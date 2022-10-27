Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
California Economic Summit kicks off in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — "Right now I think California is in crisis," Vince Fong, California Assembly member for the 34th Assembly District (R-CA), said. "We're dealing with crisis after crisis, but right now there's no bigger one than energy and water." The California Economic Summit started with a crucial...
Kern County and CalFresh are expanding food access for low-income people
The Kern County Board of Supervisors' decision will help two different kinds of seniors; both those on SSI and those about to graduate from college.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield ranks #46 on "Best Places for Halloween"
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Californians apparently love Halloween. In fact, they love it so much, several California cities are considered among the best places in the U.S. for the holiday, according to a new study. The study was conducted by WalletHub, an online hub for consumer finance information. The...
Bakersfield Now
Homelessness crisis success being overlooked statewide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — "I want folks to know you can't turn overnight, can't turn around decades of neglect overnight. one often overstates what we can accomplish in a year or two," said Governor Gavin Newsom. Newsom said people need to own the issue of homelessness and not turn...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield veterinary centers burglarized, one hit speaks out
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE:. Bakersfield Police Department notified Eyewitness News that these burglaries all occurred in the county, and they are unaware of any type of trend within the city's jurisdiction. --- Multiple veterinary centers are claiming they have been burglarized over the last month. The Thurman Veterinary...
Bakersfield Now
Officials warn people about drunk drivers on Halloween night
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “No matter where you are even if you are in your comfortable neighborhood ,the completely unexpected and unfortunate things can happen even there," said BPD Detective, Marc Lugo. According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, adults between the ages of 21 and...
Bakersfield Now
Tri-tip meal, cozy blankets and more at 4th annual Larry Koman's BBQ For Our Homeless
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Homelessness in Kern County is a serious problem, with 50 percent of people said to be homeless and living in homeless shelters, according to the Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative. But the 4th annual Larry Koman's BBQ For Our Homeless is looking to give the...
Bakersfield Now
2 arrested in Lamont, several stolen farm vehicles recovered
LAMONT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Deputies arrested two men on suspected possession of several stolen farm vehicles in Lamont, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. A woman was also arrested on an unrelated manner. On Thursday, detectives from KCSO's Rural Crimes Investigations Unit found a stolen Kubota in the...
Bakersfield Now
Kaiser Permanente, local agencies to host annual Drug Take Back and Recycling event
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Have any unwanted or expired household items like expired medications lying around the house?. Kaiser Permanente, Bakersfield Police Department, and other local agencies are hosting the annual Drug Take Back and Recycling event. The event takes place on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, Saturday,...
Bakersfield Now
Man suffers major injuries in vehicle, big rig crash south of Bakersfield: CHP
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A vehicle rear-ended a big rig on Highway 99, south of Bakersfield, leaving a man with major injuries just before noon Friday, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 11:43 a.m. CHP-Bakersfield received a report of a an injury crash on Highway 99, north of Highway...
Bakersfield Now
Solo-vehicle crash in northwest Bakersfield leaves one dead
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a crash in northwest Bakersfield that left one dead Friday morning. According to CHP, on October 28, 2022, at around 12:27 a.m., officers were called to Downing Avenue and Fruitvale Avenue for a report of a solo-vehicle crash. CHP...
Bakersfield Now
How to get Over-The-Air signal
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Over-the-Air TV, also called “OTA TV,” is high-definition television broadcast from local TV stations in your area. All you need to watch OTA TV is a television set and an OTA antenna. Connect to ‘ANT IN’ on the back of any digital-ready TV....
Bakersfield Now
KCSO searching for woman who hasn't been seen in more than a year
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a woman who hasn't been seen in more than a year. Courtney Nichole Easley. Easley last contacted the family on 09/03/21. It is unknown what Easley is wearing. If anyone has information regarding Easley’s whereabouts, they...
Bakersfield Now
Drug dealer convicted of murder
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Kern County jury convicted John Hardison of all felony charges, including First-Degree Murder, Possession of Cocaine With Intent to Sell, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon Wednesday. On April 10, 2020, at about 10:45 p.m. Prosecutors said Hardison confronted Brian...
Bakersfield Now
Family searching for missing 39-year-old man
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Family is asking the community’s help in finding 39-year-old Roberto Vargas. He is 5’5” tall, about 180 pounds, with brown eyes and is bald. He has multiple tattoos and a facial scar, according to family. KCSO said he was reported missing on...
