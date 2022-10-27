Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing $1,000 in Hay
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stealing alfalfa hay, authorities said Saturday. A rash of thefts have occurred over the last two months at wineries, farms, dairies and equestrian centers in southwest Riverside County, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. On Friday, authorities executed a search...
Nine arrested following a parole check
Nine people were arrested during a parole check within the areas of Calimesa, Beaumont, Banning and Cabazon according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. On Oct. 27 at 9 a.m., the Riverside County Region Gang Task Force – Region 2 conducted a parole and probation compliance operation consisting of compliance checks at various locations within The post Nine arrested following a parole check appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
More than 30 weapons are seized by Fontana Police Department
More than 30 weapons were seized by the Fontana Police Department on Oct. 28, according to a Facebook post by the P.D. on Oct. 29. The Rapid Response Team served a search at a residence in Fontana for the sales and manufacturing of “ghost” guns. One male subject...
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Wildomar Resident
A 27-year-old man suspected of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Wildomar resident was being held Friday on $1 million bail. Alexander Dimitrios Magos of Murrieta was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder following an 18-month Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 32-year-old Shane Carlin.
Man arrested in kidnapping of a juvenile in Cathedral City
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man on Saturday they believe was involved with the kidnapping of a juvenile. Authorities indicated they had a visual of a vehicle in the area of Da Vall Drive and Frank Sinatra Drive in Rancho Mirage that may have been involved in a kidnapping at 5:43 p.m. Deputies followed The post Man arrested in kidnapping of a juvenile in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Two Fontana men are arrested on drug and weapons charges during traffic stop
Two Fontana men were arrested on drug and weapons charges during a traffic stop, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 27, Deputy Angelini was assigned to proactive patrol in Grand Terrace, and at about 11 p.m., he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for having expired registration.
Murrieta man arrested in connection with fentanyl poisoning death
Authorities on Thursday arrested a Murrieta man in connection with a May 2021 overdose death. Alexander Magos, 27, was arrested following a lengthy investigation that spanned over the course of an entire year, which found him responsible for selling fentanyl to a man who died due to overdose. The incident initially occurred on May 6, 2021, when Riverside Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 23000 block of Peggy Lane after receiving reports of an unresponsive man.They found 32-year-old Shane Carlin unconscious and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Magos was booked for murder and held at Cois Byrd Detention Center.As the investigation continues, detectives are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at (951) 955-1700.
Man charged with starting fire in Hemet police station, resisting officers
A 25-year-old man accused of igniting a fire inside the Hemet PD, causing damage and culminating in a fight between him and several officers, during which he tried to take a patrolman’s gun, was charged today with arson and other offenses.
mynewsla.com
Police Continue Investigation of Van Fatally Striking Toddler in Irvine
Authorities Saturday were continuing to investigation the circumstances of a tragic accident that killed a 2-year-old girl as she was riding a scooter on the sidewalk near an Irvine apartment building. The motorist who was driving the vehicle — a black Honda Odyssey — stayed at the crash scene and...
foxla.com
4 arrested for allegedly robbing Upland beauty store, assaulting customers
UPLAND, Calif. - Four people were arrested after allegedly robbing a beauty supply store at the Colonies Crossroads in Upland and allegedly assaulting multiple customers. Upland Police were called to the Colonies on Friday night after reports that a group of people had robbed the store and assaulted two customers in the store. The suspected thieves had fled by the time officers had gotten to the store. Officials said they were able to get a description of the suspects' vehicle, and after searching the area posted up at various spots on the nearby freeway.
mynewsla.com
Detectives Seek Help Solving Mysterious Death of MoVal Man
Riverside County sheriff’s investigators Friday requested help from the public in uncovering clues as to how a 28-year-old Moreno Valley man was killed, and who might be responsible. Juan Franco was discovered about 4 a.m. Sunday on Day Street, just south of Eucalyptus Avenue. Sheriff’s Sgt. Chad Craig said...
Fontana Herald News
More than 30 pounds of methamphetamine seized by officers in San Bernardino
More than 30 pounds of methamphetamine were seized by officers in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation into a subject believed to be transporting large quantities of methamphetamine into the city, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 27.
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Robbing Elsinore Store Apprehended in Arizona
A 61-year-old man suspected of robbing a Lake Elsinore business and fleeing the state was apprehended in Yuma, Arizona, where he was awaiting extradition back to Riverside County, authorities said Friday. George Cardenas of Yuma was arrested by Yuma Police Department officers Wednesday and booked into the Yuma County Detention...
foxla.com
Apple Valley father, woman arrested in homicide investigation of 4-year-old girl
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. - An Apple Valley man and woman have been arrested in the homicide investigation of a 4-year-old girl, officials said. Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home on Oct. 25 after 9:30 p.m. regarding a child who was not breathing. The little girl was taken to a local hospital where she died.
vvng.com
Apple Valley couple arrested for the death of a 4-year-old girl
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) –A couple from Apple Valley was arrested for causing great bodily injury to a 4-year-old girl that resulted in her death. It happened on October 25, 2022, at about 9:35 pm, at the Apple Valley Mobile Home Lodge in the 22300 block of Highway 18.
Family of 4 kidnaped at gunpoint in Orange County, safely return home
A family of four that was kidnapped early Thursday morning after two suspects broke into their Westminster home and forced the family to leave at gunpoint returned home safely.
mynewsla.com
Man Sentenced for Assaulting Teen in Store Restroom
A man who pleaded no contest to assaulting a 16-year-old girl who was followed into the restroom of a Whittier grocery store was sentenced Friday to eight years in state prison. Steven Magdaleno, 39, pleaded no contest Oct. 17 to one count of assault with intent to commit a felony,...
mynewsla.com
Officers Find Shell Casings, But No Victim at Shooting Scene in Long Beach
Police found shell casings confirming that a shooting had occurred in Long Beach Saturday, yet found no shooting victims at the location, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 12:10 a.m. to the area of Nylic Court and 10th Street regarding a “shots” call, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot at Bus Stop in Westlake District
A man was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting at a bus stop in the Westlake area of Los Angeles. The man was sitting at a bus stop at Eighth Street and Union Avenue at 12:05 a.m. when someone walked up behind him and shot him, according to Officer J. Chaves of the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Brother, Estate Sue LA County Over Female Inmate’s Death
The estate and brother of a 32-year-old woman who allegedly died at the hands of another inmate at the Los Angeles County women’s jail in Lynwood in late 2021 are suing the county for wrongful death, negligence and civil rights violations. The estate of the late Destiny Ortega and...
Comments / 5