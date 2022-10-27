ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Clinton Animal Shelter: Free Deer Processing

Clinton Animal Rescue Endeavor (Clinton Animal Shelter) is holding a drawing for a gift certificate good for one free deer processing* at Powell Meat Company in Clinton, MO. All proceeds will be used to provide heartworm treatment for Chavelle and Toby (two dogs at the animal shelter). $5 per ticket...
CLINTON, MO
Columbia fire crews respond to residential structure fire early Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo. Saturday around 5:25 a.m, the Columbia Fire Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of South Eastwood Circle and Business Loop 70 for a reported residential structure fire. Columbia Fire said they got multiple reports and calls from drivers traveling along I-70 saying they could see the flames from the highway. Firefighters told The post Columbia fire crews respond to residential structure fire early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
STATE FAIR BOULEVARD RESURFACING PROJECT UPDATE

Beginning on Wednesday, November 2, and continuing through Friday, November 4, the City of Sedalia’s Public Works will be paving North State Fair Boulevard from West Main Street to Pro-Energy Drive. During this period, the roadway will be reduced to a single lane of traffic with flaggers present. Travelers are encouraged to use alternate routes when possible during this period due to delays.
SEDALIA, MO
Two dead after crash in Moniteau County

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were killed in a crash in Moniteau County Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 6:58 p.m. Troopers said a grain truck was making a left turn onto Cross Lane Road from Route 50 when it was hit from behind by a minivan The post Two dead after crash in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
Sunrise Beach sinkhole reemerges, officials say they have it under control

A Lake-area sinkhole returns, two months after MoDOT crews load it with rock. The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District announced on social media that it has recently been “fielding calls regarding the sinkhole” on Route TT in front of Doctor’s Lawn and Landscape. The fire department says “MoDOT is handling the issue” and continues to monitor it.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
Two Injured In US 50 Rollover

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2013 Dodge Avenger, driven by 19-year-old George W. Howard of Sedalia, passed an eastbound 2018 Jeep, driven by 57-year-old Laura A. Monsees of Raymore, on US 50, east of Route P around 8 p.m., when the vehicles struck each other near the center line. The Dodge began to slide, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and overturned.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
SEVERAL HALLOWEEN EVENTS ARE SCHEDULED IN SEDALIA

Several Halloween events are scheduled in the city of Sedalia on Friday, October 28. The Downtown Sedalia Trick-or-Treat event is scheduled to be held from 3 to 5 p.m. More than 20 businesses and organizations are handing out candy, including the Municipal Building at 200 South Osage Avenue and the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department at 319 South Lamine Avenue.
SEDALIA, MO
A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks

Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Lexington, Richmond PD involved in vehicle pursuit

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. - Lexington police said a driver fled from an attempted traffic stop last night. The pursuit of the suspect vehicle was joined by Richmond Police, and ended in Clay County where deputies deployed spike strips, deflating the tires. The driver and a passenger, both of whom had suspended licenses, were the subjects of warrants out of Independence and Kansas City.
LEXINGTON, MO
Warsaw Woman Crashes BMW In Benton County

A Warsaw woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2001 BMW Z3, driven by 61-year-old Christine Y. Talley of Warsaw, was on Route BB, east of Hidden Valley Avenue just before 6 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, and struck a fence and an embankment.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
Seen Out the Window: Industry, Nature & One of the Tallest Dorms [Pictures]

I recently took some time off to visit family and friends in the Chicago area and rode Amtrak to get there instead of driving. Looking out my window I saw a lot. Nature, industry, the grittiness of St. Louis, the industrial remnants of Illinois, a capitol dome, and even the highest point between St. Louis and Chicago in Bloomington-Normal. Keep scrolling to check out 29 pictures I took on my rail journey between Warrensburg and Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
