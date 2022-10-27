Read full article on original website
Chico State Men's, Women's soccer score CCAA Tournament berths
CHICO, Calif. - Chico State Men's and Women's Soccer scored CCAA Tournament berths. The men's team's fate came down to the last match of the season and the final two minutes. The Wildcats needed at least a tie in the regular season finale against Cal Poly Humboldt. They did exactly that. Preston Moll scored with 1:43 remaining to tie the game up at two a piece. The 2-2 tie was good enough to earn the team the fifth seed.
VOTE! Play of the Week: Durham vs Foothill
Play A is from Durham High. Quarterback Weston Stumbaugh lets one fly near the sideline and finds Samuel Dyrr for an impressive catch and touchdown. Play B is from Foothill High School. Quarterback Davis Smith throws a screen to receiver Christopher Hall. Hall jukes out the defender and sprints 50 yards down the sideline for the touchdown.
Chico’s city plaza to close for ice rink prep
CHICO, Calif. - Chico’s city plaza will close next week as the city prepares to open the Chico Ice Rink in the Plaza. The City of Chico said the plaza will be closed Nov. 1 through Nov. 17. Crews will clean the stage, bathrooms, general use areas and install...
Fire burns an acre of vegetation in Redding Saturday
REDDING, Calif. 2:41 P.M. UPDATE - The Redding Fire Department says that firefighters responded to a report of a vegetation fire burning near Hartnell Avenue and Alta Mesa Drive on Saturday. When crews arrived they saw that the fire was burning near the Churn Creek drainage on an open and...
Several concerts coming to Chico Women’s Club
CHICO, Calif. - A Halloween party, festival and tribute concert will be happening in Chico. There will be a concert at the Women’s Club with a Grateful Dead band and a reggae band on Friday. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. The...
Man killed in construction explosion in Chico identified
CHICO, Calif. - The worker killed in a explosion near the Chico airport on Friday has been identified. The Butte County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 44-year-old Jesse Goforth of Auburn, California. Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to Boeing Avenue near Hiller Avenue for a report of...
Logging trailer rolls over, spills it load in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A logging truck’s trailer rolled over in Oroville on Wednesday, spilling logs onto the sidewalk. Oroville Police Department said just after 3:15 p.m. that the scene is active in the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and Olive Highway. The logs spilled near the entrance to the...
Mount Shasta police: Missing Anderson man found dead
The Mount Shasta Police Department said an Anderson man who had been missing for three weeks after last being seen in the McCloud area has been found dead. Police said Monday that no other information is available at this time about the death of Nicholas Cooper. “After receiving verification from...
Lake Oroville Community Update - October 28, 2022
CAL FIRE, Butte County Fire Department, Plumas National Forest, and partners Department of Water Resources (DWR) and California Department of Parks and Recreation (State Parks) will be continuing their planned control burn on over 200 acres in the Loafer Creek Recreation Area near Lake Oroville. The goal of the control burn is to remove overgrown ladder fuels and dead and dying vegetation and minimize ground fuels to create a more wildfire resistant landscape.
Mom claims son was assaulted by classmates while on a school field trip
CHICO, Calif. - A mother wants answers after she said her son was repeatedly bullied by classmates while on a school field trip. "He was assaulted, stripped of his towel, he had a condom shoved in his mouth as he slept,” said mother Ashley Bazer who has a sixth grader at Blue Oak Charter School.
Gridley's second annual "Day of the Dead" celebration
GRIDLEY, Calif. - Gridley's second annual "Day of the Dead" celebration will take place Wednesday. Nov. 2. The celebration runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Daddow Park, where there will be mariachi music, a kid's catrinas costume contest, traditional catrinas, a health fair, and plenty of food. Organizers...
Wild pigs cause concern for Northstate locals
LAKE, Calif. — Hundreds of wild pigs are destroying yards, flower beds and more in the Lake area. However, this isn't exactly a new thing for Shasta County. The county has had a large population of wild pigs for years—from Redding all the way to the Bay Area.
The time is up for the homeless illegally camping at Windchime Park in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico began its illegal camping enforcement at Windchime Park on Thursday. All the RVs and cars that used to line Humboldt Avenue near Windchime Park are gone. All of the tents that were also pitched there are gone. Chico Public Works crews moved in,...
Multiple buildings lost in fire along Highway 99W north of Orland
ORLAND, Calif. 10:15 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters responded to a structure fire Thursday morning near the Glenn-Tehama County line on Highway 99W. The fire chief of the Orland Fire Department told Action News Now multiple buildings and about 20 vehicles burned in the fire. The fire was reported just after...
PG&E customers in Palermo restored power
PALERMO, Calif. 10:25 A.M. UPDATE - More than 1,400 PG&E customers were without power in the Palermo area Friday morning. According to the PG&E outage map, 1,432 customers lost power at about 9 a.m. Friday. Just after 10 a.m., power was restored to all but 409 PG&E customers. Shortly before...
Student taken into custody after making threats toward Red Bluff High
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A student was taken into custody after making threatening comments toward the school on Friday, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. Officers said the student was found off campus and was taken into custody. Police said the incident happened between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Man reported missing earlier this month has died
MT. SHASTA, Calif. - A Shasta County man authorities said was reported missing earlier this month in Siskiyou and Shasta counties is dead, according to the Mt. Shasta Police Department. Nicholas Cooper was reported missing and was last seen on Oct. 4 by his co-workers and supervisors in the McCloud...
5 arrested on drug charges near a Redding elementary school
REDDING, Calif. - Five people suspected of dealing drugs near a Redding elementary school were arrested on Friday, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said they served a search warrant to a home on the 10000 block of Frazier Road, near Columbia Elementary School. NPU officers found five people...
Vehicle stolen in Yuba City while warming up
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle was stolen in Yuba City on Friday morning after the owner left the car running as it warmed up, according to the Yuba City Police Department. The car was reported stolen at 5:30 a.m., according to police, and around 7:30 a.m. another call came in that a relative […]
Butte County looking into rent stabilization for mobile home parks
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County Supervisors considered a new ordinance Tuesday morning that would stabilize rent for people living in mobile home parks. County leaders didn't make a decision on a new ordinance Tuesday, but listened to a presentation about rent stabilization. One supervisor told Action News Now that...
