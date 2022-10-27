Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
See Kristen Bell's Spooky Childhood Halloween Photos on Instagram
Kristen Bell is taking a trip down memory lane to reminisce on some of her best childhood Halloween costumes. Ahead of the upcoming spooky holiday, the Frozen star, 42, took to Instagram to share some of her most devilish looks over the years, and we can't get enough of these throwback snaps.
