Big Chief
3d ago
More Homelessness bcz Landlords keep doing the Eviction thing and it's gonna keep growing they'll be more feces / urine on our community streets, drug/alcohol, mental illness and especially CRIME and murder in some communities Homelessness are already in some people's residents property doorsteps this very unsafe scary
2
MsJaytruth
2d ago
This is so sad I have never seen so many homeless people like I do in California and the country has karma coming to them because they have no concerns about anybody but themselves
2
