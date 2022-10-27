ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

USAO launches initiative to prevent domestic violence homicides in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.—The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington has announced a new initiative to prevent domestic violence homicides in Yakima. The Safe Homes, Safe Community initiative aims to identify potential cases involving people with histories of domestic violence and who unlawfully possess firearms. The United States...
YAKIMA, WA
Pet of the Week: Alfie, 2 y/o Husky mix, is ready for adoption

YAKIMA, Wash.—Alfie, a 2-year-old Husky mix, is ready to be adopted. He has been at the Yakima Humane Society for 2 months. He’s great with the public dog walkers, he loves attention, and is very calm for a Husky mix, Kelli Peal with the Yakima Humane Society says.
YAKIMA, WA

