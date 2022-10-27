ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 43

Marco 13
3d ago

So Janice Hahn wants them on the train to bother riders and stink up the metro.Where is the sympathy for the rest of the people People whose life is hard but work 2 jobs to make ends meet and depend on the train to be safe and clean.Let these politicians live with the homeless.

Reply(2)
23
imnotverykindtostupidhaveaniceday!
3d ago

Thank you Democrats!!!!……… 10,15 years democrat governors!! 40 years of Democrats legislators….. so here we are!!! Vote Democrats out!!! Let’s fixed it!!

Reply
10
Alexander Fridman
3d ago

let me add its not safe in downtown or hollywood and west hollywood as well and other areas where they made camps as well ive seen this with my own eyes they wake up Volant and in most cases already on drugs ready to attack innocent people it's true

Reply(2)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Talon Marks

It’s time to pass Anti-Camping laws

The city of LA has a homelessness crisis and anti-camping laws are the way to stop this problem from getting any worse. Los Angeles has approximately 69,144 homeless people living within the city, which is the second-highest homeless population for a city in the U.S. Most of the people that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Barger motion aims to provide support for Cali Lake RV Park tenants

Residents of RV park in Agua Dulce fear displacement as deadline for park owner to meet compliance looms closer. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, 5th District, is scheduled to introduce a motion Tuesday to initiate support for the residents of Cali Lake RV Resort, who fear being displaced from their community starting next year due to permit, health and safety issues.
AGUA DULCE, CA
ca.gov

California Awards Eight Communities $48 Million to Help People Living in Encampments Transition to Housing

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency awarded $48 million in grants to eight California communities to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts that will serve 1,361 unsheltered people living in encampments and support their pathway to safe and stable housing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Long Beach harbor receives $30 million federal grant

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — A $30 million federal grant will go toward a project to replace diesel yard tractors with electric yard tractors, and construction of electric equipment charging infrastructure in Long Beach, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Friday. The Middle Harbor Terminal Zero Emission Conversion Project,...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Homeless center opens in Fullerton; Newsom joins ribbon-cutting

FULLERTON, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday hailed a new center in Fullerton that will aim to address the root causes of homelessness. The Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement, or HOPE, Center will be a "unified command center" for social workers and local law enforcement to work together on helping transients get off the streets. The North Orange County Public Safety Collaborative, which comprises officials from 11 cities, has received $35.8 million in state funding to address homelessness in a variety ways.
FULLERTON, CA
KMPH.com

Homeless man builds a mini house on Hollywood Blvd

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A homeless man in Southern California decides to build his own house — right on the sidewalk of Hollywood Blvd. The house has drawn mixed reactions from walking passed the wooden structure that even has power going to it. Some are calling it ridiculous...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sac.media

California indigenous tribe able to get land back

Recently the Gabrielino-Tongva Tribe that originates from Southern California was able to gain access and ownership of land that was once theirs. It has been a 200-year battle for the Tongva people to get some of their ancestral land back in the San Gabriel Valley region of Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Street takeovers shutdown traffic in Santa Fe Springs and Westminster

Several street takeovers halted traffic in Santa Fe Springs and Westminster on Thursday evening. The street takeovers were reported at Shoemaker Drive and Excelsior Drive in Santa Fe Springs and Hoover Street and Trask Avenue in Westminster, CBSLA's Assignment Desk has learned. There were no injuries reported but there were also no arrests made. Hundreds of people were seen on video watching or recording the street takeover.When authorities arrived to the street takeover in Westminster around 10 p.m., the crowd was gone, according to the Westminster Police Department. There were approximately 100 cars at the street takeover in Santa Fe Springs when sheriffs deputies arrived to the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The crowd there quickly dispersed once authorities arrived.There was also another street takeover reported in Buena Park but authorities have not confirmed that one or any details to CBSLA.
SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy