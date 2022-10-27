Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Organ donor, 27, saves six people leaving 'incredible legacy'
This year a 16-year-old girl was able to celebrate her GCSE results and a little boy was able to cuddle his mum, thanks to Alex Newlove. The 27-year-old died suddenly from a brain haemorrhage in Manchester in 2020 and as an organ donor he helped save the lives of six people.
BBC
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
BBC
Family welcome report after girl fatally choked by hijab on go-kart
A family have welcomed a coroner's report about safety concerns, after a girl died when her hijab became caught in a go-kart due to a lack of checks. Ruwaida Adan was go-karting in Barking, east London, when her headscarf caught in the moving parts of the vehicle and pulled tight round her neck in 2021.
BBC
Families' anger as no prosecution over young prisoner suicides
The families of two young prisoners have been told there is enough evidence to prosecute a jail over their suicides - but the Crown Office does not have the power to do so. Katie Allan, 21, and William Lindsay, 16, died in 2018 in separate incidents at Polmont Young Offenders Institution.
BBC
No one chooses to become an addict, says Catherine
The Princess of Wales has given her personal support to people struggling with addictions, telling them shame should not stop them getting help. "No one chooses to become an addict," said Catherine, Princess of Wales. Launching the Taking Action on Addiction campaign, the princess called for a more compassionate public...
BBC
North Somerset 'gimp' sightings: Teen describes freaky encounter
A teenager has described a "freaky" late-night encounter with a man wearing a "gimp suit". The 19-year-old said he was approached by the man in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00:25 BST on Tuesday. He said the man was "unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting". A man in...
BBC
Tomasz Waga murder: Gang intended to teach him a lesson - court
Five gang members who allegedly murdered a 23-year-old man in Cardiff intended to "teach him a lesson" rather than kill him, a court has heard. Tomasz Waga's body was found with multiple injuries in the Penylan area of the city in January 2021. A jury heard he was caught by...
BBC
Newport: Three sentenced for enslaving vulnerable man
Two men have been jailed and a woman has received a suspended sentence for enslaving a vulnerable man. Latvian Rolands Kazoks, 31, was stripped of his bank cards and denied showers and clean clothes. Jokubas Stankevicius, 59, his wife Ruta Stankeviciene, 57, both of Capel Close, and Normunds Freibergs, 41,...
BBC
Child slave's cannabis farm conviction overturned
A man's cannabis growing conviction has been overturned after it was found he was compelled to commit the crime as a modern slavery victim when he was 17. The man was found working on a cannabis farm after being trafficked into the UK from Vietnam in 2016. He admitted producing...
BBC
Danny Castledine: Family of student killed in Amsterdam left devastated
The family of a student who was stabbed to death abroad say they have been left devastated by his death. Danny Castledine, 22, from Nottinghamshire, was killed while on holiday in Amsterdam in June. His mother Alison said her son had become a victim out of nowhere after he was...
BBC
Dying dad's Scunthorpe Utd gift to daughter given to charity in error
A football jersey gifted to a girl by her father before he died from brain cancer has mistakenly been donated to charity. Sydney, 10, received the Scunthorpe United top for her eighth birthday. Married father-of-three Dave died on 6 November last year, aged 46. The family believe the shirt, which...
BBC
Channel migrants: Nearly 1,000 people cross in single day
Almost 1,000 migrants crossed the English Channel in 24 small boats on Saturday, the Ministry of Defence says. It brings the total number of migrants making the journey from France so far this month to 6,395. Government figures collated by the BBC show 39,430 people have crossed on small boats...
BBC
Stockport nursery baby death: Third person arrested
A third person has been arrested following the death of a baby who suffered a "medical episode" at a nursery in May. The eight-month-old girl, who was at Tiny Toes nursery in Cheadle Hulme, Greater Manchester, was taken to hospital where she later died. Two people were arrested on suspicion...
BBC
Wembley Point Woman pictured 18 years after death
An image of what an unidentified woman is thought to have looked like has been released - 18 years after her death. Known as the Wembley Point Woman, she was found dead in a river at the foot of the London building - now called the WEM Tower London - on 29 October 2004.
BBC
Birmingham police find drugs stashed in Kinder Surprise capsule
Police said they had a surprise of a different kind when opening the plastic capsule from a Kinder egg. Normally the small yellow tubs - from within the continental confectionery's chocolate shell - contain a tiny toy, from which Kinder Surprise draws its name. But rather than a boat or...
BBC
Police called to 'illegal rave' in Hambrook warehouse
Police have been called to what they describe as an illegal rave in a disused warehouse on the outskirts of Bristol. A number of vehicles started arriving on Old Gloucester Road in Hambrook, South Gloucestershire, in the early hours of Sunday morning. Avon and Somerset Police attended and put road...
BBC
S Korea Halloween crush: 'I was trapped on ledge, watching people die'
Survivors of the deadly Seoul Halloween crush have been speaking of their horror at watching friends and strangers suffocate in an alleyway as dance music blared into the night. At least 153 people died when crowds thronged the Itaewon district of South Korea's capital. "People began pushing from behind, it...
BBC
Do not intervene with Just Stop Oil protests, Met urges
The Met has urged the public not to "directly intervene" with Just Stop Oil demonstrators. Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said people should "call us, and we will deal" with the climate change group. He spoke after angry motorists removed demonstrators from blocked roads in central London on Saturday. Mr Twist...
BBC
Leicester disorder: Hindu groups set to boycott review
A review of recent unrest in Leicester is set to be boycotted by one part of the city's religious community. Large-scale disorder broke out in September following tensions involving mainly young men from Muslim and Hindu communities. On Wednesday, the review was launched by hate crime expert Dr Chris Allen.
Comments / 0