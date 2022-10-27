ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Mesa, AZ

Mesa, Arizona is a gorgeous East Valley city in the Phoenix Metroplex that is known for its massive, signature mountains that resemble tabletops. Considered one of the best cities in the state in which to take up residency, Mesa has also amassed popularity as an outdoor tourist destination, with a steady flow of tourists every year for various cultural attractions.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Neighbors react to shootout outside Halloween party at Tempe Airbnb

A Halloween party at an Airbnb in Tempe ended with several gunshots fired by multiple gunmen. Video courtesy of David Morel. Three people are in the hospital after a serious multi-vehicle accident last night in west Phoenix.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Two car crash damages water line in west Phoenix

The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

House fire in midtown Phoenix leaves four people without a home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Four people were forced out of their home after their house caught fire Friday night in midtown Phoenix. A spokesman with the Phoenix Fire Department said they received a 911 call around 9:21 p.m. reporting a house near 13th Street and Almeria Road. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the back patio of the home.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect shot, killed by Tempe police in Mesa neighborhood identified

The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

2 Metro Phoenix cities among Top 20 best cities for families

Not much has changed when it comes to what families see as essential to raising children: safe communities, good education, affordable housing and a thriving community. What has changed is the relationship between families and places. Freed from the tight-knit relationship between jobs and the location, many families have found that working from home has allowed them to view the two separately, widening the pool of choices in terms of places to live. Heading into 2023, what are the best cities for families?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

City of Tempe using art to make streets safer in new project

Mesa family wants teen charged as an adult after daughter shot and killed. Police say the teen accidentally pulled the trigger, but Elena Hernandez's family says they refuse to believe that. Hobbs, Lake claim they received threats during campaign.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Scottsdale man gets 2 life sentences for killing cab driver at casino

PHOENIX – A Scottsdale man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for killing a cab driver during a carjacking outside a local casino, authorities said. Gabriel Milford Kavoka, 39, previously pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and carjacking resulting in death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

One dead, four hospitalized after deadly accident in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A multi-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday morning has left one person dead and four injured in west Phoenix. Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and when they arrived, they found a 3-vehicle crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road. Phoenix Fire officials say that 4 people were taken to a nearby hospital, two of which were in critical condition, and a fifth person is dead.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Oct. 28-31

PHOENIX - Need plans this weekend? From Dia de los Muertos celebrations to hot air balloon festivals, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Oct. 28-31. If you're looking for more Halloween and fall-themed events happening this month, check out our list of festive and spooky attractions in the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Deputies uncover Waddell underground bunker full of guns, drugs and cash

The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Consumer Reports explains benefits of rechargable batteries

The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Underground bunker found in Waddell, Arizona

Storms in the East valley has left many homes with debris in their yards and uprooted trees for some residents. The severe weather hit around 9 p.m., bringing heavy rains and wind into the area. Procession for Yavapai County deputy shot, killed in line of duty.
WADDELL, AZ

