Prisoner who spent 20 years on death row for murdering his family rejoins general population ahead of new trial decision

A PRISONER who spent 20 years on death row for murdering his family rejoins the general population ahead of a new trial decision.

Scott Peterson was convicted of the first-degree murder of his wife Laci and the second-degree murder of their unborn son, Conner, in 2004.

He was sentenced to death by lethal injection a year later but has since been moved off of San Quentin State Prison’s death row in California and is now behind bars in Mule Creek State Prison in Ione.

Peterson’s family told KRON4 that he was transferred to the new prison due to him no longer being a condemned inmate.

“Today is Scott’s 50th birthday, and he has been in prison for 19 years, and 189 days for a crime he didn’t commit,” his supporters wrote on Facebook.

His death sentence was overturned by the California Supreme Court due to an error made by a judge who presided over the original murder trial.

However, Peterson, 50, was re-sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in December 2021.

At the re-sentencing hearing, Laci’s family called Peterson an “evil” “sociopathic” and remorseless killer.

Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager said she will not be seeking the death penalty.

Peterson will most likely be placed in the general inmate population of Mule Creek State Prison, said his defense attorney Pat Harris.

“He’s going to be around more people. He’ll have more of a normal prison life.”

The fight for Peterson’s conviction to be overturned is still happening as he is appealing for a new murder trial on the basis of alleged juror misconduct.

Judge Anne Christine Massullo must make a ruling by December 15 to either grant or deny a retrial.

Peterson’s defense team and his family believe he was wrongfully convicted of Laci’s murder.

If given a second chance, Peterson will be able to prove his innocence in court with new evidence, said Harris, who was part of Peterson’s original defense team in 2004.

“This time it will be different because you are going to hear … a lot of things that were not brought up in the first trial. There has been a lot of new evidence uncovered. There are going to be a lot of things that were not presented in the first trial that will be presented,” said Harris.

However, Fladager believes there’s “zero doubt” that Peterson killed his pregnant wife.

The California Supreme Court reaffirmed the guilty verdict citing “considerable circumstantial evidence incriminating Peterson.”

Peterson claimed that he went fishing in San Francisco Bay while Laci was at their Modesto home on Christmas Eve 2002.

Laci and Conner’s bodies washed up near Berkeley Marina, close to where Peterson said he had been fishing the day Laci disappeared.

