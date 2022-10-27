Read full article on original website
Clinton Animal Shelter: Free Deer Processing
Clinton Animal Rescue Endeavor (Clinton Animal Shelter) is holding a drawing for a gift certificate good for one free deer processing* at Powell Meat Company in Clinton, MO. All proceeds will be used to provide heartworm treatment for Chavelle and Toby (two dogs at the animal shelter). $5 per ticket...
See Inside a Tiny Barn Cabin with Lake in the Middle of Missouri
Would you like to get away from it all without really having to travel that far? I found an option in the middle of Missouri. It's a unique structure that is part cabin, part barn and part tiny home and you really can stay in it. This unique "Cabin by...
How Many Chicken Places Could Sedalia Handle? I Want Raising Cane’s!
In Sedalia, if you want fast food fried chicken, you have the KFC on Limit Ave as well as the Champs Chicken. You can get chicken strips from Sonic and Dairy Queen, and a Slim Chickens will be opening on Broadway soon. Warrensburg has a Zaxby's, a Chick-fil-A, and a few Champs. Well, I want to tell you...we need a Raising Cane's!
Vincent’s Footwear and Apparel In Sedalia Is Closing For Good This Fall
If you haven't gone by the store in the Thompson Hills Shopping Center or followed their page on Facebook you might not know this, but Vincent's Footwear and Apparel is closing for good this fall when they run out of stock or their lease ends. This is according to a post on their Facebook page.
Columbia fire crews respond to residential structure fire early Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo. Saturday around 5:25 a.m, the Columbia Fire Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of South Eastwood Circle and Business Loop 70 for a reported residential structure fire. Columbia Fire said they got multiple reports and calls from drivers traveling along I-70 saying they could see the flames from the highway. Firefighters told The post Columbia fire crews respond to residential structure fire early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
STATE FAIR BOULEVARD RESURFACING PROJECT UPDATE
Beginning on Wednesday, November 2, and continuing through Friday, November 4, the City of Sedalia’s Public Works will be paving North State Fair Boulevard from West Main Street to Pro-Energy Drive. During this period, the roadway will be reduced to a single lane of traffic with flaggers present. Travelers are encouraged to use alternate routes when possible during this period due to delays.
Worker killed in Clay County bridge collapse identified
The Clay County Sheriff's Office identified the construction worker who died in a bridge collapse near Kearney, Missouri, on Wednesday.
Two dead after crash in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were killed in a crash in Moniteau County Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 6:58 p.m. Troopers said a grain truck was making a left turn onto Cross Lane Road from Route 50 when it was hit from behind by a minivan The post Two dead after crash in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sunrise Beach sinkhole reemerges, officials say they have it under control
A Lake-area sinkhole returns, two months after MoDOT crews load it with rock. The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District announced on social media that it has recently been “fielding calls regarding the sinkhole” on Route TT in front of Doctor’s Lawn and Landscape. The fire department says “MoDOT is handling the issue” and continues to monitor it.
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
Two Injured In US 50 Rollover
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2013 Dodge Avenger, driven by 19-year-old George W. Howard of Sedalia, passed an eastbound 2018 Jeep, driven by 57-year-old Laura A. Monsees of Raymore, on US 50, east of Route P around 8 p.m., when the vehicles struck each other near the center line. The Dodge began to slide, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and overturned.
SEVERAL HALLOWEEN EVENTS ARE SCHEDULED IN SEDALIA
Several Halloween events are scheduled in the city of Sedalia on Friday, October 28. The Downtown Sedalia Trick-or-Treat event is scheduled to be held from 3 to 5 p.m. More than 20 businesses and organizations are handing out candy, including the Municipal Building at 200 South Osage Avenue and the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department at 319 South Lamine Avenue.
Investigation underway after Mid-Missouri man dies during bridge construction
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating how a California, Missouri, man died while working on a northwest Missouri bridge construction project. The post Investigation underway after Mid-Missouri man dies during bridge construction appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Ozark Mountain Daredevils ask you to help them break a Guinness World Record this weekend
If you’ve ever had an affinity for the harmonica and wondered what it would be like to set a World Record, you’ll have a chance to possibly do both this weekend in Sedalia. As part of the Ozark Mountain Daredevils 50th Anniversary year, they’ll be performing Saturday, October...
A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks
Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
It's Back! Sinkhole Along Lake Area Road Reappears After Heavy Rain
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — A sinkhole that appeared earlier this year alongside Route TT, near Doctor's Lawn and Landscaping, appears to be reemerging and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says it may need more repairs. The sinkhole first appeared in August of this year and was found to...
MISSOURI ROUTE 240 CLOSED SOUTH OF FAYETTE DUE TO BRIDGE STRUCTURAL ISSUES
Missouri Route 240 is currently closed in Howard County approximately five miles south of Fayette due to a structural issue on the bridge over Salt Creek. At this time it is unknown how long the closure will be in place. Motorists are advised to find an alternative route.
Lexington, Richmond PD involved in vehicle pursuit
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. - Lexington police said a driver fled from an attempted traffic stop last night. The pursuit of the suspect vehicle was joined by Richmond Police, and ended in Clay County where deputies deployed spike strips, deflating the tires. The driver and a passenger, both of whom had suspended licenses, were the subjects of warrants out of Independence and Kansas City.
Warsaw Woman Crashes BMW In Benton County
A Warsaw woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2001 BMW Z3, driven by 61-year-old Christine Y. Talley of Warsaw, was on Route BB, east of Hidden Valley Avenue just before 6 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, and struck a fence and an embankment.
Seen Out the Window: Industry, Nature & One of the Tallest Dorms [Pictures]
I recently took some time off to visit family and friends in the Chicago area and rode Amtrak to get there instead of driving. Looking out my window I saw a lot. Nature, industry, the grittiness of St. Louis, the industrial remnants of Illinois, a capitol dome, and even the highest point between St. Louis and Chicago in Bloomington-Normal. Keep scrolling to check out 29 pictures I took on my rail journey between Warrensburg and Chicago.
