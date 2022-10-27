ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Furman men picked to win SoCon

WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40jVIe_0ioFHhrS00

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The Furman Paladins are the preseason favorites to win the 2022-23 men’s basketball title in polling of the league’s 10 head coaches and media, while Chattanooga graduate student center Jake Stephens is the coaches’ selection as the preseason player of the year.

The coaches, who also picked a 10-member preseason all-conference team, were not allowed to vote for their own teams or student-athletes as part of the balloting. Five different programs were represented on the preseason All-SoCon squad, with Samford leading the way with four selections.

Furman collected six first-place votes and 78 points in the coaches poll and topped the media poll with 263 points and 18 of the 28 possible first-place nods. Head coach Bob Richey’s Paladins went 22-12 last season, reaching 20 wins for the fifth time in six seasons, and turned in a 12-6 league mark to finish second in the SoCon standings. Furman, which fell on a buzzer-beater in overtime of the title game of the Ingles SoCon Men’s Basketball Championship, returns a pair of preseason All-SoCon performers in fifth-year guard Mike Bothwell and fifth-year forward Jalen Slawson, both of whom were first-team All-SoCon selections by the coaches last season. Slawson is the defending SoCon Defensive Player of the Year.

The Paladins are the coaches’ preseason favorite for the first time since sharing the top spot in the South Division in the 2003-04 poll and top the media poll for the first time since 2020-21.

Samford checked in second in the coaches poll with 74 points and the remaining four first-place votes and finished third in the media poll with 223 points and five first-place votes. The Bulldogs, led by reigning Anton Foy SoCon Coach of the Year Bucky McMillan, tied for third in the SoCon last year with a 10-8 league mark and went 21-11 overall for their first 20-win season since 2016-17. Samford is represented on the preseason all-conference team by senior forward Logan Dye, junior guard Ques Glover, who was a first-team All-SoCon pick last season, junior forward Jermaine Marshall, and senior guard Bubba Parham, who spent three seasons at Georgia Tech after beginning his career at VMI, earning SoCon Freshman of the Year honors from the league’s media in 2017-18 and leading the SoCon in scoring the following year at 21.4 points per game.

Defending SoCon regular-season and tournament champion Chattanooga is second in the media poll with 231 points and three first-place votes and fourth in the coaches poll with 60 points. The Mocs, who went 27-8 overall and 14-4 in league play last season, are now under the direction of former VMI coach Dan Earl, the 2020-21 SoCon Coach of the Year, after the departure of 2021-22 SoCon Coach of the Year Lamont Paris following the season. Earl brought with him former Keydet star Jake Stephens, a first-team All-SoCon pick last season who finished second in the league in scoring (19.6 points per game), rebounding (9.0 per game) and blocked shots (2.0 per game). The versatile big man led the SoCon in field-goal percentage (.551) and 3-point field-goal percentage (.490) last season.

UNCG is third in the coaches poll with 63 points and fourth in the media poll with 201 points and a first-place vote.

Wofford checks in at No. 5 in both polls, earning 41 points in the coaches poll and 168 in the media poll. The Terriers boast two preseason All-SoCon selections in senior forward Messiah Jones and senior forward/center B.J. Mack, a second-team All-SoCon pick last year.

ETSU is No. 6 in both polls, collecting 40 points from the coaches and 138 from the media. The Bucs are represented on the preseason all-conference team by junior guard Jordan King, a third-team All-SoCon pick a season ago.

Mercer is seventh in both polls, receiving 39 points from the coaches and 137 from the media, as well as the remaining first-place vote. The Bears were one point out of sixth place in both polls.

The final three in both polls also mirrored each other, with Western Carolina in eighth followed by The Citadel in ninth and VMI in 10th. The latter two programs are both under new leadership, as Ed Conroy returns to The Citadel, where he coached from 2006-10, and Andrew Wilson, a former assistant in the SoCon at both College of Charleston and Georgia Southern, replaces Earl at VMI.

The SoCon Basketball Media Day presented by Ingles will take place in Asheville, North Carolina, at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville on Wednesday, with interviews with head coaches and players conducted by Pete Yanity airing on ESPN+ on Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern. The league’s women’s coaches will go first, followed by the men’s coaches.

The 2022-23 season gets underway Monday, Nov. 7, with nine SoCon teams in action, while Mercer opens its season on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The 2023 Ingles SoCon Men’s Basketball Championship will be held March 3-6 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina, with the semifinals airing live on ESPN2 or ESPNU and the final on ESPN.

2022-23 Southern Conference Preseason Coaches Poll

Team (1st-place votes)      Total

1. Furman (6)                      78

2. Samford (4)                     74

3. UNCG                            63

4. Chattanooga                   60

5. Wofford                          41

6. ETSU                             40

7. Mercer                            39

8. Western Carolina            29

9. The Citadel                     17

10. VMI                              9

2022-23 Preseason Southern Conference Player of the Year

Jake Stephens, Gr., C, Chattanooga

2022-23 Preseason All-Southern Conference team

Jordan King, Jr., G, ETSU

Mike Bothwell, 5th, G, Furman

Jalen Slawson, 5th, F, Furman

Logan Dye, Sr., F, Samford

Ques Glover, Jr., G, Samford

Jermaine Marshall, Jr., F, Samford

Bubba Parham, Sr., G, Samford

Jake Stephens, Gr., C, Chattanooga

Messiah Jones, Sr., F, Wofford

B.J. Mack, Sr., F/C, Wofford

2022-23 Southern Conference Preseason Media Poll

Team (1st-place votes)      Total

1. Furman (18)                    263

2. Chattanooga (3)              231

3. Samford (5)                     223

4. UNCG (1)                       201

5. Wofford                          168

6. ETSU                             138

7. Mercer (1)                       137

8. Western Carolina            79

9. The Citadel                     57

10. VMI                              43

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Duncan, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Gaffney High School football team will have a game with Byrnes High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
DUNCAN, SC
High School Football PRO

Rutherfordton, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Chase High School football team will have a game with R-S Central High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Easley. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 7:30 a.m. on Highway 123. Troopers said a Mazda SUV was traveling south when it went off the right side of the road and hit an embankment. The vehicle […]
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 12

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. — Early voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 12. Democrat Rep. Anne Parks is being challenged by Republican candidate Daniel Gibson. Gibson is a former commercial pilot who is currently retired and is a newcomer to politics.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: What the city looked like in 1875

It’s always a treat to run across old newspaper articles that give a description of our city in its earlier days. Businessmen, writers and tourists who have visited Greenville would occasionally write an article for their hometown newspaper sharing their insights and impressions. A visitor from nearby Anderson wrote such an article in 1875 for the local Anderson Intelligencer newspaper, saying, “A day or two spent in the city of Greenville revealed to us the rapid progress and substantial improvement of our neighbor, whose prosperity is mainly due to the location of the Air Line Railroad, and the untiring energy of some of its citizens. We had the impression that the growth of Greenville was only temporary and would be checked when the excitement always attending such an event as opening a new railroad had died out. But an examination of the various and solid improvements yet under contract, and the elegant structures already completed, convinces us that well-directed energy and proper ballast will make its present progress a thing of permanency. Much that is now ephemeral will give way to the substantial and desirable, when its future progress will be finally assured. The improvements made within the last two years are not only handsome and in modern style, but the splendid residences and ample business-houses are occupied with a thrifty, energetic, and progressive people.”
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies hold press conference in reference to Spartanburg Co. homicide

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Friday afternoon in reference to a fatal shooting. 7NEWS previously reported that on October 16th, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy