions, telling them shame should not stop them getting help. "No one chooses to become an addict," said Catherine, Princess of Wales. Launching the Taking Action on Addiction campaign, the princess called for a more compassionate public...
More stand-ins for King, but Prince Andrew and Prince Harry stay
The number of royals allowed to stand in for King Charles for official duties is likely to be expanded, according to sources. It is understood that the current pool of five "counsellors of state" could be widened, perhaps adding royals such as Princess Anne and Prince Edward. Prince Andrew and...
Tomasz Waga murder: Gang intended to teach him a lesson - court
Five gang members who allegedly murdered a 23-year-old man in Cardiff intended to "teach him a lesson" rather than kill him, a court has heard. Tomasz Waga's body was found with multiple injuries in the Penylan area of the city in January 2021. A jury heard he was caught by...
Scarborough: Downton Abbey actress honoured in home town
Downton Abbey star, Dame Penelope Wilton, is to receive an honorary doctorate later, for more than 50-years of contribution to drama and the arts. She is to be honoured by Coventry University in Scarborough, where she was born and where the institution has a campus. Dame Penelope has played Isobel...
Suffolk's GenX Radio presenter Tim Gough dies on air
A radio presenter who died while on air has been described as "a warm, caring, fun guy" who was loved dearly by those who knew him. Tim Gough, 55, died from a suspected heart attack at his home in Lackford, Suffolk, while presenting GenX Radio's Monday breakfast show earlier. He...
Freda Walker murder: Man jailed for torturing and killing woman, 86
A man who tied up, gagged and beat an 86-year-old woman to death has been given a life sentence for her murder. Vasile Culea killed Freda Walker after entering her home in Derbyshire to steal thousands of pounds her husband had taken out for home improvements. Culea also tied up,...
Cardiff: Dog covered in glass as rock smashes car window
A motorist has told of his shock after a rock was hurled from a bridge, smashing the car's rear window. Carl Harris's alsatian Waldo, who was sitting in the rear of the Audi, was covered in shards of glass. Mr Harris said the outcome could have been worse had he...
Newport: Three sentenced for enslaving vulnerable man
Two men have been jailed and a woman has received a suspended sentence for enslaving a vulnerable man. Latvian Rolands Kazoks, 31, was stripped of his bank cards and denied showers and clean clothes. Jokubas Stankevicius, 59, his wife Ruta Stankeviciene, 57, both of Capel Close, and Normunds Freibergs, 41,...
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Anger and despair before final flight leaves
Passengers told of their anger and despair before the final flight took off from Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA). Owner Peel Group said the airport would be wound down from the end of this month as it was not profitable. The final outbound flight was due to take off at 22:55...
Danny Castledine: Family of student killed in Amsterdam left devastated
The family of a student who was stabbed to death abroad say they have been left devastated by his death. Danny Castledine, 22, from Nottinghamshire, was killed while on holiday in Amsterdam in June. His mother Alison said her son had become a victim out of nowhere after he was...
Charity boss named as the next Church of Scotland moderator
The Church of Scotland has named its next moderator of the General Assembly. The Reverend Sally Foster-Fulton, 58, who lives in Glasgow, has led poverty relief charity Christian Aid in Scotland since 2016. She will take a year's sabbatical to become the Kirk's ambassador at home and abroad for 12...
