ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Duck Donuts to Open New Location in Charlotte

By TheOlympiaDShow
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZqOen_0ioFFgTf00

Source: Isabel Pavia / Getty


A well-known chain of made-to-order doughnut shops will open a new location in the Charlotte area on Saturday.

The 1,064 square foot Duck Donuts shop will open on Saturday at the Rea Farms Shopping Center, 9825 Sandy Rock Place, in south Charlotte.

According to a news release from Duck Donuts on Tuesday, franchisee Andre Walters, who owns the Dilworth and Huntersville locations, and professional basketball star Will Clyburn jointly own the new spot.

Customers at Duck Donuts have a choice of drizzles, toppings, and coatings. You can anticipate classic doughnut favorites like chocolate icing with sprinkles and original variations like maple icing with bacon bits.

Additionally, there are milkshakes, sundaes, and doughnut breakfast sandwiches on the menu.

Read the full story here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
charlottemagazine.com

Major Figure in Charlotte’s Beer Community Departs the Scene

Nils Weldy moved from Boston to Charlotte in July 2007. Number of local craft breweries and taprooms: zero. He moved back to New England—specifically Rhode Island, home state of Weldy and his wife, Michaela—over the summer. Number of Charlotte-area craft breweries and taprooms: 80-plus. And still growing. Weldy,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Get Showmars’ World Famous Fish Sandwich for 40¢ one day only

Showmars is celebrating its 40th birthday with a one-day deal. On Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., get a World Famous Fish Sandwich for just 40¢. We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and restaurant deals in the Charlotte area, so if you’re feeling hungry, check it out! We update it every day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Oct. 21-27)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 21 to 27:. • Sub Station II, 11500 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews – 85.5. Violation includes: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; slicer had old food debris; meat and cheese in walk-in had white growth build-up; turkey chubs and meat weren’t held cold enough; foods were not date marked; tomatoes and lettuce didn’t have time stamps; bleach wasn’t at proper concentration; and inspector saw rodent droppings and a dead rodent.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

10 Charlotte Wedding Venues For All Types of ” To-Be-Weds”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wedding season is here! Charlotte offers several venues for couples looking to get hitched. The diversity of the venues allows the city to tailor each wedding, making it extra special for couples getting hitched. If you’re in the wedding planning process or simply just daydreaming of the perfect Charlotte wedding check out these venues the Queen City has to offer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
92.7 The Block

Charlotte-Area Halloween Guide: Hours, Safety Tips & Events

Happy Halloween! October 31 falls on a Monday this year, which happens to also be a teacher workday for most Charlotte-area schools. That means trick-or-treaters have all day to celebrate but no one wants their kids out late on a school night. Looking for the best trick-or-treat neighborhoods, hours and Halloween events?– We have you […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 24

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 14-20: Jason’s Deli, 16639 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 97 Longhorn Steakhouse, 16641 Statesville Road – 93.5. Ma Ma Mia, 101 N. Maxwell Ave. – 97.5. Shake Shack, 16633 Birkdale Commons...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

$825 Million Powerball Grand Prize Up For Grabs On Saturday Night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The second-highest grand prize in Powerball history is up for grabs on Saturday night. The drawing for the $825 million dollar jackpot is happening at 11:00 p.m. There have been 36 Powerball drawings in a row with no jackpot winner. The odds of winning the grand...
CHARLOTTE, NC
multihousingnews.com

Charlotte Senior Community Breaks Ground

The $31 million, 120-unit property will be fully affordable. The Paces Foundation and Soho Housing Partners have started construction on a 120-unit affordable senior community in Charlotte, N.C. Fifth-Third Bank, LISC, Raymond James Financial, the City of Charlotte and Barings are financing the $31 million project dubbed Historic Nathaniel Carr Senior.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Fire Destroys North-East Charlotte Home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters say that two adults and a child have been displaced after a fire destroyed their home on the outskirts of Charlotte. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in the cul-de-sac of Dixie Ann Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters from three...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS 17

Former Swanee Theatre reopens in Kannapolis

Since closing as a movie theatre, the building was used as a welcome center and museum for downtown Kannapolis. In 2005, it began its use as an administration building for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. It closed in 2016 and has sat vacant ever since.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
cn2.com

Celebration of Life at Sol Cafe – Saturday, October 29

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Sol Cafe located on Charlotte Avenue in Rock Hill is holding Dia De Los Muertos- A celebration of Life tomorrow – Saturday, October 29th. The event will feature a night of music, food, family, and life with an altar to celebrate loved ones who have left this earth and remember happy memories.
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Bank of America Stadium concerts giving business boost to Charlotte tourism sector

Encore! That’s the cry from uptown hotels and other local tourism executives after Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte staged eight major concerts during a one-year period beginning in September 2021 and extending through Elton John’s appearance last month. The results: Uptown hotel sales went up 40% on those nights while rates surged 26% compared with six-month averages.
CHARLOTTE, NC
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy