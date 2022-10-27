Read full article on original website
NASA's James Webb Telescope just unveiled an image of the Pillars of Creation
Newly formed stars are real show-stoppers from Webb's NIRCam.
Massive Energy Beam Pointed at Earth Appears to Break the Laws of Physics, Scientists Say
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. An intense jet of energy in space appears to be traveling seven times faster than the speed of light—a feat that is considered physically impossible in our universe. Though this rapid pace is only an optical illusion, according to a new study, it still represents a blast of energy shooting towards us at very nearly the speed of light.
James Webb Telescope picks up mysterious dense mass which scientists believe could be knot of galaxies surrounded by two halos of DARK MATTER
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) may have captured two 'halos' of dark matter in a region where a 'knot' of galaxies are forming around an extremely luminous active galactic nucleus that assembled 11.5 billion years ago. The telescope snapped an image of the three tightly packed galaxies orbiting each...
Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
Space discoveries that will blow your mind
Since NASA’s inception in 1958, astronauts have landed on the moon; parked rovers on Mars; discovered thousands of exoplanets—planets that orbit stars outside of this solar system; and launched a space telescope so powerful it can capture detailed views of Neptune’s rings. Scientists can explore the 95% of invisible space comprised of dark energy, dark matter, […]
Astronomers may have found new planets that are more habitable than Earth
Astronomers continue to find super-Earths throughout the universe. A group working on NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite recently discovered a few exciting planets orbiting within the star’s habitable zone. And now they say many of these habitable planets may be more friendly to life than Earth is. One...
Gizmodo
NASA's Asteroid Probe Captures Haunting Images of the Earth and Moon
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft got its first view of the Earth-Moon system one year after launching from its home planet to explore a distant swarm of asteroids. The spacecraft captured beautiful, and somewhat daunting, images of Earth and its natural satellite as it whizzed past for a gravitational assist. The...
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
Nasa reveals stunning 12-year time-lapse of the entire night sky – with ‘stunted’ stars and huge black holes
NASA has created a stunning timelapse movie of the entire night sky captured over 12 years. The clip was created using imagery from the NEOWISE (Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer) space telescope. Launched in 2009 under the previous name "WISE," the orbiting probe was designed to study objects...
Phys.org
Student uses NASA data to reveal new details on planets in other solar systems
In the past decades, the number of known exoplanets—planets in other solar systems—has skyrocketed. But we're still in the dark about a number of details, including how massive they are and what they're made up of. A University of Chicago undergraduate, however, was able to tease some clues...
dornob.com
Citizen Scientists Create Stunning Pictures of Jupiter with the Help of NASA’s JunoCam
Amateur and professional scientists alike have created breathtaking renderings of Jupiter using raw image data from NASA’s JunoCam. Since launching in 2011, NASA’s Juno spacecraft has made more than 44 orbits of our solar system’s largest planet. The attached visible-light JunoCam has been capturing the gas giant in all its glory over the past six years and sending the images back to Earth.
msn.com
NASA's James Webb snaps new chilling view of the Pillars of Creation
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) snapped an eerie image of the Pillars of Creation - the dust filled columns look like a ghostly hand reaching into the depths of space 7,000 light years from Earth. The chilling image was taken in mid-infrared light - showing a new view...
Albany Herald
Webb telescope shares unique peek inside the early universe
The James Webb Space Telescope has provided astronomers with a glimpse of the early universe in a new image shared on Wednesday. The powerful space observatory is capable of detecting the faint light of incredibly distant galaxies as they glow in infrared light, a wavelength that is invisible to the human eye. Webb is a crucial tool astronomers can use to better understand how galaxies formed and evolved in the early days of the universe.
How We Cultivate Resilience in Space Exploration
The next space explorers are looking past the Moon and Mars.
myscience.org
NASA Continues Psyche Asteroid Mission
The mission team continues to complete testing of the spacecraft’s flight software in preparation for the 2023 launch date. NASA announced Friday the agency decided its Psyche mission will go forward, targeting a launch period opening on Oct. 10, 2023. Earlier this year, Psyche missed its planned 2022 launch...
The Weather Channel
NASA's Psyche Mission to Unexplored Metal-Rich Asteroid to be Launched in October 2023
The U.S. space agency has announced the launch of its delayed Psyche mission in October of next year. NASA selected Psyche in 2017 to investigate a previously unexplored metal-rich asteroid of the same name. It is part of the agency's Discovery Programme, a line of low-cost, competitive missions led by a single principal investigator.
Gizmodo
This High-Tech Cube Will Visit the Asteroid Smashed by NASA's DART Spacecraft
In the aftermath of the astounding plan to move a harmless asteroid with NASA’s DART mission, further science is needed to determine exactly what kind of impact humanity had on the distant Dimorphos. ESA’s Hera mission aims to do just that with its launch in two years, and it will be bringing along a scrappy sidekick in the form of a tiny radar.
msn.com
scitechdaily.com
Webb Space Telescope Uncovers Surprising Cosmic Knot in the Early Universe
Webb Space Telescope Uncovers Dense Cosmic Knot in the Early Universe. NASA’s Webb Space Telescope continues its search into the earliest times of our universe, revealing the surprising formation of a massive galaxy cluster around a powerful, red quasar. Astronomers looking into the early universe using NASA’s James Webb...
The moon is enchanting in new photos from NASA's Lucy asteroid mission
NASA's Lucy mission took stunning closeup images of the moon after using Earth to gain a gravity-assisted boost for its journey to visit Jupiter's Trojan asteroids.
