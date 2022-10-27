Read full article on original website
Long-Term Investment Options in Metaverse Stocks: 5 Companies That Could Prosper in the Age of Web3
While excitement surrounding the emergence of the metaverse has seen plenty of investor interest grow throughout 2022, recent market downturns have heavily impacted the performance of stocks. Now, as a new year of more innovations and hopes of greater fiscal control loom, it may be worth investors taking a fresh look at some of the key players of the metaverse.
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market
The fast-moving stock market lends itself to high volatility. That factor may or may not work in favor of investors, though prospective buyers can find bargains if they exercise enough patience. However, the current down cycle is the most severe since the 2008 financial crisis. That factor could mean an...
Stock Market Sell-Off: 5 Simple Strategies to Outlast a Prolonged Bear Market
Over the long term, the U.S. stock market is one of the best ways to compound wealth. But unlike a Treasury bill or certificate of deposit, the stock market is home to intense volatility and can even post multiple down years before recovering. Those down years have historically been excellent buying opportunities, as the stock market produces an average gain of 8% per year, even when factoring in bear markets. But no one knows what the stock market will do in a given year or when it will recover.
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
Down 32%, This Towering Growth Stock Is Starting to Look Like a Bargain
Most stocks have lost ground this year, leaving many to trade at much more attractive valuations. That's certainly the case for American Tower (NYSE: AMT). Despite this year's headwinds, the global tower and data center operator has continued to grow its cash flow. With its share price falling, it's beginning to look like a bargain, especially given the dual growth catalysts it sees ahead.
These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years
The Nasdaq Composite has had a rough year, shedding 10 percentage points more than the 22% decline that the S&P 500 has seen since early January. It's home to many formerly high-flying tech and growth stocks, so losses have been more concentrated in this index than in more diversified ones like the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
2 Growth Stocks That Could Gain 125% and 164% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Investor sentiment has deteriorated throughout the year, as persistent inflation and rapidly rising interest rates have called the economy's strength into question. During that time, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) have seen their share prices slip 84% and 58%, respectively. Both stocks currently sit near a 52-week low.
U.S. Stocks Move Sharply Higher, Dow Reaches Two-Month Closing High
(RTTNews) - Following the mixed performance seen in Thursday's session, stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading day on Friday. The major averages all showed strong moves to the upside, with the Dow reaching a two-month closing high. The major averages reached new highs going into the...
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Danaher Stock a Buy?
No one said investing was easy. And you will struggle to find anyone who says that the recent results of life sciences and diagnostics company Danaher (NYSE: DHR) were easy to understand. The company's earnings and revenue are moving around a lot due to the impact of COVID-19-related revenue, and that's creating a confusing picture. However, after sifting through the numbers and data, it's clear that Danaher's underlying growth looks strong, but there are question marks around its mid-term outlook.
These 2 Stock Winners Topped Apple's Big Gains Friday
The stock market soared on Friday, ignoring one high-profile earnings miss among the largest companies in the market and instead focusing on the relatively solid performance from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). By the end of the session, gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were between 2% and 3%.
How to Build a Sound Investment Portfolio in a Recession Year
Many market watchers have been yelling over recession storm clouds that are seemingly closing in. Undoubtedly, the last thing anybody wants is a rapid tumble as consumer sentiment continues to fade at the hands of the Federal Reserve's rapid-fire interest rate hikes. Undoubtedly, the Fed has few tools to put inflation away without doing harm to the consumer or employment. At this juncture, it seems like a questionable time to get started investing with your first $10,000, but it may not be a bad idea.
Chipotle Is Crushing It Even With Decades-High Inflation. But Is the Stock a Buy?
The biggest change to financial markets in 2022 has been the return of inflation across the globe. The Consumer Price Index is up 8.2% over the past 12 months in the United States. That's one of the highest readings in decades and has major implications across the economy. For businesses...
Alphabet Stock Is Down After Earnings: Time to Buy or Time to Bail?
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported third-quarter results on October 25, and shares have fallen by double digits since. Revenue was up a modest 6%, half the growth rate of the first half of the year, and YouTube ad revenue actually declined. Is Alphabet dealing with temporary weakness in the ad market, or is growth slowing permanently? In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall takes a closer look.
2 Cybersecurity Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
The stock market sell-off of 2022 hasn't spared cybersecurity stocks, as companies operating in this industry have seen their share prices drop despite impressive growth in their businesses. But the sell-off has created an opportunity for savvy investors to buy some fast-growing companies at relatively attractive valuations. After all, the...
This Fallen Growth Stock Is Still a Wall Street Favorite: Here's Why
The stock may be down by 60% over the past 12 months, but Maravai LifeSciences Holdings (NASDAQ: MRVI) is still in Wall Street's good graces, with all 10 of the big-time financial analysts who cover the stock rating it as either a buy or a strong buy. In the face of such a steep decline, that's quite a strong endorsement of the company's potential.
New Chip Designs Are Booming, and This Stock Stands to Benefit
With the early pandemic boom now in the rearview mirror, semiconductor stocks got bludgeoned this year by the bear market. The latest worry comes from new U.S. export curbs on sales to China, adding to jittery nerves over a big slump next year -- especially if a recession strikes. Despite the pessimism in 2022, massive amounts of money were spent this year on new chip design research.
What's Going on With SoFi Stock?
Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock is one of the market's more popular fintech stocks today. The company recently earned a bank charter, which is helping fuel growth. This video will dive deeply into Sofi Technologies' second-quarter earnings call. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 27, 2022. The...
1 Beaten-Down Industrial Stock to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over
There's no point sugar-coating things: Industrial giant and Dow member 3M (NYSE: MMM) is dealing with hard times these days. The performance of the business isn't the biggest issue, however -- it's the legal cases working through the courts that have investors so upset. Add in the negative sentiment of a bear market and the stock price has plunged, pushing the dividend yield up to more than 5%. That makes 3M look very attractively priced, historically speaking.
Strangely, Noted Crypto-Skeptic Warren Buffett May Soon Become a Backdoor Cryptocurrency Investor
It's well known that legendary investors Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger are not fans of the growing crypto movement. The two, who head the large conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), have made numerous public statements about their dislike and distrust of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. One of the main...
Crypto News: Why Bitcoin, Twitter, and Aptos Are Driving the Market Today
The crypto market has had a wild week from the "risk-on" trade early in the week to a steady climb and positive news late in the week. In the video below, Motley Fool contributor Travis Hoium covers why Elon Musk buying Twitter could be good for crypto and NFTs, why Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miners are having trouble, and the hype behind Aptos (CRYPTO: APT) NFTs in early days of the blockchain.
