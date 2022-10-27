Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
Avenue Securities enhances US brokerage for Brazilians with STT’s trading technology
Avenue Securities, a U.S. digital brokerage serving retail investors in Brazil, has tapped trading technology provider Sterling Trading Tech (STT) to offer Brazilian investors sophisticated trading tools and functionality to trade the U.S. markets. The Miami-based broker was founded in 2018 and has dedicated itself to Brazilian investments abroad, having...
financefeeds.com
Manta Network nears launch of its private payment app
P0xeidon Labs, the development team behind Manta Network’s Web3.0 privacy protocol, is inviting their community to participate in the ceremony that creates the infrastructure needed to generate Zero Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs). As the launch of its private payment app approaches, Manta announced a trusted setup event that could last...
financefeeds.com
Mercuryo integrates Fireblocks on Crypto BaaS offering
Crypto-powered payments solution Mercuryo has integrated Fireblocks in order to offer over 3 million end-users and more than 200 business partners secure access to new and popular cryptocurrencies and blockchains. Available as part of Mercuryo’s Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) offering, which enables crypto-native companies to integrate built-in bank accounts into their platforms,...
financefeeds.com
CQG teams up with NUTS Finance on institutional crypto infrastructure
CQG, a provider of technology for integrating market data, technical analysis and trade routing, has joined forces with blockchain development lab NUTS Finance to launch “Optio Research.”. The new venture is Web3-based innovation lab focused on developing decentralized cryptocurrency infrastructure and trading solutions for institutional investors. Specifically, Optio Research...
financefeeds.com
FTX to launch its own stablecoin soon, says Sam Bankman-Fried
The stablecoin market is welcoming a new player soon. Crypto exchange FTX is reportedly working on its very own stablecoin, founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in a recent interview with The Big Whale . The crypto billionaire, who has emerged as the savior of the digital asset industry, confirmed...
financefeeds.com
Q9 Capital gets crypto investment licence in Dubai
Crypto investment platform Q9 Capital has secured a provisional virtual assets licence to operate in Dubai. The Hong Kong-headquartered firm has obtained the approval from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (Vara). Founded in 2020, Q9 Capital offers an Auto-Invest package to deliver systematic investment strategies to the crypto market...
financefeeds.com
XTB net profit hits $50 million as revenues doubling in Q3
Poland-based Forex and CFDs broker XTB has reported its final results for Q3 2022 ending September 30, 2022. The report showed improved metrics after seeing revenues and customer numbers fall back in the previous year from the heights of 2021 as the pandemic trading boom fizzled out. In the three...
financefeeds.com
Long-Term and Short-Term Crypto Trading: Advantages and Disadvantages
Whether you are day-trading or hodling, there are a number of benefits and pitfalls that you should be aware of before investing in the cryptocurrency market. There are a number of ways to go about crypto trading. You can go with a strategy that is short-term, meaning you are dealing accordingly with your investments on a daily basis, or long-term, which means you opt on holding on to your cryptocurrencies and profit from their value over a longer period of time. There are varied advantages and disadvantages to both crypto trading methods, and it’s worth having a look at them. Regardless of the strategy you choose, you should always plan your investment strategy based on your risk appetite.
financefeeds.com
24 Exchange reports record FX NDF volumes as 24/7 trading grows popular
“We continue to tailor our set of offerings to create a one-of-a-kind trading experience with unparalleled market access and lower costs.”. 24 Exchange has reported a daily FX NDF trade volume of $1.476 billion on October 21 and a weekly FX NDF trade volume of $1.175 billion from October 17-21, 2022.
financefeeds.com
eToro continues acquisition spree, buying Bullsheet
Israeli social trading network eToro has acquired the portfolio management business Bullsheet to further enhance the customer experience through greater visibility into their eToro accounts. The financial terms of the deal were not shared publicly. The deal marks the broker’s second acquisition in two months, the latest of which was...
financefeeds.com
EOS Network signs MoU with Busan city to promote crypto investments
EOS Network Foundation (ENF), the new entity entrusted by the EOS community to develop its core blockchain software, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the City of Busan in South Korea. As part of the agreement, EOS joins a clutch of reputable crypto players to...
financefeeds.com
Binance needs clarity on crypto sanctions against Russia, says exec
Binance’s newly appointed sanctions executive said the exchange needs more clarity over the recent sanctions targeting Russian users. “We do obviously follow all the EU sanctions, but there is room for improvement when it comes to clarity. We are trying to follow sanctions as they are. The challenge is not overdoing, doing what you’ve been told. The regulation has to be clear,” Chagri Poyraz, told Cointelegraph in an interview.
financefeeds.com
Does the New Prime Minister Mean a Revived British Pound?
UK appoints a new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, but is he coming to the rescue? The UK, its national currency, and the British equities have had a very turbulent few months. Read more here. Officials have confirmed that the new UK Prime Minister is Rishi Sunak but is he coming...
financefeeds.com
B2Broker Presents B2Core REST API v2.1 with New Features On Board
User management, KYC verification, and the creation of currency wallets are just a few of the new methods for back-office and front-office operations that are included in the new API. A brand-new REST API 2.1 release was rolled out by B2Broker, leading professional provider of turnkey, technology, and liquidity solutions...
Comments / 0