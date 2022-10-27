ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

Massive Energy Beam Pointed at Earth Appears to Break the Laws of Physics, Scientists Say

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. An intense jet of energy in space appears to be traveling seven times faster than the speed of light—a feat that is considered physically impossible in our universe. Though this rapid pace is only an optical illusion, according to a new study, it still represents a blast of energy shooting towards us at very nearly the speed of light.
Vice

Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
WJTV 12

Space discoveries that will blow your mind

Since NASA’s inception in 1958, astronauts have landed on the moon; parked rovers on Mars; discovered thousands of exoplanets—planets that orbit stars outside of this solar system; and launched a space telescope so powerful it can capture detailed views of Neptune’s rings. Scientists can explore the 95% of invisible space comprised of dark energy, dark matter, […]
BGR.com

Astronomers may have found new planets that are more habitable than Earth

Astronomers continue to find super-Earths throughout the universe. A group working on NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite recently discovered a few exciting planets orbiting within the star’s habitable zone. And now they say many of these habitable planets may be more friendly to life than Earth is. One...
Gizmodo

NASA's Asteroid Probe Captures Haunting Images of the Earth and Moon

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft got its first view of the Earth-Moon system one year after launching from its home planet to explore a distant swarm of asteroids. The spacecraft captured beautiful, and somewhat daunting, images of Earth and its natural satellite as it whizzed past for a gravitational assist. The...
Daily Mail

NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts

NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
dornob.com

Citizen Scientists Create Stunning Pictures of Jupiter with the Help of NASA’s JunoCam

Amateur and professional scientists alike have created breathtaking renderings of Jupiter using raw image data from NASA’s JunoCam. Since launching in 2011, NASA’s Juno spacecraft has made more than 44 orbits of our solar system’s largest planet. The attached visible-light JunoCam has been capturing the gas giant in all its glory over the past six years and sending the images back to Earth.
msn.com

NASA's James Webb snaps new chilling view of the Pillars of Creation

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) snapped an eerie image of the Pillars of Creation - the dust filled columns look like a ghostly hand reaching into the depths of space 7,000 light years from Earth. The chilling image was taken in mid-infrared light - showing a new view...
Albany Herald

Webb telescope shares unique peek inside the early universe

The James Webb Space Telescope has provided astronomers with a glimpse of the early universe in a new image shared on Wednesday. The powerful space observatory is capable of detecting the faint light of incredibly distant galaxies as they glow in infrared light, a wavelength that is invisible to the human eye. Webb is a crucial tool astronomers can use to better understand how galaxies formed and evolved in the early days of the universe.
myscience.org

NASA Continues Psyche Asteroid Mission

The mission team continues to complete testing of the spacecraft’s flight software in preparation for the 2023 launch date. NASA announced Friday the agency decided its Psyche mission will go forward, targeting a launch period opening on Oct. 10, 2023. Earlier this year, Psyche missed its planned 2022 launch...
Gizmodo

This High-Tech Cube Will Visit the Asteroid Smashed by NASA's DART Spacecraft

In the aftermath of the astounding plan to move a harmless asteroid with NASA’s DART mission, further science is needed to determine exactly what kind of impact humanity had on the distant Dimorphos. ESA’s Hera mission aims to do just that with its launch in two years, and it will be bringing along a scrappy sidekick in the form of a tiny radar.
msn.com

NASA said the sun was seen 'smiling' in a newly released satellite image

Almost 45 years after their launch, Voyager 1 and 2 are still operating. But with power dwindling, the probes may soon reach the end of their scientific mission. Here are 18 pictures the probes took over the course of their forty-plus-year journey. The Voyager probes are pioneers of science, making it further into space than any other man-made object.NASA originally sent the twin probes on a four-year mission to Jupiter and Saturn in 1977; they exceeded all expectations, and are still going 45 years later.Amazing photos of the solar system are among the achievements they beamed back before NASA shut the cameras down.But now, they face a terminal problem: their power is running out, and NASA scientists are shutting down even more instruments on board to conserve energy.As they near the end of their mission, here are 18 images from Voyager that changed science:
scitechdaily.com

Webb Space Telescope Uncovers Surprising Cosmic Knot in the Early Universe

Webb Space Telescope Uncovers Dense Cosmic Knot in the Early Universe. NASA’s Webb Space Telescope continues its search into the earliest times of our universe, revealing the surprising formation of a massive galaxy cluster around a powerful, red quasar. Astronomers looking into the early universe using NASA’s James Webb...
