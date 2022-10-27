ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreno Valley, CA

mynewsla.com

Man Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing $1,000 in Hay

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stealing alfalfa hay, authorities said Saturday. A rash of thefts have occurred over the last two months at wineries, farms, dairies and equestrian centers in southwest Riverside County, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. On Friday, authorities executed a search...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Nine arrested following a parole check

Nine people were arrested during a parole check within the areas of Calimesa, Beaumont, Banning and Cabazon according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. On Oct. 27 at 9 a.m., the Riverside County Region Gang Task Force – Region 2 conducted a parole and probation compliance operation consisting of compliance checks at various locations within The post Nine arrested following a parole check appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

More than 30 weapons are seized by Fontana Police Department

More than 30 weapons were seized by the Fontana Police Department on Oct. 28, according to a Facebook post by the P.D. on Oct. 29. The Rapid Response Team served a search at a residence in Fontana for the sales and manufacturing of “ghost” guns. One male subject...
FONTANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Suspected of Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Wildomar Resident

A 27-year-old man suspected of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Wildomar resident was being held Friday on $1 million bail. Alexander Dimitrios Magos of Murrieta was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder following an 18-month Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 32-year-old Shane Carlin.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested in kidnapping of a juvenile in Cathedral City

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man on Saturday they believe was involved with the kidnapping of a juvenile. Authorities indicated they had a visual of a vehicle in the area of Da Vall Drive and Frank Sinatra Drive in Rancho Mirage that may have been involved in a kidnapping at 5:43 p.m. Deputies followed The post Man arrested in kidnapping of a juvenile in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two Fontana men are arrested on drug and weapons charges during traffic stop

Two Fontana men were arrested on drug and weapons charges during a traffic stop, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 27, Deputy Angelini was assigned to proactive patrol in Grand Terrace, and at about 11 p.m., he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for having expired registration.
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

Murrieta man arrested in connection with fentanyl poisoning death

Authorities on Thursday arrested a Murrieta man in connection with a May 2021 overdose death. Alexander Magos, 27, was arrested following a lengthy investigation that spanned over the course of an entire year, which found him responsible for selling fentanyl to a man who died due to overdose. The incident initially occurred on May 6, 2021, when Riverside Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 23000 block of Peggy Lane after receiving reports of an unresponsive man.They found 32-year-old Shane Carlin unconscious and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Magos was booked for murder and held at Cois Byrd Detention Center.As the investigation continues, detectives are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at (951) 955-1700.
MURRIETA, CA
mynewsla.com

Police Continue Investigation of Van Fatally Striking Toddler in Irvine

Authorities Saturday were continuing to investigation the circumstances of a tragic accident that killed a 2-year-old girl as she was riding a scooter on the sidewalk near an Irvine apartment building. The motorist who was driving the vehicle — a black Honda Odyssey — stayed at the crash scene and...
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

4 arrested for allegedly robbing Upland beauty store, assaulting customers

UPLAND, Calif. - Four people were arrested after allegedly robbing a beauty supply store at the Colonies Crossroads in Upland and allegedly assaulting multiple customers. Upland Police were called to the Colonies on Friday night after reports that a group of people had robbed the store and assaulted two customers in the store. The suspected thieves had fled by the time officers had gotten to the store. Officials said they were able to get a description of the suspects' vehicle, and after searching the area posted up at various spots on the nearby freeway.
UPLAND, CA
mynewsla.com

Detectives Seek Help Solving Mysterious Death of MoVal Man

Riverside County sheriff’s investigators Friday requested help from the public in uncovering clues as to how a 28-year-old Moreno Valley man was killed, and who might be responsible. Juan Franco was discovered about 4 a.m. Sunday on Day Street, just south of Eucalyptus Avenue. Sheriff’s Sgt. Chad Craig said...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Suspected of Robbing Elsinore Store Apprehended in Arizona

A 61-year-old man suspected of robbing a Lake Elsinore business and fleeing the state was apprehended in Yuma, Arizona, where he was awaiting extradition back to Riverside County, authorities said Friday. George Cardenas of Yuma was arrested by Yuma Police Department officers Wednesday and booked into the Yuma County Detention...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Sentenced for Assaulting Teen in Store Restroom

A man who pleaded no contest to assaulting a 16-year-old girl who was followed into the restroom of a Whittier grocery store was sentenced Friday to eight years in state prison. Steven Magdaleno, 39, pleaded no contest Oct. 17 to one count of assault with intent to commit a felony,...
WHITTIER, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot at Bus Stop in Westlake District

A man was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting at a bus stop in the Westlake area of Los Angeles. The man was sitting at a bus stop at Eighth Street and Union Avenue at 12:05 a.m. when someone walked up behind him and shot him, according to Officer J. Chaves of the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Brother, Estate Sue LA County Over Female Inmate’s Death

The estate and brother of a 32-year-old woman who allegedly died at the hands of another inmate at the Los Angeles County women’s jail in Lynwood in late 2021 are suing the county for wrongful death, negligence and civil rights violations. The estate of the late Destiny Ortega and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

