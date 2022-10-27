ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ione, CA

Prisoner who spent 20 years on death row for murdering his family rejoins general population ahead of new trial decision

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33SBKY_0ioFIYpa00

A PRISONER who spent 20 years on death row for murdering his family rejoins the general population ahead of a new trial decision.

Scott Peterson was convicted of the first-degree murder of his wife Laci and the second-degree murder of their unborn son, Conner, in 2004.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GqFMt_0ioFIYpa00
Scott Peterson has been transferred out of San Quentin State Prison following the overturn of his death sentence Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21vM92_0ioFIYpa00
Peterson was convicted of the 2002 murder of his wife Laci and their unborn son, Conner Credit: Getty

He was sentenced to death by lethal injection a year later but has since been moved off of San Quentin State Prison’s death row in California and is now behind bars in Mule Creek State Prison in Ione.

Peterson’s family told KRON4 that he was transferred to the new prison due to him no longer being a condemned inmate.

“Today is Scott’s 50th birthday, and he has been in prison for 19 years, and 189 days for a crime he didn’t commit,” his supporters wrote on Facebook.

His death sentence was overturned by the California Supreme Court due to an error made by a judge who presided over the original murder trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U50u7_0ioFIYpa00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZVbi_0ioFIYpa00

However, Peterson, 50, was re-sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in December 2021.

At the re-sentencing hearing, Laci’s family called Peterson an “evil” “sociopathic” and remorseless killer.

Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager said she will not be seeking the death penalty.

Peterson will most likely be placed in the general inmate population of Mule Creek State Prison, said his defense attorney Pat Harris.

“He’s going to be around more people. He’ll have more of a normal prison life.”

The fight for Peterson’s conviction to be overturned is still happening as he is appealing for a new murder trial on the basis of alleged juror misconduct.

Judge Anne Christine Massullo must make a ruling by December 15 to either grant or deny a retrial.

Peterson’s defense team and his family believe he was wrongfully convicted of Laci’s murder.

If given a second chance, Peterson will be able to prove his innocence in court with new evidence, said Harris, who was part of Peterson’s original defense team in 2004.

“This time it will be different because you are going to hear … a lot of things that were not brought up in the first trial. There has been a lot of new evidence uncovered. There are going to be a lot of things that were not presented in the first trial that will be presented,” said Harris.

However, Fladager believes there’s “zero doubt” that Peterson killed his pregnant wife.

The California Supreme Court reaffirmed the guilty verdict citing “considerable circumstantial evidence incriminating Peterson.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ZgUE_0ioFIYpa00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ijapq_0ioFIYpa00

Peterson claimed that he went fishing in San Francisco Bay while Laci was at their Modesto home on Christmas Eve 2002.

Laci and Conner’s bodies washed up near Berkeley Marina, close to where Peterson said he had been fishing the day Laci disappeared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eqq6C_0ioFIYpa00
Peterson will likely be placed in the general inmate population of Mule Creek State Prison Credit: Mule Creek State Prison
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39InkG_0ioFIYpa00
Peterson's defense team and his family maintain that he was wrongfully convicted and has pushed for a retrial Credit: EVIDENCE PHOTO

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Louisiana begins moving child inmates to notorious Angola prison’s former death row unit

Eight incarcerated young people have been moved from troubled detention facilities across Louisiana to a former death row unit on the grounds of Louisiana State Penitentiary, the “first phase” of the state’s “youth transfer” process to the notorious prison known as Angola, among other facilities.The West Feliciana Center for Youth at Angola – the site of a former plantation fuelled by slave labour that is now among the largest maximum security prisons in the US – stands near the gates to the sprawling prison complex.Four children from the Acadiana Center for Youth at St Martinville and four others from...
LOUISIANA STATE
Law & Crime

Judge Hands Down Maximum Sentence to Ohio Couple Who ‘Systematically Beat, Tortured, and Starved’ 8-Year-Old Boy for Years

A 35-year-old mother in Ohio and her 39-year-old boyfriend were each given the maximum sentence and will spend several decades behind bars for starving, abusing, and torturing the woman’s 8-year-old son for approximately four years. Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Sherrie Miday ordered Danielle Pascale to serve 62 to 67.5 years in prison while her boyfriend, Donald Gunderman, was sentenced to 34 to 39.5 years, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
EUCLID, OH
Upworthy

Man who spent 35 years in prison walks free after using 'MythBusters' to prove his innocence

Wrongful incarceration poses a number of challenges in the United States. According to statistics, 4% to 6% of people imprisoned are actually innocent and a large proportion of these people belong to marginalized sections of society. Poor police work, abusive interrogations or a lack of technology to adequately examine the evidence frequently result in the conviction of innocent persons. While DNA evidence is normally what's used to prove someone's innocence, it was the TV show "MythBusters" that recently helped reverse the conviction of someone.
The Oklahoman

Judge rules Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole competent to be executed Oct. 20

McALESTER — At a mental health evaluation in July, death row inmate Benjamin Cole told a state psychologist he was "just a super-duper hyperbolic Jesus freak." He denied ever having hallucinations, knew his execution was set for Oct. 20 and knew he was being put to death for murdering his baby daughter, according to the psychologist's report. He expressed hope his spirit would return "to my Father in Heaven."
OKLAHOMA STATE
People

He Got Away From Jeffrey Dahmer. But Tracy Edwards Couldn't Escape the Trauma, His Attorney Says

The Milwaukee man spent a nightmarish four hours in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment before escaping and eventually leading authorities to the serial killer Handcuffs dangling from one wrist, Tracy Edwards wandered the streets of Milwaukee looking for help after he escaped from a four-hour-long nightmare in Jeffrey Dahmer's putrid-smelling apartment. When he finally flagged down a cop car, he led authorities back to the serial killer's apartment, where they ultimately arrested Dahmer, who notoriously killed and dismembered 17 men from 1978 to 1991. Edwards emerged from the ordeal a changed man and spent time...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS San Francisco

White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial

FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
FRESNO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Father Acquitted as Son Is Convicted in Cold Case That Has Haunted California

After 25 years of mystery surrounding the disappearance of Kristin Smart, a Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student who went missing after a party, a jury on Tuesday finally convicted a man of killing her.Paul Flores, now 45, was convicted of her murder. His father, 81-year-old Ruben Flores, who was accused of helping his son hide Smart’s body, was found not guilty of accessory to murder by a separate jury on Tuesday afternoon.Tuesday’s decision puts to rest two-and-a-half decades of speculation into what happened to Smart, who was last seen alive as she walked alongside Paul Flores by university residence...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Skeletal Child Saved From Brink of Death in Horrific Neglect Case, Cops Say

When an exterminator entered room 124 at a Delux Inn in Wichita Falls, Texas, late last month, he thought he saw a skeleton lying in a pack-and-play crib.But, according to a pair of probable cause affidavits filed in Wichita County Court, “When the head of the skeleton turned and faced the exterminator, he realized that the skeleton was a child who was alive.”The unidentified exterminator told his supervisor what he had seen, and the supervisor called police. Now the child’s mother, 32-year-old Catherine Lynn Jarvey, is charged with two counts of injury to a child and exploitation of a child,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
The Independent

Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’

An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
Law & Crime

Prison Guard Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Pregnant Prison Guard Girlfriend by Shooting Her and Leaving Her Dead at Home

A 38-year-old Virginia man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly killing his 35-year-old girlfriend — a woman who was also pregnant with his child. Dustin Barret Owens was taken into custody early Sunday morning and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Amber Dawn Compton, authorities announced.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
849K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy