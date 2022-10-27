Read full article on original website
Related
KIMA TV
Police believe the suspect in Wendy Baker's hit-and-run case fled to Mexico
YAKIMA -- Four months have gone by since Wendy Baker was fatally struck while riding her bike along Summitview Road. After an extensive investigation, an arrest warrant was put out for 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas. However, police are now saying it appears Vargas escaped to Mexico, making it even more...
KIMA TV
USAO launches initiative to prevent domestic violence homicides in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.—The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington has announced a new initiative to prevent domestic violence homicides in Yakima. The Safe Homes, Safe Community initiative aims to identify potential cases involving people with histories of domestic violence and who unlawfully possess firearms. The United States...
KIMA TV
Yakima Chief of Police clears up rumors about video evidence in an update on Lucian
YAKIMA, Wash.—Chief Matthew Murray, Yakima’s Chief of Police, is speaking out after the family asked Yakima police to clear up rumors regarding their investigation of missing boy, Lucian Munguia. Chief Murray says, early in the investigation, he was told there was video of Lucian at the park. After...
'Swept Under the Rug': 4 Years After Indigenous Mom Was Killed, Her Family's Still Fighting for Answers
Rosenda Strong was known for her distinctive laugh and bubbly personality. She loved spending time with her friends. So, when the 31-year-old mother of four didn't come home on Sept. 30, 2018, after going with an acquaintance to a nearby casino on the Yakama Indian Reservation in Toppenish, Wash., her family became worried.
KIMA TV
"There's a lot of scrutiny on elections," Yakima sees an increase of election observers
The Yakima County Auditor says for the past couple of years there's been an unusually high amount of people observing the election process. He tells us there's normally no one in the ballot counting room, but now there's between two to four people in there every day on the days leading up to a big election.
KIMA TV
Pet of the Week: Alfie, 2 y/o Husky mix, is ready for adoption
YAKIMA, Wash.—Alfie, a 2-year-old Husky mix, is ready to be adopted. He has been at the Yakima Humane Society for 2 months. He’s great with the public dog walkers, he loves attention, and is very calm for a Husky mix, Kelli Peal with the Yakima Humane Society says.
Comments / 0