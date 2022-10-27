ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Haven, NJ

One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ

One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
The most luxurious movie theater in New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight

New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Movie Filming In NJ Seeking Real Life Couple To Play BF, GF

A movie filming in New Jersey is seeking a real-life couple to portray an on-screen relationship. "Billie + Franny" follows Kayla and Guy: A young woman living in a halfway house who sneaks in her boyfriend. The scene will involve a make-out and a simulation of Kayla putting her hand...
Lakewood police crack down on bad driving

LAKEWOOD, NJ – There’s one thing everyone who lives in Ocean County agrees with. Traffic in Lakewood Township is a nightmare most days of the week. The once-rural pinelands resort community has grown in recent decades to a city with over 100,000 residents. Unfortunately, the road system was never upgraded to accommodate that growth. Tempers flare as congestion slows traffic to a crawl and poorly designed roads are loaded with distracted drivers. This week, the Lakewood Police Department responded by cracking down on distracted driving after several serious accidents were reported in recent weeks. Over a 48-hour period, 70 tickets The post Lakewood police crack down on bad driving appeared first on Shore News Network.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ

