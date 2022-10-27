Read full article on original website
Brother, Estate Sue LA County Over Female Inmate’s Death
The estate and brother of a 32-year-old woman who allegedly died at the hands of another inmate at the Los Angeles County women’s jail in Lynwood in late 2021 are suing the county for wrongful death, negligence and civil rights violations. The estate of the late Destiny Ortega and...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Station to Be Renamed in Honor of First Female Deputy Chief
The Los Angeles Police Department Friday will announce the renaming of the Northeast Area Community Police Station in honor of Margaret “Peggy” York, the department’s first female deputy chief. LAPD Chief Michel Moore called the renaming of the station in Glassell Park “a true testament to her...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (October 28, 2021)…Jury Orders City to Pay $1.2 Million to LAPD Sergeant in Retaliation Suit
One Year Ago Today (October 28, 2021)…A jury awarded $1.2 million to a Los Angeles police sergeant who said he was denied promotions because he had filed a previous lawsuit against the city accusing a supervisor of sexual harassment. The Los Angeles Superior Court panel deliberated for about a...
mynewsla.com
Fired Pregnant Worker Reaches Conditional Settlement in Discrimination Suit
A woman has reached a tentative settlement in her lawsuit against a Santa Monica hospital in which she maintained she was wrongfully fired in 2019 from her position in the cancer division for getting pregnant and falsely accused of abandoning her job while on leave. Lawyers for plaintiff Nousha Javanmardi...
mynewsla.com
Man Sentenced for Assaulting Teen in Store Restroom
A man who pleaded no contest to assaulting a 16-year-old girl who was followed into the restroom of a Whittier grocery store was sentenced Friday to eight years in state prison. Steven Magdaleno, 39, pleaded no contest Oct. 17 to one count of assault with intent to commit a felony,...
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Wildomar Resident
A 27-year-old man suspected of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Wildomar resident was being held Friday on $1 million bail. Alexander Dimitrios Magos of Murrieta was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder following an 18-month Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 32-year-old Shane Carlin.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Starting Fire in Hemet Police Station, Resisting Officers
A 25-year-old man accused of igniting a fire inside the Hemet Police Department, causing damage and culminating in a fight between him and several officers, during which he tried to take one patrolman’s gun, was charged Friday with arson and other offenses. Bryan Alfaro of Fontana was arrested Wednesday...
mynewsla.com
Smoke Shop Employee Sentenced to 15-to-Life for Man’s Murder
A Koreatown smoke shop employee was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in state prison for fatally stabbing a Los Angeles man whom he accused of shoplifting from the business. Vardan Tokmajyan, now 28, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to second-degree murder. A special-circumstance allegation of murder during the commission...
mynewsla.com
Assault Investigation Underway in Palmdale
Authorities Thursday were investigating an assault in Palmdale that left at least one person injured. Paramedics sent to the 39800 block of 10th Street West about noon on a report of a stabbing took a person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing $1,000 in Hay
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stealing alfalfa hay, authorities said Saturday. A rash of thefts have occurred over the last two months at wineries, farms, dairies and equestrian centers in southwest Riverside County, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. On Friday, authorities executed a search...
mynewsla.com
Police Continue Investigation of Van Fatally Striking Toddler in Irvine
Authorities Saturday were continuing to investigation the circumstances of a tragic accident that killed a 2-year-old girl as she was riding a scooter on the sidewalk near an Irvine apartment building. The motorist who was driving the vehicle — a black Honda Odyssey — stayed at the crash scene and...
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Robbing Elsinore Store Apprehended in Arizona
A 61-year-old man suspected of robbing a Lake Elsinore business and fleeing the state was apprehended in Yuma, Arizona, where he was awaiting extradition back to Riverside County, authorities said Friday. George Cardenas of Yuma was arrested by Yuma Police Department officers Wednesday and booked into the Yuma County Detention...
mynewsla.com
Man and Woman Fatally Stabbed in Palmdale; Suspect in Custody
A man was in custody Friday for allegedly fatally stabbing a man and a woman in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale where the three apparently were living in their vehicles, authorities said. The crime occurred about 11:50 a.m. Thursday in the 39800 block of 10th Street West, according...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Phoning in Threats to Anaheim Police
A 34-year-old man was charged Thursday with phoning in a bomb threat to Anaheim police. Carlos Alberto Catalan Jr. is accused of phoning in a threat Saturday to a detective and falsely reporting a bomb, according to the criminal complaint. Catalan was charged with single felony counts each of criminal...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot at Bus Stop in Westlake District
A man was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting at a bus stop in the Westlake area of Los Angeles. The man was sitting at a bus stop at Eighth Street and Union Avenue at 12:05 a.m. when someone walked up behind him and shot him, according to Officer J. Chaves of the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Person of Interest Sought in Killing at Laguna Niguel Hotel
Authorities asked for the public’s help Thursday to locate a person of interest in a killing at a hotel in Laguna Niguel. Investigators want to talk to David Moreno, 38, of San Juan Capistrano in connection with the death of 36-year-old Griselda Petra Pinedareta, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Todd Hylton.
mynewsla.com
Detectives Seek Help Solving Mysterious Death of MoVal Man
Riverside County sheriff’s investigators Friday requested help from the public in uncovering clues as to how a 28-year-old Moreno Valley man was killed, and who might be responsible. Juan Franco was discovered about 4 a.m. Sunday on Day Street, just south of Eucalyptus Avenue. Sheriff’s Sgt. Chad Craig said...
mynewsla.com
Effort to Recall Embattled LA Councilman Kevin de Leon Filed
A notice of intent to recall embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n was filed Thursday, the City Clerk’s Office confirmed. The notice of intent was signed by five residents of the 14th District, including Pauline Adkins, who made two prior recall attempts against de LeÃ³n. Pete Brown, de LeÃ³n’s communications director, said Adkins had also previously filed, but later dropped, a third intent to recall.
mynewsla.com
Two Fatally Stabbed in Palmdale; Investigation Underway
A man and a woman were fatally stabbed in Palmdale Thursday, and an investigation was underway. Paramedics sent to the 39800 block of 10th Street West just after 11:50 a.m. on a report of the stabbing found the woman dead at the scene and the man suffering from at least one stab wound in the area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Shooting At Covina House Party Leaves 2 Men Dead, 2 Others Wounded
A shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina Sunday morning has left two men dead and two other men in unknown condition at a hospital, authorities said. Deputies dispatched about 12:30 a.m. to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street regarding a gunshot victim call reported one man had died at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
