Marco 13
3d ago
So Janice Hahn wants them on the train to bother riders and stink up the metro.Where is the sympathy for the rest of the people People whose life is hard but work 2 jobs to make ends meet and depend on the train to be safe and clean.Let these politicians live with the homeless.
23
imnotverykindtostupidhaveaniceday!
3d ago
Thank you Democrats!!!!……… 10,15 years democrat governors!! 40 years of Democrats legislators….. so here we are!!! Vote Democrats out!!! Let’s fixed it!!
10
Alexander Fridman
3d ago
let me add its not safe in downtown or hollywood and west hollywood as well and other areas where they made camps as well ive seen this with my own eyes they wake up Volant and in most cases already on drugs ready to attack innocent people it's true
10
