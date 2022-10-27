ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Bakersfield Now

California Economic Summit kicks off in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — "Right now I think California is in crisis," Vince Fong, California Assembly member for the 34th Assembly District (R-CA), said. "We're dealing with crisis after crisis, but right now there's no bigger one than energy and water." The California Economic Summit started with a crucial...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield ranks #46 on "Best Places for Halloween"

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Californians apparently love Halloween. In fact, they love it so much, several California cities are considered among the best places in the U.S. for the holiday, according to a new study. The study was conducted by WalletHub, an online hub for consumer finance information. The...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Homelessness crisis success being overlooked statewide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — "I want folks to know you can't turn overnight, can't turn around decades of neglect overnight. one often overstates what we can accomplish in a year or two," said Governor Gavin Newsom. Newsom said people need to own the issue of homelessness and not turn...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield veterinary centers burglarized, one hit speaks out

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE:. Bakersfield Police Department notified Eyewitness News that these burglaries all occurred in the county, and they are unaware of any type of trend within the city's jurisdiction. --- Multiple veterinary centers are claiming they have been burglarized over the last month. The Thurman Veterinary...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Officials warn people about drunk drivers on Halloween night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “No matter where you are even if you are in your comfortable neighborhood ,the completely unexpected and unfortunate things can happen even there," said BPD Detective, Marc Lugo. According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, adults between the ages of 21 and...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 arrested in Lamont, several stolen farm vehicles recovered

LAMONT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Deputies arrested two men on suspected possession of several stolen farm vehicles in Lamont, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. A woman was also arrested on an unrelated manner. On Thursday, detectives from KCSO's Rural Crimes Investigations Unit found a stolen Kubota in the...
LAMONT, CA
Bakersfield Now

Solo-vehicle crash in northwest Bakersfield leaves one dead

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a crash in northwest Bakersfield that left one dead Friday morning. According to CHP, on October 28, 2022, at around 12:27 a.m., officers were called to Downing Avenue and Fruitvale Avenue for a report of a solo-vehicle crash. CHP...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

How to get Over-The-Air signal

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Over-the-Air TV, also called “OTA TV,” is high-definition television broadcast from local TV stations in your area. All you need to watch OTA TV is a television set and an OTA antenna. Connect to ‘ANT IN’ on the back of any digital-ready TV....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO searching for woman who hasn't been seen in more than a year

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a woman who hasn't been seen in more than a year. Courtney Nichole Easley. Easley last contacted the family on 09/03/21. It is unknown what Easley is wearing. If anyone has information regarding Easley’s whereabouts, they...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Drug dealer convicted of murder

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Kern County jury convicted John Hardison of all felony charges, including First-Degree Murder, Possession of Cocaine With Intent to Sell, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon Wednesday. On April 10, 2020, at about 10:45 p.m. Prosecutors said Hardison confronted Brian...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Family searching for missing 39-year-old man

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Family is asking the community’s help in finding 39-year-old Roberto Vargas. He is 5’5” tall, about 180 pounds, with brown eyes and is bald. He has multiple tattoos and a facial scar, according to family. KCSO said he was reported missing on...
KERN COUNTY, CA

